I'm not going to sugarcoat this: It's bad, you guys.

There are a couple of genuinely exciting starting pitcher streamers, but man, they're just barely slipping in under the 80 percent roster limit, meaning it's likely they're already spoken for in your league.

By about No. 5, I'm already having to stretch, but 5-8 I can at least sort of get behind. As for Nos. 9 and 10, I just ... man. It wouldn't be me.

Week 10: Sleeper hitters | Two-start pitchers

But the assignment is to find 10 sleeper pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, so 10 names is what I've provided here, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

We talk Alek Manoah, Dylan Cease, Lucas Sims and two-start pitchers for Week 10 on the Fantasy Baseball Today in 5 podcast. You can follow us to get the latest episodes on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.