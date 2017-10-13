After practicing in a limited fashion Friday, Hill (hamstring) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Hill, who is averaging five catches for 71.2 yards, with three total TDs through five games, is thus slated to suit up Sunday after being added to the Kansas City injury report Thursday. With Chris Conley unavailable, the dynamic Hill, along with Albert Wilson, is slated to head the team's Week 6 wideout corps, while taking aim at a Pittsburgh passing defense that has allowed a league-low average of 139.6 yards in the air to date.