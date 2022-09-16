I'm not going to lie to you all; this week looks like it could be a rough one to figure out. And, coming out of that Thursday night game, that's not exactly what you want to hear. The early weeks of the season are a time when we're still trying to figure out what everyone's roles are, and Week 2 has the added complication of giving us a whole bunch of injuries to worry about.

The news is even worse for those of you who started Travis Kelce or JuJu Smith-Schuster, who were pretty disappointing Thursday. It was a disappointing game for Fantasy overall given the star power of these two teams, though the worst part might have been Justin Herbert leaving with an injury.

You can read my full recap of Thursday's opener in today's newsletter before we get to all of the big injuries you need to know about with my Week 1 game previews. And if that doesn't answer all of your lineup questions -- and how could it, really? -- send them my way at Chris.Towers@ViacomCBS.com with the subject line "#AskFFT" and they'll get included in my Sunday morning mailbag. Plus, you can catch our YouTube stream Sunday morning at 11:30 EDT where Adam Aizer, Frankl Stampfl and I will be answering all of your lineup questions.

Get ready for Week 2 with all of our preview content here:

And here's what the rest of today's newsletter has in store to help you get ready for Week 1:

🏈TNF Fantasy Recap: Chiefs 27, Chargers 24

🔍Week 2 Game Previews: Injury updates and lineup dilemmas

🏈TNF Recap: Chiefs 27, Chargers 24

The big takeaway: Credit to Justin Herbert for gutting out the end of that game, but it was pretty scary to see him in so much pain from a rib injury that he threw the ball away rather than scramble to pick up an easy first down late. That he followed that up with maybe his best throw of the game to get the Chargers down near the goal line on fourth down made it even more impressive. But now we wait for the results of tests to determine the extent of the injury. Hopefully, it's a non-issue -- and the Chargers do have extra time off between now and their next game -- but the Chargers offense would be in big trouble if Herbert missed time. I'd view Keenan Allen and Mike Williams similar to how I'm viewing CeeDee Lamb if Chase Daniel has to start for an extended period of time, which is to say, they'd be low-end starters I wouldn't necessarily want to trust.

Winner(s): Mike Williams. There was never a doubt. Williams is a high-end receiver with a profile that leaves him prone to inconsistency -- sometimes, the big plays just aren't there, and he relies on those more than someone like Allen. However with Allen out this week you knew the Chargers would go to him early and often, and he stepped up. He'd probably be a top-12 WR without Allen; with him, he's still a high-end WR2 with big weekly upside. Hopefully you didn't overreact to Week 1.



Mike Williams. There was never a doubt. Williams is a high-end receiver with a profile that leaves him prone to inconsistency -- sometimes, the big plays just aren't there, and he relies on those more than someone like Allen. However with Allen out this week you knew the Chargers would go to him early and often, and he stepped up. He'd probably be a top-12 WR without Allen; with him, he's still a high-end WR2 with big weekly upside. Hopefully you didn't overreact to Week 1. Loser: Austin Ekeler. On the plus side, this game highlights why Ekeler is so good for Fantasy -- with the Chargers chasing points, he ended up catching nine passes and scoring 18.4 PPR points. However, his usage through two weeks is a concern; there's no way around it. He took a leap into the elite tier of running backs last season thanks to increased goal-line usage, but through two games, he has yet to get a touch inside the 5-yard line. Now, it's a small sample size still -- just seven plays inside the 5 across two games -- but the most concerning thing might be that Sony Michel was in the game for both the last play of the first quarter and the first play of the second near the goal line. I'm not writing Ekeler off as a goal-line contributor, but this is clearly a concern for his value right now.

One more thing: Clyde Edwards-Helaire has given us good Fantasy production two weeks in a row, which makes him a pretty obvious sell-high candidate heading into Week 3. Thursday, he had a 52-yard run with the Chiefs trying to milk the clock, which brought him to 15.8 PPR points, but he still had just eight carries in this one, with Jerick McKinnon getting the touchdown near the goal line this time around. Edwards-Helaire did leave this game briefly with a knee injury, but he returned before long, so I don't think that adequately explains his limited touches. I think he's just a part-time player in a committee, and that makes it unlikely he'll sustain this production. Sell before your league mates realize it.

🔍Week 2 Game Previews

There's something to watch in every game on the NFL schedule every week, even if you have to squint to see it sometimes. Here's a look ahead at every Week 2 game, with some notes on what Vegas is expecting to see, some lineup help and one thing to watch for from each game:

All odds are via Caesars Sportsbook.

Jets at Browns

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: Browns -6.5; 39.5 O/U

Browns -6.5; 39.5 O/U Implied totals: Browns 23-Jets 16.5

The Browns won ugly in Week 1, averaging 4.1 yards per pass attempt and getting a lot of help from a Panthers team that couldn't snap the ball correctly. Another ugly win could be in the cards this week, as the Jets didn't look like a vastly improved team. Expect a lot of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt once again, with the Jets likely being forced to throw a bunch to try to catch up again.

Toughest lineup decision: Elijah Moore -- Start. Moore isn't a must-start option -- I would rather have every running back from this game in my lineup, I think -- but I still believe in the talent. Joe Flacco needs to be much more accurate than he was in Week 1 but we've seen Moore thrive with multiple different mediocre-to-bad quarterbacks in his rookie season, so I'm not giving up on him just yet.

Elijah Moore -- Start. Moore isn't a must-start option -- I would rather have every running back from this game in my lineup, I think -- but I still believe in the talent. Joe Flacco needs to be much more accurate than he was in Week 1 but we've seen Moore thrive with multiple different mediocre-to-bad quarterbacks in his rookie season, so I'm not giving up on him just yet. Injuries: Zach Wilson (knee) -- Wilson remains sidelined, but he was upgraded to a limited participation in practice Thursday. He's still expected to miss at least another game or two, but should be back by Week 4.

Commanders at Lions

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: Lions -1.5; 48.5 O/U

Lions -1.5; 48.5 O/U Implied totals: Lions 25-Commanders 23.5

We got the full Carson Wentz experience last week, and that's going to make it tough to know what to expect from this Commanders offense week in and week out. He's just been so inconsistent over the past few years. I am surprised the Lions are favored even at home in this one, and I do wonder if D'Andre Swift's availability may not swing this line toward Washington if he isn't able to play. Detroit badly needs his big-play ability.

Toughest lineup decision: Terry McLaurin -- Start ... hesitantly. I view McLaurin as a sell-high candidate right now, because I don't think his limited usage in Week 1 was a coincidence. He has more competition for targets than he ever has with both Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel running 80% of the routes for Washington in Week 1. However, I'm still willing to start him against this Lions defense that was torched by A.J. Brown last week. McLaurin is more like a WR3 for me moving forward, someone who will frustrate you with his inconsistency, but if someone views him as a WR2 after this week, I'd look to sell.

Terry McLaurin -- Start ... hesitantly. I view McLaurin as a sell-high candidate right now, because I don't think his limited usage in Week 1 was a coincidence. He has more competition for targets than he ever has with both Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel running 80% of the routes for Washington in Week 1. However, I'm still willing to start him against this Lions defense that was torched by A.J. Brown last week. McLaurin is more like a WR3 for me moving forward, someone who will frustrate you with his inconsistency, but if someone views him as a WR2 after this week, I'd look to sell. Injuries: D'Andre Swift (ankle) -- Swift has yet to practice this week, but he told ESPN's Eric Woodyard he "most definitely" will be ready for Week 2. So, stop DMing him asking about it, OK?



Buccaneers at Saints

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: Buccaneers -2.5; 44 O/U

Buccaneers -2.5; 44 O/U Implied totals: Buccaneers 23.25-Saints 20.75

As I'm writing this on Thursday afternoon around 3 p.m., I have no idea who is going to play for the Buccaneers this week, especially at wide receiver. Chris Godwin is almost certainly out, but Julio Jones, Russell Gage, and Mike Evans are all in varying states of questionable-ness heading into the final day of practice. We'll hopefully know more by Sunday, but I would start Michael Thomas over anyone in the Bucs passing game, at the very least.

Toughest lineup decision: Tom Brady - Sit. It's not a must-sit, but I would start the likes of Derek Carr, Aaron Rodgers, and Kirk Cousins ahead of Brady, at least -- he's QB13 for me. He has really struggled against the Saints since getting to Tampa, and the injuries at receiver don't help. He's still Tom Brady, so I'm not saying you definitely sit him, but I could see this one going sideways pretty easily.

Tom Brady - Sit. It's not a must-sit, but I would start the likes of Derek Carr, Aaron Rodgers, and Kirk Cousins ahead of Brady, at least -- he's QB13 for me. He has really struggled against the Saints since getting to Tampa, and the injuries at receiver don't help. He's still Tom Brady, so I'm not saying you definitely sit him, but I could see this one going sideways pretty easily. Injuries: OK ... *deep breath* Mike Evans (calf) -- Downgraded to a DNP Thursday after being limited Wednesday. I'm expecting him to play, but I don't love seeing his participation downgraded. Evans is more like a WR3 for me with a matchup he has really struggled with ... Leonard Fournette (hamstring) -- Fournette was upgraded to a limited participant Thursday after missing Wednesday's, so I feel pretty good about his chances of playing. He's a top-10 RB ... Julio Jones (knee) -- Did not practice Wednesday or Thursday. It's hard to know what to make of that because I expect Jones to sit out plenty of practices this season, but it's a concern, for sure. If he plays, I have Jones ranked right around Evans after a very promising first start, but you have to consider the possibility he may be limited if this injury is for real ... Russell Gage (hamstring) -- Gage has been dealing with this injury since camp, but the fact that he was able to increase his work in practice Thursday makes me think his absence the prior day was more of a maintenance thing ... Chris Godwin (hamstring) -- Has not practiced this week, seems likely to miss multiple weeks ... Alvin Kamara (ribs) -- Did not participate in Thursday's practice after being limited Wednesday. It didn't sound like this was a significant concern when coach Dennis Allen talked about it earlier in the week, but I'm concerned! At this point, I expect Kamara to play, but make sure Mark Ingram isn't available in your league, just in case. He would be a borderline top-20 RB if Kamara were out, with Latavius Murray likely to contribute off the practice squad as well.



Panthers at Giants

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: Giants -2.5; 43.5 O/U

Giants -2.5; 43.5 O/U Implied totals: Eagles 26.25-Lions 22.25

I don't want to give the Panthers too much credit, because nobody has gone broke underestimating the Matt Rhule-era Panthers. But I do want to say that I think Week 1 will likely go down as the nadir for this offense. The Panthers played just 50 snaps, the second fewest of the week, and had four mishandled snaps and four sacks against a very good Browns front seven. That's an awful lot of wasted plays, and I don't think you can expect that trend to continue every week. There are better days ahead for Christian McCaffrey and D.J. Moore.

Toughest lineup decision: Any Giants WR -- Sit. I still think Kadarius Toney is by far the most talented player here, but he's clearly in the doghouse right now so you can't start him. Sterling Shepard got loose for a long touchdown, but he wasn't running a full complement of snaps, so I'm not expecting him to be worth using just yet. Kenny Golladay is Just A Guy, and I don't buy Richie James as a legitimate option here. This still looks like a pretty bad offense outside of Saquon Barkley, and until Toney works his way back into an every-down role, you should just avoid this offense -- outside of Barkley.

Any Giants WR -- Sit. I still think Kadarius Toney is by far the most talented player here, but he's clearly in the doghouse right now so you can't start him. Sterling Shepard got loose for a long touchdown, but he wasn't running a full complement of snaps, so I'm not expecting him to be worth using just yet. Kenny Golladay is Just A Guy, and I don't buy Richie James as a legitimate option here. This still looks like a pretty bad offense outside of Saquon Barkley, and until Toney works his way back into an every-down role, you should just avoid this offense -- outside of Barkley. Injuries: Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) -- Robinson hasn't practiced this week, so it looks like he's unlikely to play ... Kadarius Toney (hamstring) -- Toney dealt with a hamstring injury during camp, but he wasn't on the practice report Wednesday, so it's not clear if this is a new issue or a recurrence. Either way, you shouldn't trust him at this point.



Patriots at Steelers

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: Patriots -2; 40.5 O/U

Patriots -2; 40.5 O/U Implied totals: Patriots 21.25-Steelers 19.25

Both of these offenses looked pretty gross in Week 1. Najee Harris and Diontae Johnson look locked into volume that makes them must-start Fantasy options, but the offense around them looked pretty hapless despite good field position and a lot of opportunities, which is worrisome. And the Patriots might have looked even worse, and with no clear-cut delineation of roles in the backfield, it just kind of looks like a mess. I'm not sure there's any player on the Patriots offense I'd call a must-start option.

Toughest lineup decision: Damien Harris/Rhamondre Stevenson -- Sit. Harris and Stevenson are both mid-range RB3 options, so it's not a definite sit, but I'm inclined to lean that way. Harris did run more routes than Stevenson, though with Ty Montgomery on IR it's not clear if Stevenson is likely to see a bigger role or if Pierre Strong will take those snaps. That's a path for Stevenson to turn into a pretty good Fantasy option, but I'm not counting on it against a tough defense like this.

Damien Harris/Rhamondre Stevenson -- Sit. Harris and Stevenson are both mid-range RB3 options, so it's not a definite sit, but I'm inclined to lean that way. Harris did run more routes than Stevenson, though with Ty Montgomery on IR it's not clear if Stevenson is likely to see a bigger role or if Pierre Strong will take those snaps. That's a path for Stevenson to turn into a pretty good Fantasy option, but I'm not counting on it against a tough defense like this. Injuries: Najee Harris (foot) -- Harris has been a full participant in practice both Wednesday and Thursday, so it seems as if this injury is the non-issue he said it was earlier in the week. I'm still concerned about the risk of both re-injury and limited effectiveness, but if he plays, you have to have him active, but there's definitely some risk.

Colts at Jaguars

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: Colts -4; 45 O/U

Colts -4; 45 O/U Implied totals: Colts 24.5-Jaguars 20.5

Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman dominated touches for the Colts in Week 1, so not much has changed from 2021. On the Jaguars side, lots changed, with new guys Christian Kirk and Zay Jones emerging as Trevor Lawrence's favorite targets in the opener. Kirk looks like a must-start Fantasy option, and he might be the only one on this offense, given the ambiguity in Jacksonville's backfield.

Toughest lineup decision: James Robinson/Travis Etienne -- Sit. It's not an auto-sit, but this is clearly a committee, and that goes for both the running and passing game, it seems. Robinson should get more carries and Etienne should get more targets, but both are going to be involved, which makes both Fantasy relevant. The problem is, Etienne's role might be more valuable, but he's looked a little iffy, with two dropped touchdowns on fairly easy short-area targets dating back to the preseason. This still looks like a pretty mediocre offense for now, and with these two set to split work, I'm viewing both more as RB3s.

James Robinson/Travis Etienne Sit. It's not an auto-sit, but this is clearly a committee, and that goes for both the running and passing game, it seems. Robinson should get more carries and Etienne should get more targets, but both are going to be involved, which makes both Fantasy relevant. The problem is, Etienne's role might be more valuable, but he's looked a little iffy, with two dropped touchdowns on fairly easy short-area targets dating back to the preseason. This still looks like a pretty mediocre offense for now, and with these two set to split work, I'm viewing both more as RB3s. Injuries: Michael Pittman (quad) -- So, this is one to watch. Wednesday was the first we heard of a quad injury for Pittman, and then he was downgraded to a DNP Thursday. Anytime that happens in the middle of the week, you always have to be concerned that it was suffered during practice. I haven't seen any details yet, so this is definitely one to watch Friday. Alec Pierce has been limited due to a concussion, so the Colts could be very shorthanded. I'm not sure I'd want to trust any of the other WRs here if Pittman is out.



Dolphins at Ravens

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: Ravens -3.5; 44.5 O/U

Ravens -3.5; 44.5 O/U Implied totals: Ravens 24-Dolphins 20.5

Both of these teams won fairly easily in Week 1 without necessarily playing their best offensively, so we still have some questions about what to expect. Would Rashod Bateman have gotten more targets if the Ravens were in a more competitive game? Is J.K. Dobbins ready for his debut? Can Miami's running game get going? There are a few sure things in these two offenses -- Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews, and Tyreek Hill, and I think Jaylen Waddle -- but this week could tell us more about everyone else.

Toughest lineup decision: J.K. Dobbins -- Sit. It sounds like Dobbins has a decent chance to play this week after getting back to a full practice to open the week, but I think your best bet is still to leave him on your bench. His injury was a pretty serious one, even as far as torn ACLs go, and there's no guarantee he's 100% even if he plays -- in fact, I'd bet against it. Give Dobbins some time to get his feet under him and let him prove he's worth starting before you commit to him.

J.K. Dobbins -- Sit. It sounds like Dobbins has a decent chance to play this week after getting back to a full practice to open the week, but I think your best bet is still to leave him on your bench. His injury was a pretty serious one, even as far as torn ACLs go, and there's no guarantee he's 100% even if he plays -- in fact, I'd bet against it. Give Dobbins some time to get his feet under him and let him prove he's worth starting before you commit to him. Injuries: J.K. Dobbins (knee) -- Dobbins looks set to make his debut this week, though as previously noted, I'm expecting him to be limited in his first action. Hopefully, we'll get a dozen or so carries with some signs of Dobbins' pre-injury burst that will give us faith he can be useful beginning in Week 3.



Falcons at Rams

Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

Line: Rams -10; 46.5 O/U

Rams -10; 46.5 O/U Implied totals: Rams 28.25-Falcons 18.25

Expectations are still high for this Rams offense, and they've certainly earned that benefit of the doubt despite an ugly Week 1 showing. The Bills might just be the best defense in the NFL, so I don't want to hold that poor showing too much against them. Now, if they struggle against the Falcons ... that's a different question.

Toughest lineup decision: Allen Robinson - Start. I don't want to give off the sense that this is a full-throated endorsement. I didn't draft much of Robinson this year and I think there are very good reasons to be skeptical about him coming off a miserable 2021, so he definitely needs to prove himself here. That being said, he still played nearly every snap in Week 1, so I'm not ready to give up on him. He's more of a WR3, but one with some upside if this passing game gets right. Obviously, Jamey Eisenberg has faith it will

Allen Robinson - Start. I don't want to give off the sense that this is a full-throated endorsement. I didn't draft much of Robinson this year and I think there are very good reasons to be skeptical about him coming off a miserable 2021, so he definitely needs to prove himself here. That being said, he still played nearly every snap in Week 1, so I'm not ready to give up on him. He's more of a WR3, but one with some upside if this passing game gets right. Injuries: Damien Williams (ribs) -- Williams has yet to practice this week as a result of the injury, putting him at risk of missing this week's game. The Falcons official team site noted that rookie Tyler Allgeier will likely be active after sitting out Week 1 if Williams is out, though it's not clear if he or Avery Williams would be more likely to fill in as the No. 2 RB. There's room for one of them to contribute alongside Cordarrelle Patterson, who likely won't see another 22-carry game, though it's hard to know which one is more likely to contribute.

Seahawks at 49ers

Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

Line: 49ers -8.5; 41 O/U

49ers -8.5; 41 O/U Implied totals: 49ers 24.75-Seahawks 16.25

I can't imagine many people saw these two being on opposite ends of the NFC West standings even after one week, but there are extenuating circumstances that make it hard to infer much from either's Week 1 outcomes. The Seahawks offense fell apart after some nicely scripted drives early on, and given how much those drives relied on a bunch of role players, I'm not sure you can expect that to continue. And on the 49ers side, the weather was so bad during their matchup with the Bears that it was hard to learn much of anything. Which is also to say that the 49ers didn't answer any of the questions we had about Trey Lance's accuracy or their ability to sustain multiple Fantasy relevant pass-catchers. Not yet, anyway.

Toughest lineup decision: Jeff Wilson -- Sit. To provide some context, I have Wilson sandwiched between the Patriots running backs and the Jaguars backs, and I don't love either of those situations. Wilson is in a committee of his own, with at least Deebo Samuel and Trey Lance going to get a decent number of carries. Then there's the question of whether Kyle Shanahan was just blowing hot air when he said he would go with "the hot hand" at the RB position. Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price are worth adding if they're out there just in case he wasn't, and that uncertainty makes Wilson hard to trust.

Jeff Wilson -- Sit. To provide some context, I have Wilson sandwiched between the Patriots running backs and the Jaguars backs, and I don't love either of those situations. Wilson is in a committee of his own, with at least Deebo Samuel and Trey Lance going to get a decent number of carries. Then there's the question of whether Kyle Shanahan was just blowing hot air when he said he would go with "the hot hand" at the RB position. Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price are worth adding if they're out there just in case he wasn't, and that uncertainty makes Wilson hard to trust. Injuries: George Kittle (groin) -- Kittle still hasn't practiced, so I'm still expecting him to be out this week. That could change if practices Friday, but even then, it would be somewhat tough to trust him coming off the injury ... Kenneth Walker (hernia) -- Coach Pete Carroll told reporters early in the week he expects Walker to play, and he's been limited at practice so far, so his prospects are looking good. I expect him to operate as the clear No. 2 behind Rashaad Penny, but make sure Walker isn't available in your league just in case he shows a spark and forces his way into a timeshare.

Bengals at Cowboys

Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

Line: Bengals-7.5; 41.5 O/U

Bengals-7.5; 41.5 O/U Implied totals: Bengals 24.5-Cowboys 17

We've seen this Cowboys offense without Dak Prescott before, so it's hard to be excited about anyone here. The Cowboys went from averaging 30-plus points per game with Prescott active in 2020 to just over 21 without him, and that average is inflated by a three-game stretch where they scored 98 points late in the season when they were already out of the playoff race -- they scored 105 total in the first seven without Prescott. Maybe Cooper Rush is better than the Andy Dalton/Ben DiNucci/Garrett Gilbert trio, but my expectations are pretty low. I'm not viewing anyone on the Cowboys as a must-start Fantasy option, especially with their offensive line injuries.

Toughest lineup decision: CeeDee Lamb -- Start. That being said, I'm not ready to just bury this offense, especially Lamb. Amari Cooper still averaged 13.4 PPR points per game in the 11 without Prescott in 2020, with an 1,100-yard, six-touchdown pace. We can't just assume Lamb will do what Cooper did, but it's proof that a high-end receiver can still be Fantasy relevant in this offense with a backup. I'm ranking Lamb 24th at wide receiver for Week 2, and I think he'll be in the low-end WR2 range with Prescott out -- with top-12 upside if Prescott returns without issue.

CeeDee Lamb -- Start. That being said, I'm not ready to just bury this offense, especially Lamb. Amari Cooper still averaged 13.4 PPR points per game in the 11 without Prescott in 2020, with an 1,100-yard, six-touchdown pace. We can't just assume Lamb will do what Cooper did, but it's proof that a high-end receiver can still be Fantasy relevant in this offense with a backup. I'm ranking Lamb 24th at wide receiver for Week 2, and I think he'll be in the low-end WR2 range with Prescott out -- with top-12 upside if Prescott returns without issue. Injuries: Tee Higgins (concussion) -- Higgins looked like he was trending toward playing, but he was excused from practice Thursday with a personal issue, and it's not clear if that is going to impact his availability for Sunday's game. We'll just have to keep an eye on this one heading into Sunday ... Michael Gallup (knee) -- Gallup has gotten a few limited sessions in this week, but still seems like a long shot to be cleared to play. Even if it happens, you can't trust Gallup in his first game with Rush as his QB. But he remains worth stashing, with an eye on using him when Prescott is healthy enough to play.



Texans at Broncos

Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

Line: Broncos -10; 45 O/U

Broncos -10; 45 O/U Implied totals: Broncos 27.5-Texans 17.5

The Texans are still in the spot in their rebuild where moral victories count, but I'd be surprised if they managed to hang with the Broncos. Yes, Denver lost to the Seahawks, but that was mostly the result of two fumbles inside of the 5-yard line plus some awful late-game coaching. They averaged 6.8 yards per play and should have put up a lot more than 16 points. They will this week.

Toughest lineup decision: Dameon Pierce -- Sit. Lovie Smith made a point of saying the Texans need to get the ball in Dameon Pierce's hands more, but it's worth noting that he touched the ball on 12 of his 20 snaps. He needs to be more involved in the game plan in general, and maybe that'll happen this week, but it's not like he looked so good in Week 1 that he forced the issue. He may yet, but I'll wait and see it before I trust him in my lineup.



Dameon Pierce -- Sit. Lovie Smith made a point of saying the Texans need to get the ball in Dameon Pierce's hands more, but it's worth noting that he touched the ball on 12 of his 20 snaps. He needs to be more involved in the game plan in general, and maybe that'll happen this week, but it's not like he looked so good in Week 1 that he forced the issue. He may yet, but I'll wait and see it before I trust him in my lineup. Injuries: KJ Hamler (knee/hip) -- Hamler was able to play in Week 1, but he hasn't practiced this week, so there's concern that he suffered some sort of setback. Even if he's good to go, Hamler had just one target in Week 1 and wouldn't be a recommended starter ... Brevin Jordan (ankle) -- Jordan was downgraded to a DNP Thursday after being limited Wednesday, so there seems to be a real risk of Jordan missing this one. That's one way O.J. Howard could see an increased role coming off his two-touchdown game. I'm still not sure I would want to trust him, but it would make Howard a more interesting sleeper.

Cardinals at Raiders

Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

Line: Raiders -5.5; 51.5 O/U

Raiders -5.5; 51.5 O/U Implied totals: Raiders 28.5-Cardinals 23

Both teams looked a bit sloppy in Week 1, and I'm admittedly surprised to see the Raiders nearly a touchdown favorite here. The Cardinals, admittedly, looked a lot worse than the Raiders, but I expect them to bounce back this week -- finding a way to get Marquise Brown more involved early on would surely help.

Toughest lineup decision: Josh Jacobs -- Start. I'll say this: In a game where the Raiders dropped back to pass over 40 times, Jacobs playing 60% of the snaps was a positive sign. Now, partially, that was the result of Brandon Bolden leaving with an injury, but it still bodes well for Jacobs' involvement -- the Raiders didn't show any signs of wanting to move on from him in Week 1, at least. I expect to see more than 10 carries and one target this week, for sure.

Josh Jacobs -- Start. I'll say this: In a game where the Raiders dropped back to pass over 40 times, Jacobs playing 60% of the snaps was a positive sign. Now, partially, that was the result of Brandon Bolden leaving with an injury, but it still bodes well for Jacobs' involvement -- the Raiders didn't show any signs of wanting to move on from him in Week 1, at least. I expect to see more than 10 carries and one target this week, for sure. Injuries: Rondale Moore (hamstring) -- Moore has yet to practice since suffering the injury last week, so I'm not expecting him to play at this point. Greg Dortch remains an intriguing sleeper if Moore is out ... Brandon Bolden (hamstring) -- Bolden has missed both days of practice so far, so it looks like there's a pretty good chance he won't be able to play. Ameer Abdullah figures to play a few more snaps if Bolden is out, but he was pretty limited in Week 1, so I wouldn't want to use him.



Bears at Packers

Sunday, 8:20 p.m.

Line: Packers -10; 41.5 O/U

Packers -10; 41.5 O/U Implied totals: Packers 25.75-Bears 15.75

The Packers had a similarly embarrassing Week 1 loss last season and turned their season around, so you definitely want to make sure you don't overreact to this one. However, I think it's less of a sure thing this time around, given the uncertainty surrounding their offensive weapons. Maybe the return of Allen Lazard will make things all better, but I still think the Packers are seriously lacking in playmaking unless Christian Watson can shake off that bad drop and emerge as a go-to guy. That being said, they should be able to handle the Bears pretty easily -- Chicago's defense isn't as good as it looked in the muddy conditions in Week 1 against the 49ers. I think the Packers will expose that.

Toughest lineup decision: Any Packers WR -- Sit. Yes, even if Lazard is healthy. I just don't think they have enough talent here. Lazard has his backers in Fantasy, but the case in his favor is, in my opinion, a flimsy one. Sure, Davante Adams is a target hog and he's no longer here, but we just saw Adams earn a ton of targets despite the presence of Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller in Week 1 -- he just earns a ton of targets because he's an incredible player. I'm operating under the belief that targets are earned, and the reason Lazard hasn't earned them more consistently in the past is because he just isn't a great receiver. I think the Packers are going to spread the ball around a ton, and while Lazard could be good for Fantasy within that context, I think he's probably going to be touchdown and big-play dependent. He's a WR3/4 for me.

Any Packers WR -- Sit. Yes, even if Lazard is healthy. I just don't think they have enough talent here. Lazard has his backers in Fantasy, but the case in his favor is, in my opinion, a flimsy one. Sure, Davante Adams is a target hog and he's no longer here, but we just saw Adams earn a ton of targets despite the presence of Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller in Week 1 -- he just earns a ton of targets because he's an incredible player. I'm operating under the belief that targets are earned, and the reason Lazard hasn't earned them more consistently in the past is because he just isn't a great receiver. I think the Packers are going to spread the ball around a ton, and while Lazard could be good for Fantasy within that context, I think he's probably going to be touchdown and big-play dependent. He's a WR3/4 for me. Injuries: Allen Lazard (ankle) -- Lazard has been limited both days this week after missing about two weeks, and it looks like he's got a pretty good chance to play. Of course, I wouldn't start him even if he does, but maybe you have more faith ... Velus Jones (hamstring) -- Jones was downgraded to a DNP Thursday after being limited Wednesday, so it doesn't look like he's a sure thing at this point. He remains worth stashing in deeper leagues because he has a real opportunity to play significant snaps on this thin Bears depth chart.



Titans at Bills

Monday, 7:15 p.m.

Line: Bills -10; 48 O/U

Bills -10; 48 O/U Implied totals: Bills 29-Titans 19

The Bills looked like Super Bowl favorites last week, and I suspect they'll continue to be a dominant force. The Titans are the more interesting team because they came off a No. 1 seed in the AFC by losing to the lowly Giants. What's interesting is, Ryan Tannehill actually had a pretty great game without A.J. Brown, completing 20 of 33 passes for 266 yards (8.1 Y/A) and two touchdowns. Derrick Henry just couldn't really get going on the ground, which is going to be the key for this offense. And this is a tough matchup to ask him to do it against.

Toughest lineup decision: Any Titans WR -- Sit. I'm not giving up on Robert Woods, but it was certainly disappointing to see him get just two targets while running a route on 74% of the Titans pass plays. Maybe he'll ramp up to a full snap share and be more involved in Week 2 and beyond, but you've also got Treylon Burks to account for -- he had five targets on just 13 snaps and could see his role increase. There's some uncertainty here, enough that I would leave everyone on my bench -- though I would make sure Burks is on my bench if he's available in your league.

Any Titans WR -- Sit. I'm not giving up on Robert Woods, but it was certainly disappointing to see him get just two targets while running a route on 74% of the Titans pass plays. Maybe he'll ramp up to a full snap share and be more involved in Week 2 and beyond, but you've also got Treylon Burks to account for -- he had five targets on just 13 snaps and could see his role increase. There's some uncertainty here, enough that I would leave everyone on my bench -- though I would make sure Burks is on my bench if he's available in your league. Injuries: Kyle Phillips (shoulder) -- Phillips didn't practice Thursday, which is disappointing after his solid NFL debut in Week 1. We'll watch this one heading into the weekend, but given the tough matchup, Phillips isn't a recommended starter just yet. But I'm keeping an eye on his role in this Titans offense, considering how much buzz there was around him in camp ... Dontrell Hilliard (hamstring) -- Hilliard was also unable to practice Thursday. He had a solid role in Week 1, but you don't want to chase a pretty fluke-y two-touchdown game. He's more of a stash in case anything happens to Derrick Henry.

Vikings at Eagles

Monday, 8:30 p.m.

Line: Eagles -2; 50.5 O/U

Eagles -2; 50.5 O/U Implied totals: Eagles 26.25-Vikings 24.25

Apologies to the Titans and Bills, but I'm going to go ahead and say more eyeballs will be on this game, featuring two offenses that looked exactly as explosive as we hoped they would be in Week 1. Justin Jefferson looked uncoverable in the new Vikings offense, and A.J. Brown was similarly dominant in his Eagles debut in Week 1. This game has the third-highest over/under of the week, and we're expecting fireworks.