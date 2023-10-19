This week, Major League Baseball and Rawlings announced finalists for the 2023 Gold Glove awards, the league's top defensive honor. There are three finalists at each position in each league. The Gold Glove winners will be announced Sunday, Nov. 5, during an ESPN broadcast at 7:30 p.m. ET.
For the first time in his big-league career, St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado will not win a Gold Glove. Arenado won the NL Gold Glove at third base in each of his first 10 MLB seasons (2013-22), though he is not a finalist this year. The last player other than Arenado to win the NL Gold Glove at third base was Chase Headley, then with the San Diego Padres, in 2012.
Arenado's 10 consecutive Gold Gloves is tied Seattle Mariners legend and future Hall of Famer Ichiro Suzuki for the most ever to begin a career.
To be clear, Arenado's glovework did take a step back this season. His omission from the third base finalists is not egregious. Here's where he ranked among the eight NL players with at least 800 innings at third base in various defensive stats:
|Arenado
|NL leader
Defensive runs saved
+1 (5th)
Ke'Bryan Hayes (+21)
Outs above average
+5 (4th)
Ke'Bryan Hayes (+17)
Defensive WAR
+0.3 (5th)
Ke'Bryan Hayes (+2.4)
There is both a statistical and voting component to Gold Gloves. The statistical component is 25% of the selection total and the voting, which is done by the 30 MLB managers and up to six coaches per team, counts as the other 75%. Managers and coaches are not allowed to vote for players on their team. Utility Gold Gloves are awarded using a separate statistical formula.
Here now are the 2023 Gold Glove finalists.
American League
Catcher
Jonah Heim, Texas Rangers
Alejandro Kirk, Toronto Blue Jays
Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles
First base
Nathaniel Lowe, Texas Rangers
Ryan Mountcastle, Baltimore Orioles
Anthony Rizzo, New York Yankees
Second base
Mauricio Dubón, Houston Astros
Andrés Giménez, Cleveland Guardians
Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers
Shortstop
Carlos Correa, Minnesota Twins
Corey Seager, Texas Rangers
Anthony Volpe, New York Yankees
Third base
Alex Bregman, Houston Astros
Matt Chapman, Toronto Blue Jays
José Ramírez, Cleveland Guardians
Left field
Austin Hays, Baltimore Orioles
Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians
Daulton Varsho, Toronto Blue Jays
Center field
Kevin Kiermaier, Toronto Blue Jays
Luis Robert Jr., Chicago White Sox
Julio Rodríguez, Seattle Mariners
Right field
Adolis García, Texas Rangers
Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros
Alex Verdugo, Boston Red Sox
Pitcher
José Berríos, Toronto Blue Jays
Sonny Gray, Minnesota Twins
Pablo López, Minnesota Twins
Utility
Mauricio Dubón, Houston Astros
Zach McKinstry, Detroit Tigers
Taylor Walls, Tampa Bay Rays
National League
Catcher
Patrick Bailey, San Francisco Giants
Gabriel Moreno, Arizona Diamondbacks
J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies
First base
Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers
Carlos Santana, Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers
Christian Walker, Arizona Diamondbacks
Second base
Nico Hoerner, Chicago Cubs
Ha-Seong Kim, San Diego Padres
Bryson Stott, Philadelphia Phillies
Shortstop
Francisco Lindor, New York Mets
Dansby Swanson, Chicago Cubs
Ezequiel Tovar, Colorado Rockies
Third base
Ke'Bryan Hayes, Pittsburgh Pirates
Ryan McMahon, Colorado Rockies
Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves
Left field
Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs
David Peralta, Los Angeles Dodgers
Eddie Rosario, Atlanta Braves
Center field
Brenton Doyle, Colorado Rockies
Michael Harris II, Atlanta Braves
Alek Thomas, Arizona Diamondbacks
Right field
Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres
Lane Thomas, Washington Nationals
Pitcher
Jesús Luzardo, Miami Marlins
Taijuan Walker, Philadelphia Phillies
Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies
Utility
Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
Tommy Edman, St. Louis Cardinals
Ha-Seong Kim, San Diego Padres