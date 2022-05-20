Eric Lauer will look to continue his strong start to the season when he takes the ball for the Milwaukee Brewers Friday night against the Washington Nationals. Lauer has been stellar, pitching to a 2.60 ERA and striking out 35.5 percent of opposing batters. He's helped power Milwaukee to the top of the National League Central. Meanwhile, Washington is languishing in last place in the NL East. The latest MLB odds from Caesars Sportsbook lists Milwaukee as the -185 favorite (risk $185 to win $100) on the money line.

The game is scheduled to begin at 8:10 ET, one of a full slate of 15 games on the MLB schedule for Friday. Others include an all-Texas matchup of the Rangers visiting the Astros (-175), the Athletics visiting the Angels (-185) and the Padres in San Francisco to play the Giants (-120). Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and is off to a sizzling start to the 2022 season.

Now, the model has locked in four confident MLB best bets for Friday. All the games occur at 8:10 p.m. ET or later.

The model, which simulated every game on Friday's schedule 10,000 times, is taking the Brewers (-185) to beat the Nationals in their series-opener at 8:10 p.m. ET (see tickets at StubHub). Milwaukee is quite simply the better team, and with Lauer on the mound tonight in front of a home crowd, things don't feel great for the Nationals.

Milwaukee has scored the sixth-most runs in all of baseball so far this season. That's happened in part due to the emergence of Luis Urias -- the Milwaukee third baseman has added nearly 50 points to his batting average -- and Rowdy Tellez. But former MVP Christian Yelich has also begun to hit with power again.

Yelich put just nine balls over the fence in 117 games last year. He's already launched five homers through 37 games in 2022. He's not quite back to his former lofty highs, but it's an incredibly encouraging sign for the Brewers. Conversely, the Nationals look primed to sell off spare parts at the trade deadline and have lost seven of their last 10 games.

The model also locked in three other best bets for Friday.

What MLB picks should you target for a payout of almost 11-1? And what underdog does the model like on Friday?