The lead in the American League wild card chase will be on the line when the Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays open a crucial five-game series on Monday at Rogers Centre. The Rays (78-60) are percentage points ahead of the Mariners (79-61) for the lead in the AL. The Jays (78-61) are a half-game behind those two. Toronto is a -155 favorite in the latest Blue Jays vs. Rays odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Tampa Bay is a +130 underdog. The over/under for runs scored is 8.5.

First pitch is set for 7:07 p.m. ET from Toronto. The game is one of nine on the MLB schedule for Monday. Elsewhere in the majors, the Astros' Framber Valdez can extend his MLB record of consecutive quality starts by a lefty to 24, and the Rangers and Marlins play a doubleheader in Miami. Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to see the predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and it is a 316-272 on top-rated MLB money-line picks since the start of the 2021 season. This is the same model that pegged the 2021 Atlanta Braves at 10-1 as one of three best bets to win the World Series. Anybody who has followed the model has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has locked in four confident MLB best bets for Monday. They all involve games at 6:40 p.m. ET or later, so there's still time to get these MLB picks in. If you successfully parlay the picks, you'd be looking at a payout of more than 11-1. You can only see the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

Top MLB picks today

After simulating every game on Monday 10,000 times, the model is high on the Reds (-135) to beat the Pirates. Cincinnati (56-82) sits in fourth place in the NL Central, only one game behind the Cubs for third. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh (51-88) is 2-8 in its last 10 games and has the third worst record in all of baseball.

Reds infielder Kyle Farmer has been hot at the plate. In six games over the last week, he is hitting .364 and slugging .773 with a robust OPS of 1.136. He has two home runs and five RBI, with Cincinnati going 3-3 over that stretch. On Monday, he faces the Pirates' Bryse Wilson, who has a 6.11 ERA and a 1.49 WHIP this season. See who else to back right here.

How to make MLB picks and parlays for Monday

The model also locked in three other best bets for Monday, including a play on a big NL underdog. You can see the model's MLB Monday best bets and parlay only at SportsLine.

What MLB picks should you target for a payout of more than 11-1? And what underdog does the model like on Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see the MLB best bets from an advanced model that is on a 316-272 run on top-rated MLB money-line picks since the start of 2021.