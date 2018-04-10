MLB Tuesday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: New-look Yankees, Red Sox meet for first time
Keep it right here for all of Tuesday's MLB action
The second Tuesday of baseball's regular season offers a full slate of games. That's right, 15 in total -- barring any weather postponements that have littered the early part of the schedule. Keep it here throughout the day to see all the latest scores, news, and updates from across the land.
All times Eastern
Tuesday's scores
Rays at White Sox, 2:10 p.m. (GameTracker)
Pirates at Cubs, 2:20 p.m. (GameTracker)
Tigers at Indians, 6:10 p.m. (GameTracker)
Reds at Phillies, 7:05 p.m. (GameTracker)
Braves at Nationals, 7:05 p.m. (GameTracker)
Blue Jays at Orioles, 7:05 p.m. (GameTracker)
Yankees at Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. (GameTracker)
Mets at Marlins, 7:10 p.m. (GameTracker)
Angels at Rangers, 8:05 p.m. (GameTracker)
Astros at Twins, 8:10 p.m. (GameTracker)
Brewers at Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. (GameTracker)
Mariners at Royals, 8:15 p.m. (GameTracker)
Padres at Rockies, 8:40 p.m. (GameTracker)
Athletics at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. (GameTracker)
Diamondbacks at Giants, 10:15 p.m. (GameTracker)
Yankees, Red Sox renew rivalry
The Yankees and Red Sox are expected to battle all season long for the American League East crown. The head-to-head portion of their schedules will begin on Tuesday with a marquee pitching matchup: Luis Severino versus Chris Sale.
Severino's age-24 season is going well to date. He's fanned 14 batters in 13 innings across two starts, all the while limiting the opposition to 10 baserunners. Oh, and he's yet to give up a homer. In a small sample, Severino has thrown 44 percent sliders -- or nine percentage points more than he did in 2017. He's also thrown fewer changeups, making him more of a two-pitch pitcher than he'd been in the past.
Likewise, Sale is off to a brilliant new year. He's tossed 11 frames in two tries. In those, he's allowed just one run while striking out 15 of the 40 batters he's faced. Sale has used his sinker more than in past seasons thus far. Small-sample mirage or a sign he's trying something new? We'll find out tonight.
Beede to debut
With the Giants pushing back Johnny Cueto's start, they'll use Tuesday's game to debut former first-round pick Tyler Beede.
Beede, 24, has been in prospect circles since being picked by the Blue Jays 21st overall in 2011. He opted instead to attend Vanderbilt University, and later signed with the Giants when they selected him 14th in 2014. Beede has since taken an uneven route to the majors, struggling more than he ought to given his pedigree.
Last season, Beede spent the year in Triple-A, where he posted a 4.79 ERA and 2.13 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Scouting reports, like the one posted at MLB.com, suggest he has four average or better offerings. Those same reports, however, indicate he could be best served by reducing his arsenal. Beede also struggles with his command, meaning he throws too many hittable pitches.
The Giants could use the rotation help, so they'll be hoping Beede takes well to the Show.
Quick hits
- The Angels are already digging into their rotation depth.
- The Marlins are claiming foreign citizenship for legal purposes.
- The Mariners could welcome back DH Nelson Cruz and C Mike Zunino this week.
- The Cubs placed 1B Anthony Rizzo on the DL due to his back.
