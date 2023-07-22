The 2023 MLB trade deadline is Aug. 1 this year. Just over a week away. The trade activity began last Wednesday, with the Orioles adding hard-throwing Shintaro Fujinami from the Athletics. It seems like only a matter of time before more deals happen. Here are Saturday's rumors to hold you over until then.

Giants monitoring Verlander

The Giants are among the teams "evaluating" Mets right-hander Justin Verlander in the lead up to the deadline, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi. It's unclear at this point if the Mets, who entered Saturday 6 ½ games back in the wild card race, would even consider moving Verlander.

It's also unclear if Verlander would be willing to waive his no-trade clause. The two-year, $86 million pact he signed with the Mets over the winter granted him full no-trade protection. Still, despite the uncertainty, you can nevertheless understand why the Giants are keeping an eye on the situation.

The Giants, currently tied with the Diamondbacks for the top wild card spot, have received underwhelming production from several of their rotation members. Verlander, 40, has posted a 3.47 ERA (119 ERA+) and a 2.69 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 14 starts this season. Those marks may be below his norm, but they still represent the work of an above-average starter, and they would make him an upgrade over the likes of Alex Wood, Ross Stripling, and Anthony DeSclafani.

Phillies seeking righty bat

The Phillies are in the market for a right-handed hitter, according to Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer. As Lauber notes, the Phillies' plan of attack will be dictated in part by how they feel about Bryce Harper's work at first base. (Harper received his first start at the position on Friday.)

"If Bryce can move to first base, it allows us then to free up the DH spot and put Kyle [Schwarber] there a little bit more," top executive Dave Dombrowski told Lauber. "And then, we have the ability to decide what we want to do in left field."

Lauber threw out a few names who could be made available, including Red Sox outfielder Adam Duvall and Angels outfielder/first baseman Hunter Renfroe. We'd add Nationals outfielder Lane Thomas and Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk to the collection of potential Phillies targets.

Ohtani hasn't discussed future with GM

No one can say for sure whether or not the Angels' two-way star Shohei Ohtani will be traded at the deadline. That evidently includes Ohtani himself. He told reporters on Friday that he has not had any conversations with Angels general manager Perry Minasian about his future. You can read more about that development by clicking here.