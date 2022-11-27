The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' beleaguered rushing attack found new life in Germany two weeks ago against the Seattle Seahawks. Buccaneers running backs Leonard Fournette and Rachaad White combined for 36 carries, and the latter finished with 105 yards in the 21-16 win. Fournette is doubtful for Sunday, vaulting White up the Week 12 Fantasy football rankings. The Bucs face the Cleveland Browns, who have given up the second-most rushing yards to opposing running backs this season. Should White be among your top Fantasy football picks? Before setting your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 12 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's proven computer model.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Cowboys running back Tony Pollard, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Pollard rushed 15 times for 80 yards and caught all six of his targets for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 40-3 win over the Vikings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 12 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson. Miami has successfully incorporated Wilson and fellow running back Raheem Mostert in its offense since trading for the former from San Francisco. However, Wilson won the snap count in a big way last week against Cleveland, 42-19.

Wilson received more than twice as many carries than Mostert last week, and turned his 17 attempts into 119 yards and a touchdown. He now has one of the top Fantasy football matchups against the Houston Texans, who have allowed the most rushing yards this season. Opposing running backs have run for the most yards (1,535) and touchdowns (15) against Houston. Even with Mostert's continued involvement, Wilson slots in as a clear top-25 Fantasy running back in the model's projections. See who else to target here.

And a massive shocker: Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who has had six 1,000-yard seasons in the last seven years, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 50 at his position. Cooks has been targeted at least six times in every game this season and a total of 66 times in nine games, which is the volume that typically leads to a player being a week-in, week-out starter in Fantasy football lineups.

However, Cooks has only managed 39 catches for 461 yards and a touchdown, and his value appears to be tapering off after nearly a decade of being a Fantasy-relevant player. He hasn't had a single 100-yard game this season and is averaging just over 10 points per game in PPR formats. Even in a plus matchup against Miami's 22nd-ranked pass defense, the target quality simply isn't there and he's a player who should be riding your bench unless you're hamstrung at wide receiver. See who else to fade here.

How to set Week 12 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 12 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 12 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.