Happy Wednesday, everyone! Tuesday's slate had a lot to it -- including some standout hitting performances we'll touch on, another bullpen disaster for the Braves and more, but we're going to start today with Luis Castillo. Last year, Castillo was one of the biggest draft busts in the top half of drafts as he worked through early struggles before turning it around in the second half to post reasonable, respectful but still ultimately disappointing numbers given where he was drafted. This year Castillo was mostly an afterthought in drafts before having his season debut delayed due to injury. And on Tuesday night, Castillo made those Fantasy Baseball managers who stuck by his side feel pretty good about it.

Castillo almost entirely remade his pitch mix in his Tuesday outing against a tough Red Sox lineup. Castillo entered this start throwing his sinker 35% of the time only to throw it just 6% in this outing. Instead, Castillo leaned heavily on his four-seam fastball (49% after entering this start at 18%). If you're holding on to Castillo or even now interested in buying while the price is still low, you should hope that he sticks with this. In 2021, Castillo's sinker had a .347 BAA against. That reads like a pitch that should be mixed in around 5-10% and nowhere near 35% of the time.

It was also Castillo's first double-digit strikeout performance. He racked up 10 strikeouts, induced 22 swinging strikes and allowed just one hit and three walks across six shutout innings. The velocity was up on his fastball, changeup and slider. His ERA fell to 3.38 after this one with a 2.89 xFIP. It's hard to completely trust Castillo given his recent seasons, but I lean toward putting out some feelers and trying to buy relatively low right now if you're in need of starting pitching.

Kirk double dong

Don't look now (just kidding -- do exactly that and go look at your league's waiver wire), but Blue Jays C Alejandro Kirk is starting to heat up and despite the position scarcity, he remains just 55% rostered in CBS leagues. Kirk hit two homers on Tuesday night. The counting stats aren't quite there yet, but Kirk plays in one of the most fruitful lineups in the league and the underlying numbers show a ton of promise. In the month of May, Kirk averaged 91 MPH average exit velocity. He also took his 14% line drive rate from April and raised that all the way up to 22% in May.

Retired architect turned starting pitcher

Yeah, that's right -- fresh off his illustrious career in architecture designing buildings you may have heard of -- most notably the new addition on the Guggenheim -- Jason Alexander will be getting the call to take the mound as the Brewers' starting pitcher today. This version of Jason Alexander enters his Wednesday start against the Cubs on a bit of a roll in the minor leagues. The 29-year-old has compiled a 2.64 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, and 33 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings at Triple-A. Despite that we're just days away from what will in fact be the Summer of George, I'd advise not to spot start Alexander in this one.

Perez continues to get the job done

Unsuspecting Rangers SP Martin Perez continues to dominate quietly. That's the only way to describe it. There's no hype or buzz surrounding Perez and what he's been able to accomplish so far in 2022, but just ask any Fantasy manager who snagged him, and he'll rave about what he's been able to do. Tuesday night was no different for Perez. He shut another team down and in the process logged his eighth straight start where he allowed one earned run or fewer. This one came with seven shutout innings against the Rays. He didn't walk a batter, he allowed just three hits and he struck out seven.

His command has been phenomenal -- Perez has walked two batters or fewer in eight of his last 10 starts. This is the best mark of his career by far. His ERA is now 1.42 on the season and he still has yet to allow a homer.

News and lineup notes

