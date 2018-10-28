Red Sox-Dodgers World Series Game 5 lineups: An L.A. surprise in the three-hole

LOS ANGELES -- We're all set for Game 5 of the 2018 World Series with the Red Sox holding a 3-1 lead and looking to close down the franchise's fourth World Series title in the last 15 seasons. The Dodgers' backs are against the wall, but they also have Clayton Kershaw taking the hill.

Let's get to the lineups.

Visiting Red Sox

No huge surprises there, though Devers (lefty) against Kershaw is notable. This is what Alex Cora did in Game 1 against Kershaw, but Eduardo Nunez was in there against southpaw Rich Hill in Game 4, so it could've gone either way. Keep an eye on Jackie Bradley Jr. on the bench. He's delivered some huge home runs this postseason and could also be a fantastic defensive replacement. Also, Mitch Moreland had a huge pinch-hit three-run homer in Game 4.

On Price, nothing would surprise under the circumstances. He's on short rest from his last start, but he also pitched in relief in Game 3 and warmed up in the bullpen in Game 4. It seems unlikely that Cora would use Nathan Eovaldi after his herculean effort in the marathon that was Game 3, so if Price needs to be pulled early, perhaps it's Rick Porcello?

Home Dodgers

Holy shakeup in the three-hole! Hernandez gets his first start since Game 2 and it's in one of the most important lineup spots. He's only hit third four times this season, last on April 29. Dave Roberts decided to go with him in center over Cody Bellinger and with the way Bellinger's hit this series combined with facing a lefty, it makes sense. Hernandez had been awful in the postseason, but he did homer in the ninth in Game 4.

Roberts has weapons on the bench in Bellinger, Matt Kemp and Joc Pederson.

As far as the pitching, expect everyone within reason to be available. It's win-or-go-home.

