Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez becomes 10th to hit three homers in MLB playoff game
Hernandez also set a new LCS record with 7 RBI
The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to the World Series, and Enrique Hernandez nearly carried them there single-handedly in Game 5 against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday night (LAD 11, CHC 1).
Hernandez, a versatile utility man who played seven positions in 2017, smacked three home runs in Game 5 win. He hit a solo home run off Jose Quintana in the first inning, a grand slam off Hector Rondon in the third inning, and a two-run home run against Mike Montgomery in the ninth inning.
Here's video of Hernandez's three homers:
Splash! @kikehndez puts his name in the record books with THREE homers. pic.twitter.com/BKUtuXqYvn— MLB (@MLB) October 20, 2017
Hernandez went 3 for 4 with 7 RBI in Game 5. The 7 RBI are a new LCS record. He is also the 10th player to hit three home runs in a single postseason game, and the second to do it this postseason. Here's the list:
- Enrique Hernandez, Dodgers: 2017 NLCS Game 5 (series clinching game)
- Jose Altuve , Houston Astros : 2017 ALDS Game 1
- Pablo Sandoval , San Francisco Giants : 2012 World Series Game 1
- Albert Pujols , St. Louis Cardinals : 2011 World Series Game 3
- Adrian Beltre , Texas Rangers : 2011 ALDS Game 4 (series clinching game)
- Adam Kennedy , Los Angeles Angels : 2002 ALCS Game 5 (series clinching game)
- George Brett, Kansas City Royals : 1978 ALCS Game 3
- Reggie Jackson, New York Yankees : 1977 World Series Game 6 (series clinching game)
- Bob Robertson, Pittsburgh Pirates : 1971 NLCS Game 2
- Babe Ruth, Yankees: 1928 World Series Game 4 (series clinching game)
- Babe Ruth, Yankees: 1926 World Series Game 4
It is worth noting Hernandez's historic three-homer postseason game comes after a very difficult year, personally. Last year his father battled cancer and his grandfather passed away, and this year his native Puerto Rico was devastated by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.
Having an historic game in the postseason is one thing. Being able to do with your father in the stands makes it that much more special.
