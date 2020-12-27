Ezekiel Elliott RB DAL Dallas • #21

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Injury calf The Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday morning reports, Elliott is expected to return after a one-game absence. Even if the multi-time Pro Bowler does suit up, it isn't inconceivable that he operates in a fairly heavy split with Tony Pollard, who looked explosive while serving as the primary running back against San Francisco last Sunday on his way to 132 total yards and two rushing touchdowns on 18 total touches.

Christian McCaffrey RB CAR Carolina • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury thigh The Panthers' Christian McCaffrey (thigh) is doubtful for Sunday's game against Washington after once again missing practice all week. Late-week reports indicate McCaffrey is headed for his fifth straight absence, which will afford Mike Davis yet another start, this time against a Washington defense that's allowed the fifth-fewest Fantasy points per game (14.43) in standard scoring formats and 4.0 yards per carry to running backs

James Robinson RB JAC Jacksonville • #30

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Injury ankle The Jaguars' James Robinson (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game versus the Bears after missing practice all week. The undrafted rookie's first absence of the season will leave Jacksonville's backfield in the hands of second-year undrafted free agent Devine Ozigbo and veteran pass-catching option Dare Ogunbowale, who's combined for just four carries (all Ogunbowale) and 11 receptions on the season. The matchup against the Bears run defense isn't the easiest, either, as Chicago allows the 10th-fewest Fantasy points per game (15.86) to running backs.

Antonio Gibson RB WAS Washington • #24

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Injury toe Washington's Antonio Gibson (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Panthers after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday morning reports, Gibson is expected to not only suit up against Carolina after a two-game absence but is set for what should be a "sizable workload." If that proves accurate, J.D. McKissic, who logged a season-high 13 rush attempts in Week 15 against the Seahawks in addition to seeing 10 targets, would likely revert to much more of a pass-catching role against a Carolina defense that's allowed 4.8 yards per carry and 5.9 receptions per game to running backs.

Cam Akers RB LAR L.A. Rams • #23

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Injury ankle The Rams' Cam Akers (ankle) is out for Sunday's key divisional contest against the Seahawks after missing practice all week. The rookie had come on over the last four games by gaining 390 rushing yards and scoring a pair of touchdowns at a clip of 5.3 yards per rush, but in his absence versus Seattle's tough run defense, a combination of Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown is expected to split carries.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB KC Kansas City • #25

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Injury ankle/hip The Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle/hip) is out for Sunday's game versus the Falcons after missing practice all week. Edwards-Helaire's first absence of the season is expected to lead to a primary-back level of workload for Le'Veon Bell, who already logged 15 carries during the tough Week 15 matchup against the Saints in which the rookie suffered his pair of injuries. Bell showed flashes of past greatness on a couple of plays in that contest, but Sunday, he'll face another very tough front seven in that of the Falcons, which are tied with Washington for fifth-fewest Fantasy points per game allowed to running backs (14.43) in standard scoring formats.

Jamaal Williams RB GB Green Bay • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury quad The Packers' Jamaal Williams (quadriceps) is doubtful for Sunday night's game against the Titans after missing practice all week. If the complementary back is indeed forced to sit out, Aaron Jones stands to see a bigger workload both on the ground and through the air, while rookie AJ Dillon, who has 24 carries all season, would serve as his primary backup.

Phillip Lindsay RB DEN Denver • #30

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury hip The Broncos placed Phillip Lindsay (hip) on injured reserve Saturday, ending his season two games early. The third-year running back's absence the rest of the way stands to afford Melvin Gordon a heavier workload beginning with a Week 16 battle against the latter's former Chargers squad, while Royce Freeman (hip) would also see an expansion of opportunities in the contest if he's able to overcome his questionable designation.

Royce Freeman RB DEN Denver • #28

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury hip The Broncos' Royce Freeman (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers but finished the week with two limited practices. If Freeman is able to suit up, he'll see a bigger role than usual behind Melvin Gordon with Phillip Lindsay (hip) now on injured reserve.

Duke Johnson RB HOU Houston • #25

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury neck The Texans' Duke Johnson (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals after missing practice all week. Buddy Howell, who carried five times for 22 yards in Johnson's stead during a Week 15 loss to the Colts, is once again in line to serve as David Johnson's primary backup.

Lamical Perine RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #22

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Injuries ankle The Jets activated La'Mical Perine (ankle) from injured reserve Saturday, leaving him poised to potentially be in uniform Sunday against the Browns. However, even if Perine suits up, he'll return to a crowded backfield that's seen Ty Johnson and take on a bigger role behind Frank Gore in recent weeks.

Anthony McFarland RB PIT Pittsburgh • #26

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Injury illness The Steelers' Anthony McFarland (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after missing Friday's practice. Even if the rookie is active, he'll likely slot in behind Jaylen Samuels for the third running back spot.

Damien Harris RB NE New England • #37

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury ankle The Patriots' Damien Harris (ankle) is questionable for Monday night's game versus the Bills after putting in three limited practices this week. Harris was absent from New England's Week 15 loss to the Dolphins, a stumble that officially eliminated New England from playoff contention. Sony Michel filled in for Harris in that contest and garnered an efficient 74 yards on 10 rushes, and the 2018 first-round pick would be in line to serve as the primary back once again against Buffalo if Harris were to sit out a second straight game.