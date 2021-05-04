The San Francisco Giants have started the season very well and the Colorado Rockies have been predictably terrible, and never was that more evident than Tuesday afternoon. The Giants scored 10 runs in the top of the first inning in the first game of their doubleheader with the Rockies (GameTracker). You will not be surprised to learn the game is taking place in Coors Field.

San Francisco's 10-run inning featured eight hits and two walks, and six batters reaching base before an out was recorded. Brandon Belt socked a grand slam in his second at-bat, and Buster Posey followed with a homer to cap off the 10-run frame. Belt and Mike Tauchman both reached base twice in the inning, and pitcher Aaron Sanchez made one of the three outs.

Rockies right-hander Germán Márquez, the team's best pitcher, was charged with eight runs in two-thirds of an inning. Long man Jhoulys Chacín replaced him and surrendered the back-to-back home runs to Belt and Posey. This is the fourth time the Rockies have allowed 10 runs in a game this season, tied with the Royals and Tigers for the most in baseball.

As for the Giants, they last scored 10 runs in an inning on Sept. 7, 2008, against the Pirates. This is the fifth time in franchise history they've scored 10 runs in the first inning, and only the second time since moving to San Francisco in 1958. Here are the other four instances:

June 29, 1967 vs. Cardinals (11 runs) (vs. Bob Gibson!)

April 15, 1922 vs. Dodgers (11 runs)

May 13, 1911 vs. Cardinals (13 runs)

June 11, 1887 vs. Nationals (11 runs)

The Giants franchise record is 13 runs in a single inning done five times, most recently in 1997.

Belt drove in five runs in the first inning Tuesday. According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, he's the first player with a five-RBI inning since José Bautista in Aug. 2018, and the first Giants player with a five-RBI inning since Juan Uribe in Sept. 2010. The MLB record is eight RBI in a single inning (the Fernando Tatis two grand slam inning).

The last team to score 10 runs in the first inning was the Dodgers last postseason. They scored 11 runs in the first inning of Game 3 of the NLCS against the Braves.