Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, sorting them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change.
- Week 2: Sleeper pitchers | Sleeper hitters
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 2 (April 1-7). Check back Sunday for the latest updates.
|2
|3
|4
M. Wacha SP KC Michael Wacha SP KC
|
@
|
vs
|5
S. Imanaga RP CHC Shota Imanaga RP CHC
|
vs
|
vs
|6
C. Sanchez SP PHI Cristopher Sanchez SP PHI
|
vs
|
@
|7
C. Morton SP ATL Charlie Morton SP ATL
|
@
|
vs
|8
T. McKenzie SP CLE Triston McKenzie SP CLE
|
@
|
@
|9
|10
D. Kremer SP BAL Dean Kremer SP BAL
|
vs
|
@
|11
T. Houck SP BOS Tanner Houck SP BOS
|
@
|
@
|12
C. Silseth RP LAA Chase Silseth RP LAA
|
@
|
vs
|13
J. Paxton SP LAD James Paxton SP LAD
|
vs
|
@
|14
|15
S. Manaea RP NYM Sean Manaea RP NYM
|
vs
|
@
|16
M. Gore SP WAS MacKenzie Gore SP WAS
|
vs
|
vs
|17
D. Dunning SP TEX Dane Dunning SP TEX
|
@
|
vs
|18
|19
A. Abbott SP CIN Andrew Abbott SP CIN
|
@
|
vs
|20
|21
A. Marsh RP KC Alec Marsh RP KC
|
@
|
vs
|22
|23
M. Gonzales SP PIT Marco Gonzales SP PIT
|
@
|
vs
|24
E. Hancock SP SEA Emerson Hancock SP SEA
|
vs
|
@
|25
C. Flexen SP CHW Chris Flexen SP CHW
|
vs
|
@
|26
M. Waldron SP SD Matt Waldron SP SD
|
vs
|
@
|27
T. Henry SP ARI Tommy Henry SP ARI
|
vs
|
@
|28
M. Black P SF Mason Black P SF
|
@
|
vs
|29
N. Nastrini SP CHW Nick Nastrini SP CHW
|
vs
|
@
|30