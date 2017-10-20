Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez becomes 10th to hit three homers in MLB playoff game

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to the World Series, and Enrique Hernandez nearly carried them there single-handedly in Game 5 against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday night (LAD 11, CHC 1).

Hernandez, a versatile utility man who played seven positions in 2017, smacked three home runs in Game 5 win. He hit a solo home run off Jose Quintana in the first inning, a grand slam off Hector Rondon in the third inning, and a two-run home run against Mike Montgomery in the ninth inning.

Here's video of Hernandez's three homers:

Splash! @kikehndez puts his name in the record books with THREE homers. pic.twitter.com/BKUtuXqYvn — MLB (@MLB) October 20, 2017

Hernandez went 3 for 4 with 7 RBI in Game 5. The 7 RBI are a new LCS record. He is also the 10th player to hit three home runs in a single postseason game, and the second to do it this postseason. Here's the list:

Enrique Hernandez, Dodgers: 2017 NLCS Game 5 (series clinching game)

2017 NLCS Game 5 (series clinching game) Jose Altuve , Houston Astros : 2017 ALDS Game 1

2017 ALDS Game 1 Pablo Sandoval , San Francisco Giants : 2012 World Series Game 1

2012 World Series Game 1 Albert Pujols , St. Louis Cardinals : 2011 World Series Game 3

2011 World Series Game 3 Adrian Beltre , Texas Rangers : 2011 ALDS Game 4 (series clinching game)

2011 ALDS Game 4 (series clinching game) Adam Kennedy , Los Angeles Angels : 2002 ALCS Game 5 (series clinching game)

2002 ALCS Game 5 (series clinching game) George Brett, Kansas City Royals : 1978 ALCS Game 3

1978 ALCS Game 3 Reggie Jackson, New York Yankees : 1977 World Series Game 6 (series clinching game)

1977 World Series Game 6 (series clinching game) Bob Robertson, Pittsburgh Pirates : 1971 NLCS Game 2

1971 NLCS Game 2 Babe Ruth, Yankees: 1928 World Series Game 4 (series clinching game)

1928 World Series Game 4 (series clinching game) Babe Ruth, Yankees: 1926 World Series Game 4

It is worth noting Hernandez's historic three-homer postseason game comes after a very difficult year, personally. Last year his father battled cancer and his grandfather passed away, and this year his native Puerto Rico was devastated by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

A year ago, Kike Hernandez stopped enjoying baseball. His father was battling cancer. He was struggling on the field... — Joe Davis (@Joe_Davis) October 20, 2017

This year, he lost his grandfather. Days later the hurricane slammed his home country of Puerto Rico. — Joe Davis (@Joe_Davis) October 20, 2017

His dad, cancer-free, is at Wrigley watching him have the night of his life. That smile on Kike's face is about a whole lot more than 2 HRs. — Joe Davis (@Joe_Davis) October 20, 2017

Having an historic game in the postseason is one thing. Being able to do with your father in the stands makes it that much more special.