This week, Major League Baseball and Rawlings announced finalists for the 2023 Gold Glove awards, the league's top defensive honor. There are three finalists at each position in each league. The Gold Glove winners will be announced Sunday, Nov. 5, during an ESPN broadcast at 7:30 p.m. ET.

For the first time in his big-league career, St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado will not win a Gold Glove. Arenado won the NL Gold Glove at third base in each of his first 10 MLB seasons (2013-22), though he is not a finalist this year. The last player other than Arenado to win the NL Gold Glove at third base was Chase Headley, then with the San Diego Padres, in 2012.

Arenado's 10 consecutive Gold Gloves is tied Seattle Mariners legend and future Hall of Famer Ichiro Suzuki for the most ever to begin a career.

To be clear, Arenado's glovework did take a step back this season. His omission from the third base finalists is not egregious. Here's where he ranked among the eight NL players with at least 800 innings at third base in various defensive stats:



Arenado NL leader Defensive runs saved +1 (5th) Ke'Bryan Hayes (+21) Outs above average +5 (4th) Ke'Bryan Hayes (+17) Defensive WAR +0.3 (5th) Ke'Bryan Hayes (+2.4)

There is both a statistical and voting component to Gold Gloves. The statistical component is 25% of the selection total and the voting, which is done by the 30 MLB managers and up to six coaches per team, counts as the other 75%. Managers and coaches are not allowed to vote for players on their team. Utility Gold Gloves are awarded using a separate statistical formula.

Here now are the 2023 Gold Glove finalists.

American League

Catcher

Jonah Heim, Texas Rangers

Alejandro Kirk, Toronto Blue Jays

Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles

First base

Nathaniel Lowe, Texas Rangers

Ryan Mountcastle, Baltimore Orioles

Anthony Rizzo, New York Yankees

Second base

Mauricio Dubón, Houston Astros

Andrés Giménez, Cleveland Guardians

Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers

Shortstop

Carlos Correa, Minnesota Twins

Corey Seager, Texas Rangers

Anthony Volpe, New York Yankees

Third base

Alex Bregman, Houston Astros

Matt Chapman, Toronto Blue Jays

José Ramírez, Cleveland Guardians

Left field

Austin Hays, Baltimore Orioles

Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians

Daulton Varsho, Toronto Blue Jays

Center field

Kevin Kiermaier, Toronto Blue Jays

Luis Robert Jr., Chicago White Sox

Julio Rodríguez, Seattle Mariners

Right field

Adolis García, Texas Rangers

Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros

Alex Verdugo, Boston Red Sox

Pitcher

José Berríos, Toronto Blue Jays

Sonny Gray, Minnesota Twins

Pablo López, Minnesota Twins

Utility

Mauricio Dubón, Houston Astros

Zach McKinstry, Detroit Tigers

Taylor Walls, Tampa Bay Rays

National League

Catcher

Patrick Bailey, San Francisco Giants

Gabriel Moreno, Arizona Diamondbacks

J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies

First base

Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers

Carlos Santana, Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Walker, Arizona Diamondbacks

Second base

Nico Hoerner, Chicago Cubs

Ha-Seong Kim, San Diego Padres

Bryson Stott, Philadelphia Phillies

Shortstop

Francisco Lindor, New York Mets

Dansby Swanson, Chicago Cubs

Ezequiel Tovar, Colorado Rockies

Third base

Ke'Bryan Hayes, Pittsburgh Pirates

Ryan McMahon, Colorado Rockies

Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves

Left field

Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs

David Peralta, Los Angeles Dodgers

Eddie Rosario, Atlanta Braves

Center field

Brenton Doyle, Colorado Rockies

Michael Harris II, Atlanta Braves

Alek Thomas, Arizona Diamondbacks

Right field

Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres

Lane Thomas, Washington Nationals

Pitcher

Jesús Luzardo, Miami Marlins

Taijuan Walker, Philadelphia Phillies

Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies

Utility

Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

Tommy Edman, St. Louis Cardinals

Ha-Seong Kim, San Diego Padres