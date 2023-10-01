The Saints plan to wait until Sunday to make a decision on Carr's (shoulder) status for Week 4 against the Bucs, but "optimism remains" that he will play, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

The Saints listed Carr as questionable, and it sounds like they want to see him throw in pregame warmups before clearing him to play against Tampa Bay. Carr practiced Friday and reportedly looked sharp throwing passes. The Saints and Bucs kick off at 1 PM ET, so we should know Carr's status by 11:30 AM ET at the latest. If he can't play, Jameis Winston would get the start.