The 2020 MLB season debuted to record television audiences on Thursday night, and the young season has already produced incredible drama after Matt Olson hit a walk-off grand slam to lead the Athletics past the Angels on Friday. With high interest in baseball comes massive prizes in MLB DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on daily Fantasy sports sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. With so many players scouring the MLB DFS player pool for value, you have to make sure you're getting the most out of every salary cap dollar you spend.

Rays ace Blake Snell is scheduled to make his debut against the Blue Jays on Sunday, and he could be highly-rostered in MLB DFS lineups with most of the league's top starters pitching earlier in the week. However, affording Snell also means you'll have to find cheaper options like White Sox rookie Luis Robert, who hit the first pitch he saw in his career for his first ever MLB hit in recent days. Before setting your MLB DFS strategy for Sunday, be sure to see the top daily Fantasy baseball picks, advice and stacks from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career.

When it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

His model led him to some massive returns from his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing daily Fantasy baseball lineups on SportsLine that returned as much as 30x. He also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice last season.

On Friday, McClure was all over J.D. Martinez as one of his top picks. The result: Martinez went 3-for-5 with three RBIs, returning almost 9x value on FanDuel. Anybody who built lineups around him was well on the way to a profitable day.

with the MLB season continuing on Sunday, July 26, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for July 26

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday is Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts at $3,600 on FanDuel and $4,600 on DraftKings. He got on the board in 2020 with a hit, a run scored and an RBI in Boston's season-opening win against the Orioles, and McClure is looking for more of the same from the talented infielder as the Red Sox go for the series win on Sunday.

Bogaerts is coming off a 2019 campaign in which he hit .309 with 33 home runs and 117 RBIs. He did much of that damage against a poor Baltimore staff last year, hitting .324 with three home runs and 16 RBIs against his AL East foe. With Boston facing Baltimore starter Wade LeBlanc, who had a sky-high 5.71 ERA last season, McClure believes Bogaerts is a must-roster on Sunday.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy also includes rostering Twins outfielder Max Kepler ($3,000 on FanDuel, $4,100 on DraftKings), who has already hit two home runs in 2020. Kepler appears to be well on his way to continuing his power surge from 2019, when he hit a career-best 36 home runs.

He'll face the White Sox, a team he crushed in 2019 with a sizzling .341 average, eight home runs and 20 RBIs. Despite that track record, Kepler is significantly cheaper than top-tier outfielders like Christian Yelich, George Springer and Charlie Blackmon, making him a strong piece to build daily Fantasy baseball lineups around for Sunday's slate.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for July 26

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Sunday.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Sunday?