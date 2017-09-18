Early Week 2 Fantasy Football waiver wire: Chris Carson is the running back to add, but Chris Thompson and Samaje Perine worth a look with Rob Kelley hurt

Well that didn't take long.

After a knockout preseason where Chris Carson looked like the best running back in Seattle's backfield, the rookie got his chance to take over. Thomas Rawls started Sunday's game against the 49ers and had 4 yards on five carries before Carson stormed for 23 yards on eight carries in the first half, then 70 yards on 12 second-half carries. Tack on a seven-yard catch and Carson finished with 100 total yards.

Not bad for his second-ever NFL game.

And it won't be his last.

Pete Carroll talked up how impressed he was with Carson's skills after the game, singling out his downhill style of rushing and ability to both pass block and receive. But he also claimed the plan all along was to limit Rawls' carries and not overwork him in his first game back. That was the plan, and that's what they did:

Well, whatever plan Carroll had for Rawls (or the inactive Eddie Lacy ) isn't a good plan anymore. Fantasy owners should confidently expect the team to stick with Carson moving forward.

One of my Fantasy sleeper darlings from the summer, Carson just seems to be Seattle's best runner. The Seattle Seahawks ' offensive line isn't anything to write home about, yet Carson's running style and rhythm has jelled the most with the group. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him round up 15 touches on a weekly basis moving forward.

Carson is still available in 66 percent of CBS Sports leagues. He's absolutely the go-to guy to get off waivers this week.

Here's who else should be on your shopping list:

Washington began their Week 2 game with Rob Kelley leading the running downs, but he was sidelined with a fractured rib in the first half. In fact, Kelley wasn't on the field for the start of the second quarter -- Chris Thompson was -- and he cashed in for a touchdown from 7 yards out on the first play of the period.

That was the beginning of Thompson's eye-catching day. He finished with 29 receiving yards on three catches and an eye-opening 77 rush yards and two touchdowns on three carries.

But it was rookie Samaje Perine who took over for Kelley, racking up 21 carries for a less-than-stellar 67 yards.

Before the season started it was assumed that Thompson would handle obvious passing situations and the two-minute drill, while Kelley would work rushing downs, with Perine as his backup. But don't be shocked if the Washington Redskins give Thompson a little more work, even if Kelley winds up being healthy. He's clearly the most explosive runner in the Washington offense.

Thompson should get claimed before Perine, who is more of a slugging inside rusher capable of working the goal line. Thompson will have value even if Kelley is healthy; you can't say the same for Perine.

Two games, two touchdowns for J.J. Nelson. But this week, with John Brown sidelined, he was a lot more involved than last.

After playing 30 snaps in Week 1, Nelson worked on 51 snaps and didn't partake on special teams, according to Pro Football Focus. He caught the same amount of passes (five) but got loose for a 45-yard score and finished with 120 yards.

Dating back to last year, Nelson has a touchdown in six of his last seven games and at least 75 yards in three of his last four. Nelson's an easy start while Brown is out, but he might wind up being the Arizona Cardinals most productive receiver even when Brown comes back. He's not a big guy, but he sure is fast, and that's a huge factor in Bruce Arians' offense.

The fact he's kicking butt while Carson Palmer is struggling should speak volumes about Nelson's skills. He belongs on Fantasy rosters for at least the next two weeks, with home games against the Dallas Cowboys and 49ers.

Allen Hurns is the guy who racked up 66 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter of a blowout loss to push his Fantasy profile. Marqise Lee didn't score, but had the consistent targets and catches throughout the game.

Both could end up being lucrative, albeit risky, Fantasy receivers for the rest of the season in Allen Robinson absence.

Lee saw a career-high 12 targets in Jacksonville's first game without Robinson, matching his career-high with seven catches. It figures to be the start of a huge dose of work considering the lack of receiver depth and the likelihood of the Jacksonville Jaguars trailing. Lee is the best receiver the Jaguars have given his speed.

Those same factors are also in play with Hurns, who had six catches on seven targets from Blake Bortles . We've seen Hurns play well before, so Fantasy owners flocked to him already last week. Expect more to chase him this week.

The issue, of course, is Bortles. He's got a 56.4 completion percentage, 6.3 yards per attempt average and, worst of all, has attempted just 55 passes through two games. (Editor's note: "The food was terrible, and such small portions!") The Jaguars simply do not want him to throw the football unless the scoreboard or down and distance really suggest it. It's not exactly an offense conducive to great Fantasy passing numbers.

That said, it can't hurt carrying one of these guys on your bench and using in good matchups and/or on bye weeks. Lee is my preferred receiver.

Given the makeup of the New York Jets ' roster in training camp, it should surprise no one that the Jets' best receiver is a guy they traded for days before the start of the season.

Against the Oakland Raiders in Week 2, Kearse hauled in four of five targets for 64 yards and two touchdowns. It's a great follow-up to his seven-catch, 59-yard output at the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. Given that the next-best receiver in New York has just 50 yards through two weeks, it's safe to say Kearse has the top job on lock.

New York is expected to play from behind week after week (after week). They're really one of the stinkiest teams in the league. Kearse benefits because he's the receiver quarterback Josh McCown will lock on to for garbage time numbers. In Fantasy, garbage-time stats count the same as clutch-time stats, so Kearse has appeal.

He's on pace for a 984-yard season. He's the perfect fix-it receiver for any Fantasy team looking for depth at wideout.

Anyone who dropped Jack Doyle after last week's two-catch outing at L.A. is probably kicking themselves this week. Doyle bounced back by catching all eight of his targets for 79 yards against the Cardinals.

Clearly, Jacoby Brissett had eyes for Doyle. And we know Andrew Luck loves to use his tight end. So if Brissett covers the time between now and when Luck comes back, Doyle should end up being a pretty good Fantasy option, don't you think?

It gets better. Doyle and the Indianapolis Colts host the Cleveland Browns in Week 3. They allowed 91 yards to Benjamin Watson in Week 2 and a pair of touchdowns to Jesse James in Week 1. If you lost Greg Olsen to injury, or are in a real quagmire at tight end, Doyle is the answer to your problems.