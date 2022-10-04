Slugger Aaron Judge gets two games on Tuesday to break the American League single-season home run record when he and the New York Yankees (98-61) take on the Texas Rangers (66-93) in a doubleheader at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Since tying Roger Maris' AL record with his 61st home run on Wednesday, Judge has gone homerless in four straight games. In the first game of the doubleheader, New York is a -125 favorite in the latest Yankees vs. Rangers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Texas is a +105 underdog. The over/under for runs scored is seven.

The game is one of 18 on the MLB schedule for Tuesday. Elsewhere in the majors, the Braves can clinch the National League East with a victory over the Marlins, and the Mets and Nationals play a doubleheader in Queens, N.Y. Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to see the predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and it enters the penultimate week of the regular season on a 14-3 run on top-rated money-line picks, returning almost $900 for $100 players. This is the same model that pegged the 2021 Atlanta Braves at 10-1 as one of three best bets to win it all last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has locked in four confident MLB best bets for Tuesday. They all involve games at 6:35 p.m. ET or later, so there's still time to get these MLB picks in. If you successfully parlay the picks, you'd be looking at a payout of more than 11-1. You can only see the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

Top MLB picks today

After simulating every game on Tuesday 10,000 times, the model is high on the Brewers (+100) to beat the Diamondbacks. Milwaukee (85-75) is in second place in the NL Central. On Monday, the Brewers rallied from a three-run deficit for a 6-5 victory in 10 innings against Arizona (73-87).

Milwaukee starter Eric Lauer (10-7, 3.83 ERA) is coming off one of his best starts of the season. On Thursday, the 27-year-old lefty allowed only one hit in five scoreless innings against the Marlins. He also struck out nine without a walk in that start. In his last five starts against Arizona, he has a 2.76 ERA. See who else to back right here.

How to make MLB picks and parlays for Tuesday

The model also locked in three other best bets for Tuesday, including a play on an AL underdog. You can see the model's MLB Tuesday best bets and parlay only at SportsLine.

What MLB picks should you target for a payout of more than 11-1? And what AL underdog does the model like on Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the MLB best bets from an advanced model that is on a 14-3 run on top-rated money-line picks.