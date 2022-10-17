We've been waiting for J.K. Dobbins to be fully unleashed coming off his recovery from a torn ACL, but he seemingly took a step backward in Week 6, as he was unable to play in the second half of Sunday's loss to the Giants after his knee tightened up. Ravens coach John Harbaugh gave the details on the issue after the game, noting that perhaps the turf at Met Life Stadium played a part in Dobbins' status.

That's a frustrating turn of events for Dobbins, who had 15 yards on seven carries before the setback. He entered Sunday's game with 28 carries in his first three games, as the Ravens had been careful not to put too much on his plate coming off a serious knee injury that included damage to multiple ligaments.

And it puts Dobbins Fantasy appeal into question moving forward. Because, if you look ahead to Week 7, it'll be awfully tough to trust Dobbins against the Browns for that matchup. And then Dobbins has a Thursday Night Football matchup against the Buccaneers in Week 8, and given that he'll have less time to get ready for that game than usual, there will certainly be some concerns about his usage there. Then the Ravens have a tough matchup against the Saints on the way in Week 9, with the bye week looming after that.

Which is to say, even if, as Harbaugh made it seem, this wasn't a significant injury or setback for Dobbins, it does make it kind of hard to project Dobbins forward as a viable starting Fantasy option. Especially with Gus Edwards working his way back from his own torn ACL. Edwards has been practicing over the past couple of weeks and could be cleared to play soon. Obviously, Edwards will likely be worked in slowly, just as Dobbins has been, but he'll give the Ravens another productive runner they can mix in.

Kenyan Drake filled in for the Ravens Sunday and played very well, rushing for 119 yards, though it came on just 10 carries. He also had one catch for 8 yards, and should be a fringe Fantasy option for Week 7 – I might rank him ahead of Dobbins next week, but he probably won't be a top-30 back.

The takeaway here might be that the Ravens backfield just won't have much appeal for Fantasy players over the next month or so. A limited Dobbins won't be worth starting most weeks, but Drake doesn't get enough work consistently enough to matter either; the looming return of Edwards figures to hamper both. It might just be a spot where three backs split the work, with Lamar Jackson also taking on a significant share of the carries, as well.

The Ravens want to run the ball, and when their backs are healthy, they'll probably be one of the best teams in the league at doing so. However, it's hard to get too excited about this backfield for Fantasy after seeing Dobbins leave Sunday's game.