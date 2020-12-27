We've reached Championship Weekend in many Fantasy Footballs leagues, making the always evolving NFL 2020 health landscape all the more important to keep track of. Considering four Week 16 games are already in the books, the list of names isn't as lengthy as most Sundays, but it still contains plenty of noteworthy comings and goings. Additionally, we have our customary array of game-time decisions looming, along with one COVID-19-related situation that eliminates four players from the receiver position from Sunday's ledger. With plenty on the line in the Fantasy realm and a robust amount of news, let's dive into the latest as of early Sunday morning:
Week 16 Injuries
Injury Report Update
Daniel Jones QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #8
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Giants' Daniel Jones (ankle/hamstring) is questionable for Sunday game against the Ravens after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per Saturday reports, Jones is expected to play versus Baltimore. Jones has missed two of the last three games, with the latter absence coming Week 15 against the Browns after he sprained his ankle versus the Cardinals in a Week 14 return from a hamstring injury. If the second-year signal-caller does indeed suit up, he'll add a more dynamic dimension to the Giants offense than veteran Colt McCoy, but he'll still be facing a Baltimore defense ranked in the top half of the league with 19.71 Fantasy points per game allowed to quarterbacks in standard scoring formats.
Alex Smith QB
WAS Washington • #11
Age: 36 • Experience: 16 yrs.
Washington's Alex Smith (calf) is questionable for Sundays' game versus the Panthers but managed to work back to a full practice Friday after putting in limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday. Early Sunday morning reports indicate that Smith's status may come down to pregame warmups, as the veteran felt some renewed soreness in his calf Saturday after finishing the practice week with a more optimistic outlook. If Smith ultimately can't go for a second straight week, Dwayne Haskins, who threw for 295 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions Week 15 versus the Seahawks, would once again be under center in a key contest for Washington's hopes of securing the NFC East without his top receiver.
CIN Cincinnati • #8
Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Bengals' Brandon Allen is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans, returning to a full practice by Thursday this past week. Allen suffered his injury during the Week 14 loss to the Cowboys, leading to Ryan Finley replacing him in that contest and starting a memorable Week 15 upset of the Steelers on Monday night. Late-week beat writer reports indicate Allen is expected to return to the starting job against a Houston defense the 12th-most Fantasy points per game to quarterbacks (21.71) in standard scoring formats.
DAL Dallas • #21
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday morning reports, Elliott is expected to return after a one-game absence. Even if the multi-time Pro Bowler does suit up, it isn't inconceivable that he operates in a fairly heavy split with Tony Pollard, who looked explosive while serving as the primary running back against San Francisco last Sunday on his way to 132 total yards and two rushing touchdowns on 18 total touches.
CAR Carolina • #22
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Panthers' Christian McCaffrey (thigh) is doubtful for Sunday's game against Washington after once again missing practice all week. Late-week reports indicate McCaffrey is headed for his fifth straight absence, which will afford Mike Davis yet another start, this time against a Washington defense that's allowed the fifth-fewest Fantasy points per game (14.43) in standard scoring formats and 4.0 yards per carry to running backs
JAC Jacksonville • #30
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
The Jaguars' James Robinson (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game versus the Bears after missing practice all week. The undrafted rookie's first absence of the season will leave Jacksonville's backfield in the hands of second-year undrafted free agent Devine Ozigbo and veteran pass-catching option Dare Ogunbowale, who's combined for just four carries (all Ogunbowale) and 11 receptions on the season. The matchup against the Bears run defense isn't the easiest, either, as Chicago allows the 10th-fewest Fantasy points per game (15.86) to running backs.
WAS Washington • #24
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Washington's Antonio Gibson (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Panthers after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday morning reports, Gibson is expected to not only suit up against Carolina after a two-game absence but is set for what should be a "sizable workload." If that proves accurate, J.D. McKissic, who logged a season-high 13 rush attempts in Week 15 against the Seahawks in addition to seeing 10 targets, would likely revert to much more of a pass-catching role against a Carolina defense that's allowed 4.8 yards per carry and 5.9 receptions per game to running backs.
Cam Akers RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #23
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
The Rams' Cam Akers (ankle) is out for Sunday's key divisional contest against the Seahawks after missing practice all week. The rookie had come on over the last four games by gaining 390 rushing yards and scoring a pair of touchdowns at a clip of 5.3 yards per rush, but in his absence versus Seattle's tough run defense, a combination of Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown is expected to split carries.
KC Kansas City • #25
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
The Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle/hip) is out for Sunday's game versus the Falcons after missing practice all week. Edwards-Helaire's first absence of the season is expected to lead to a primary-back level of workload for Le'Veon Bell, who already logged 15 carries during the tough Week 15 matchup against the Saints in which the rookie suffered his pair of injuries. Bell showed flashes of past greatness on a couple of plays in that contest, but Sunday, he'll face another very tough front seven in that of the Falcons, which are tied with Washington for fifth-fewest Fantasy points per game allowed to running backs (14.43) in standard scoring formats.
GB Green Bay • #30
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Packers' Jamaal Williams (quadriceps) is doubtful for Sunday night's game against the Titans after missing practice all week. If the complementary back is indeed forced to sit out, Aaron Jones stands to see a bigger workload both on the ground and through the air, while rookie AJ Dillon, who has 24 carries all season, would serve as his primary backup.
DEN Denver • #30
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Broncos placed Phillip Lindsay (hip) on injured reserve Saturday, ending his season two games early. The third-year running back's absence the rest of the way stands to afford Melvin Gordon a heavier workload beginning with a Week 16 battle against the latter's former Chargers squad, while Royce Freeman (hip) would also see an expansion of opportunities in the contest if he's able to overcome his questionable designation.
DEN Denver • #28
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Broncos' Royce Freeman (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers but finished the week with two limited practices. If Freeman is able to suit up, he'll see a bigger role than usual behind Melvin Gordon with Phillip Lindsay (hip) now on injured reserve.
Duke Johnson RB
HOU Houston • #25
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The Texans' Duke Johnson (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals after missing practice all week. Buddy Howell, who carried five times for 22 yards in Johnson's stead during a Week 15 loss to the Colts, is once again in line to serve as David Johnson's primary backup.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #22
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
The Jets activated La'Mical Perine (ankle) from injured reserve Saturday, leaving him poised to potentially be in uniform Sunday against the Browns. However, even if Perine suits up, he'll return to a crowded backfield that's seen Ty Johnson and take on a bigger role behind Frank Gore in recent weeks.
PIT Pittsburgh • #26
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
The Steelers' Anthony McFarland (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after missing Friday's practice. Even if the rookie is active, he'll likely slot in behind Jaylen Samuels for the third running back spot.
NE New England • #37
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Patriots' Damien Harris (ankle) is questionable for Monday night's game versus the Bills after putting in three limited practices this week. Harris was absent from New England's Week 15 loss to the Dolphins, a stumble that officially eliminated New England from playoff contention. Sony Michel filled in for Harris in that contest and garnered an efficient 74 yards on 10 rushes, and the 2018 first-round pick would be in line to serve as the primary back once again against Buffalo if Harris were to sit out a second straight game.
SEA Seattle • #31
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
The Seahawks' DeeJay Dallas (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Rams after missing practice all week. Dallas' absence is offset by a now-healthy Rashaad Penny, who made his 2020 debut in the Week 15 win over Washington.
Tyreek Hill WR
KC Kansas City • #10
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The Chiefs' Tyreek Hill (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Falcons but managed to finish the week with two limited practices after missing Wednesday's session. As per early Sunday morning reports, Hill is expected to play but will be monitored closely and the team will exercise caution with him if warranted. The speedster could certainly rack up numbers with just limited snaps against any team, and arguably even more so against an Atlanta defense that's allowed the most Fantasy points per game (28.00) to wide receivers in the league.
Julio Jones WR
ATL Atlanta • #11
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
The Falcons' Julio Jones (hamstring) will remain out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after once again missing practice all week. Russell Gage, who has a 10-150-1 line over the last two games while operating as the No. 2 receiver alongside Calvin Ridley, should continue to see elevated opportunity, while Ridley will look to build on the 10-catch, 163-yard, one-touchdown outing he put together versus the Buccaneers in Week 15.
Keenan Allen WR
LAC L.A. Chargers • #13
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
The Chargers' Keenan Allen (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos but managed to finish the week with a limited Friday practice after missing the first two sessions of the week. Early Sunday reports on Allen are mixed, with one declaring him very likely to be out and another stating the star wideout will push to play. If Allen ultimately sits out for the non-postseason-contending Bolts, Mike Williams, Jalen Guyton and Tyron Johnson would serve as Justin Herbert's top three targets versus an injury-hampered Denver secondary.
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Washington's Terry McLaurin (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Panthers after missing practice all week. As per early Sunday morning reports, the second-year receiver isn't expected to suit up. McLaurin's expected absence would open up opportunity for Cam Sims, Steven Sims and Isaiah Wright to serve as the top three wideouts, while pass-catching back J.D. McKissic and tight end Logan Thomas are projected to see elevated opportunity as well.
CHI Chicago • #12
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
The Bears' Allen Robinson (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars, but after downgrading to a missed practice Thursday after a full session Wednesday, he finished the week with limited participation Friday. As per early Sunday morning reports, Robinson is expected to play in the must-win game against Jacksonville and fill his usual No. 1 wideout role.
Tyler Boyd WR
CIN Cincinnati • #83
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The Bengals' Tyler Boyd (concussion) will not play in Sunday's game against the Texans after missing practice all week. Boyd's absence should equate to a bump in targets for A.J. Green and Tee Higgins, while Alex Erickson is projected to ascend to a No. 3 role against a Houston defense that's struggled against the pass since losing top cornerback Bradley Roby to a season-ending suspension.
CLE Cleveland • #80
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
The Browns placed Jarvis Landry on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday due to close contact with a positive test, sidelining him for Sunday's game against the Jets at minimum. Landry is joined on the list by fellow wideouts Rashard Higgins, KhaDarel Hodge and Donovan Peoples-Jones, leaving Baker Mayfield without his top four receivers Sunday. Marvin Hall, who only joined the Browns in early December, will serve as the de facto No. 1 receiver versus the Jets, while practice-squad callups Derrick Willies and Ja'Marcus Bradley will serve as the No. 2 and No. 3 options. The mass absences at the position could potentially be of greatest benefit to tight ends Austin Hooper and David Njoku, considering New York has surrendered the most receiving yards (926) and touchdowns (13) to the position.
BAL Baltimore • #15
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Ravens' Marquise Brown (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants but managed to finish the week with a full Friday practice. As per early Sunday morning reports, Brown is expected to play versus New York and fill his usual No. 1 receiver role against a defense that's allowing 21.29 Fantasy points per game to wideouts in standard scoring formats.
PHI Philadelphia • #10
Age: 34 • Experience: 13 yrs.
The Eagles activated DeSean Jackson (ankle) from injured reserve Saturday, leaving him poised to make his first game appearance since Week 7 against the Cowboys on Sunday. Jackson will provide standout rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts with another speed threat alongside rookie Jalen Reagor, although how many snaps Jackson plays after such an extended absence remains to be seen.
Golden Tate WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #15
Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year
The Giants' Golden Tate (calf) will not play in Sunday's game against the Ravens after missing the last two practices of the week. The veteran possession receiver's absence should push more targets toward fellow wideouts Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, while tight end Evan Engram also stands to see a bump in opportunity. Meanwhile, undrafted rookie Austin Mack, who flashed with a 4-72 line against Washington back in Week 9, is likely to operate as the No. 3 receiver versus Baltimore.
CHI Chicago • #84
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
The Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars after missing practice all week. If the versatile veteran sits out, Ryan Nall and Artavis Pierce would potentially be in line for an extra carry or two behind David Montgomery, with Patterson's main role recently being that of a complementary running back.
JAC Jacksonville • #19
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
The Jaguars' Collin Johnson (hamstring) will not play in Sunday's game versus the Bears after missing practice all week. The rookie's absence may equate to an extra handful of targets for Chris Conley, who, like Johnson, is a downfield threat.
Dez Bryant WR
BAL Baltimore • #88
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
The Ravens' Dez Bryant (thigh) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Giants but worked his way up to a full practice Friday after starting the week with a missed session and logging limited participation Thursday. Bryant, who logged his first touchdown in nearly three seasons in Week 15, is expected to play and fill his usual No. 4 receiver role as per late-week beat writer reports.
Hunter Henry TE
LAC L.A. Chargers • #86
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The Chargers placed Hunter Henry on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday after missing Wednesday's session with what was labeled as an illness. As per Saturday reports, the talented tight end appears to be trending toward an absence for Sunday's AFC West tilt against the Broncos, as Los Angeles elevated Henry's fellow tight end Matt Sokol from the practice squad. If Henry indeed misses, Donald Parham, a former XFL star who has two touchdown receptions on his five 2020 catches, would be in line to draw the start, as per comments from coach Anthony Lynn earlier in the week.
Greg Olsen TE
SEA Seattle • #88
Age: 35 • Experience: 14 yrs.
The Seahawks activated Greg Olsen (foot) on Saturday, giving him a chance to see his first game action since Week 11 in Sunday's key divisional battle versus the Rams. Olsen has a modest 23-224-1 line over 10 games in what is his first season in Seattle, and even if he does suit up Sunday, he'd be expected to continuing operating in a timeshare to some degree with Jacob Hollister and Will Dissly.
PHI Philadelphia • #85
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The Eagles' Richard Rodgers (ankle) is out for Sunday's game versus the Cowboys after missing practice all week. The veteran has flashed on occasion this season with position mates Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz spending time on injured reserve, but with both of those players now healthy, Rodgers has played just four combined snaps from scrimmage in the last three games.
GB Green Bay • #87
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Packers' Jace Sternberger (concussion) will remain out for Sunday night's game versus the Titans after missing practice all week. It will mark the athletic tight end's third straight absence and once again potentially give the top option at the position, Robert Tonyan, a chance at an extra target or two against a Tennessee defense that's allowed a robust 68-753-7 line to the position this season.
PIT Pittsburgh • #9
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The Steelers' Chris Boswell (groin) will be out for Sunday's game against the Colts after practicing in limited fashion Thursday and then missing Friday's session altogether. Matthew Wright, who also filled in for Boswell in Week 13 against Washington when the latter was nursing a hip injury and converted one field-goal attempt and a pair of extra-point tries, will once again serve as Pittsburgh's kicker versus Indianapolis after being elevated from the practice squad Saturday.
NE New England • #6
Age: 36 • Experience: 13 yrs.
The Patriots' Nick Folk (back) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Bills after practicing in limited fashion all week. However, Folk has played through the exact same designation for the last seven games, and with New England not adding a kicker to the roster as of Saturday night, the veteran is expected to suit up versus Buffalo.
Key Defensive Players
Cornerbacks
- The Falcons' Darqueze Dennard (quadriceps) is out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after missing practice all week.
- The Patriots' J.C. Jackson (knee) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Bills after putting in a week of limited practices.
- The Patriots' Jonathan Jones (neck) is questionable for Monday night's game versus the Bills after practicing in limited fashion all week.
- The Bears' Jaylon Johnson (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after missing practice all week.
- The Cardinals' Dre Kirkpatrick (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles after finishing the week with two limited practices.
- The Ravens' Marcus Peters (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants after missing practice all week.
- The Bears' Buster Skrine (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after missing practice all week.
- The Jaguars placed Sidney Jones (Achilles) on injured reserve Saturday, ending his season.
- The Ravens' Jimmy Smith (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Giants after missing practice all week.
Safeties
- The Browns' Andrew Sendejo (concussion) is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets and will return after a one-game absence.
- The Cowboys' Xavier Woods (ribs) is out for Sunday's game against the Eagles after missing practice all week.
Defensive Linemen
- The Ravens' Calais Campbell (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants but managed to work back to a full practice by Friday.
- The Eagles' Derek Barnett (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys after missing Friday's practice.
- The Chargers' Joey Bosa (concussion) is out for Sunday's game versus the Broncos despite practicing in limited fashion all week.
- The Bears' Akiem Hicks (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars but managed to work back to a limited practice Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week.
- The Panthers' Brian Burns (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against Washington after missing practice all week. As per early Sunday morning reports, Burns is pushing to play.
- The Chiefs' Frank Clark (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons but managed a full Friday practice following a missed session Thursday. As per early Sunday morning reports, Clark is expected to suit up.
- The Bears' Bilal Nichols (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after putting in a limited practice Friday.
- The Eagles' Josh Sweat (wrist) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, ending his regular season.
- The Jets' Quinnen Williams (neck) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, ending his season.
- The Patriots' Adam Butler (shoulder) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Bills after a week of limited practices.
- The Eagles' Fletcher Cox (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys after missing practice all week.
- The Browns' Sheldon Richardson (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets but managed to work back to a full practice Friday.
- The Broncos' DeShawn Williams (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers but worked back to a full practice by Friday.
- The Patriots' Lawrence Guy (shoulder) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Bills after a week of limited practices.
Linebackers
- The Bears' Khalil Mack (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars but finished the week with a limited practice after missing Thursday's session.
- The Browns placed B.J. Goodson on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, sidelining him for Sunday's game against the Jets and quite possibly the Week 17 matchup against the Steelers as well.
- The Broncos' Bradley Chubb (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game against the Chargers despite working back to a limited practice Friday.
- The Giants' Blake Martinez (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens after putting in a limited practice Friday.
- The Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley (shoulder) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Bills after practicing in limited fashion all week.
- The Ravens' Pernell McPhee (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants but finished the week with two full practices.
- Washington's Kevin Pierre-Louis (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers after putting in three limited practices this week.
- The Eagles' Duke Riley (biceps) will not play in Sunday's game against the Cowboys after finishing the week with a missed practice Friday.
- The Browns' Malcolm Smith (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Jets after finishing the week with two limited practices.
- The Patriots' John Simon (hamstring) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Bills after a week of limited practices.
- The Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game against the Eagles after missing practice all week.