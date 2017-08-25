2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Jared Goff, Todd Gurley and Sammy Watkins as breakout candidates? It's not as crazy as it sounds

Marcus Mariota Tennessee Titans QB

Reasonable upside: 366 Fantasy points, No. 3 QB

How he gets there: It all starts with health for Mariota. He was on pace for 328 Fantasy points through 14 games last season, and that was with Rishard Matthews as his No. 1 receiver. With the addition of Corey Davis and Eric Decker , Mariota has 4,000-yard, 30-TD upside through the air. On the ground he's averaged 22 yards-per-game so far in his career. I wouldn't be surprised if that drops a little, but 300 rushing yards still seems reasonable. The strange thing is, Mariota has never had a season with more than two rushing touchdowns. His upside includes him having a season like Jameis Winston in 2015 or Dak Prescott in 2016, where he tops four rushing touchdowns.

Jared Goff Los Angeles Rams QB

Reasonable upside: 312 Fantasy points, No. 15 QB

How he gets there: Listen, being a top 15 quarterback doesn't sound like much, right? Well for Goff it would represent an enormous leap. The Los Angeles Rams threw 609 passes in 2016, so for starters you can give him 600 attempts. I don't know that he has the upside to get to seven yards per attempt, but with Sammy Watkins and Cooper Kupp in the fold, a jump to 6.7 Y/A seems reasonable. That translates to a 4,000 yard season already. Goff probably won't become a good Fantasy quarterback overnight, but the weapons are there for him to become a good streamer, especially early in the season.

Isaiah Crowell Cleveland Browns RB

Reasonable upside: 201 Fantasy points, No. 5 RB in non-PPR

How he gets there: Just give the man the rock. Crowell was one of the most efficient running backs in football last season, rushing for 4.8 YPC, while also catching more than 75 percent of his targets and averaging eight yards per reception. The problem was that he only received 198 carries. Hue Jackson has hinted that he wants to change that. Crowell breaks out with 250 attempts and 40 receptions, giving him a shot at 1,500 total yards. If the Cleveland Browns want to be respectable, that should be their game plan.

Todd Gurley Los Angeles Rams RB

Reasonable upside: 209 Fantasy points, No. 3 RB in non-PPR

How he gets there: Gurley is the anti-Crowell. He already has all the volume he can handle, he just needs some room to run. As you can probably guess, I believe Jared Goff and Sammy Watkins give it to him. Gurley doesn't have to rebound all the way to 4.8 YPC from his rookie year -- and he probably won't. But 4.4 seems reasonable and that will put him near 1,300 yards on the ground alone if he repeats last season's workload. I would also expect Gurley to be more involved in the passing game with near 40 receptions.

Ty Montgomery Green Bay Packers RB

Reasonable upside: 232 PPR Fantasy points, No. 8 RB in PPR

How he gets there: Like Mariota, this starts with staying healthy. But Montgomery should have 10-12 carries a game, to go along with five targets, giving him the potential to top 1,200 total yards. The key to fully reaching his potential will be how many times he gets into the end zone. Jamaal Williams hasn't shown me enough yet to say he's locked down all of the red zone work, and Montgomery has the ability to score from outside the 20. There's an upside of eight touchdowns here, which would guarantee him a top-10 season with his work in the passing game.

Paul Perkins New York Giants RB

Reasonable upside: 150 Fantasy points, No. 16 RB in non-PPR

How he gets there: Could somebody please block for Paul Perkins , please? There are actually a couple of different paths here. One would be that Perkins just rams his way to 900 rushing yards at an inefficient pace, and falls into the end zone five or six times. The other is if Shane Vereen goes down again and Perkins exceeds what looks like 30-catch upside. Of course, the New York Giants could just start blocking better too, because Perkins has the talent to be a top 20 back if his offensive line was just average.

Keenan Allen Los Angeles Chargers WR

Reasonable upside: 252 PPR Fantasy points, No. 10 WR in PPR

How he gets there: Let's be clear, Allen's pace in 2015 (134-1,450-8) was much better than than I'm prescribing here, but I'm trying to be reasonable. There's a reasonable path to 130 targets in 2017, and if he matches the 75 percent catch rate from 2015 that's 98 catches. Eight touchdowns seems perfectly reasonable at that volume, especially with Philip Rivers having thrown 29 or more in four straight seasons.

Stefon Diggs Minnesota Vikings WR

Reasonable upside: 264 PPR Fantasy points, No. 8 WR in PPR

How he gets there: Diggs wasn't far away from these numbers in 2016 on a per-game basis. His biggest flaws were his middling yards per reception and low touchdown numbers, but his 13.8 YPR in 2015 is a sign that, if nothing else, there's some ceiling to work with here. It should also help that the Minnesota Vikings are moving him outside more often this season. While Diggs is viewed as a pure slot receiver, he was actually more productive outside in 2016 per ProFootballFocus.com. Diggs just needs his touchdown rate to rebound and he'll be a star in PPR.

Cameron Meredith Chicago Bears WR

Reasonable upside: 140 Fantasy points, No. 21 WR in non-PPR

How he gets there: If you're betting on Cameron Meredith you're betting on volume, and I see 120 targets as his upside. Meredith simply needs adequate quarterback play and for Kevin White to continue being a colossal disappointment to reach that level. Meredith had six games with at least eight targets in 2016, He caught 34 passes for 573 yards and three touchdowns in them.

Sammy Watkins Los Angeles Rams WR

Reasonable upside: 165 Fantasy points, No. 10 WR in non-PPR

How he gets there: I think I laid this out pretty well in the Goff section. But if you give Watkins 20 percent of Goff's 600 targets, you're looking at 70-75 catches. Watkins has a career average of 16.1 YPR but you don't need to give him all that; let's be reasonable and project him for 15.5. His career high in touchdowns is nine, on only 96 targets. At the very least you would think he has the upside to match that if not exceed it, especially if Goff really is at least competent this season.

Eric Ebron Detroit Lions TE

Reasonable upside: 191 PPR Fantasy points, No. 6 TE in PPR

How he gets there: Yes, Ebron is battling hamstring concerns this preseason, but for the purposes of this exercise we'll assume he gets healthy by Week 1. Ebron had a breakout already last season, you just didn't notice it. That's because Anquan Boldin stole all his touchdowns. Boldin's gone, and while people are ready to give Kenny Golladay all his touchdowns, that's unlikely. Ebron just needs to maintain last year's 6.5 targets per game, while seeing his touchdown rate normalize, and he'll be a steal at the back end of the draft.

Zach Ertz Philadelphia Eagles TE