dean-kremer.jpg

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, sorting them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change.

  • Week 2: Sleeper pitchers | Sleeper hitters

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 2 (April 1-7). Check back Sunday for the latest updates.

Must-start, all formats
1
K. Gausman SP TOR Kevin Gausman SP TOR
@
HOU
Houston
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
Advisable in most cases
2
C. Mize SP DET Casey Mize SP DET
@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		vs
OAK
Oakland
3
R. Pepiot RP TB Ryan Pepiot RP TB
vs
TEX
Texas
 		@
COL
Colorado
4
M. Wacha SP KC Michael Wacha SP KC
@
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
5
S. Imanaga RP CHC Shota Imanaga RP CHC
vs
COL
Colorado
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
6
C. Sanchez SP PHI Cristopher Sanchez SP PHI
vs
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
WAS
Washington
7
C. Morton SP ATL Charlie Morton SP ATL
@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
ARI
Arizona
8
T. McKenzie SP CLE Triston McKenzie SP CLE
@
SEA
Seattle
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
9
L. Gil SP NYY Luis Gil SP NYY
@
ARI
Arizona
 		vs
TOR
Toronto
10
D. Kremer SP BAL Dean Kremer SP BAL
vs
KC
Kansas City
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
11
T. Houck SP BOS Tanner Houck SP BOS
@
OAK
Oakland
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
12
C. Silseth RP LAA Chase Silseth RP LAA
@
MIA
Miami
 		vs
BOS
Boston
13
J. Paxton SP LAD James Paxton SP LAD
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
Better left for points leagues
14
K. Gibson SP STL Kyle Gibson SP STL
@
SD
San Diego
 		vs
MIA
Miami
15
S. Manaea RP NYM Sean Manaea RP NYM
vs
DET
Detroit
 		@
CIN
Cincinnati
16
M. Gore SP WAS MacKenzie Gore SP WAS
vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		vs
PHI
Philadelphia
17
D. Dunning SP TEX Dane Dunning SP TEX
@
TB
Tampa Bay
 		vs
HOU
Houston
18
M. Meyer SP MIA Max Meyer SP MIA
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
STL
St. Louis
No thanks
19
A. Abbott SP CIN Andrew Abbott SP CIN
@
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
20
J. Boyle SP OAK Joe Boyle SP OAK
vs
BOS
Boston
 		@
DET
Detroit
21
A. Marsh RP KC Alec Marsh RP KC
@
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
22
J. France SP HOU J.P. France SP HOU
vs
TOR
Toronto
 		@
TEX
Texas
23
M. Gonzales SP PIT Marco Gonzales SP PIT
@
WAS
Washington
 		vs
BAL
Baltimore
24
E. Hancock SP SEA Emerson Hancock SP SEA
vs
CLE
Cleveland
 		@
MIL
Milwaukee
25
C. Flexen SP CHW Chris Flexen SP CHW
vs
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
KC
Kansas City
26
M. Waldron SP SD Matt Waldron SP SD
vs
STL
St. Louis
 		@
SF
San Francisco
27
T. Henry SP ARI Tommy Henry SP ARI
vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		@
ATL
Atlanta
28
M. Black P SF Mason Black P SF
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
SD
San Diego
29
N. Nastrini SP CHW Nick Nastrini SP CHW
vs
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
KC
Kansas City
30
D. Hudson SP COL Dakota Hudson SP COL
@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay