The Seattle Mariners now own the longest postseason drought in pro American sports

Thanks to an unthinkable collapse by the Baltimore Ravens, the NFL's Buffalo Bills qualified for the postseason Sunday for the first time since way back in 1999. It has been a very, very long time since Bills fans have experiences playoff football.

So why, then, do you the loyal baseball enthusiast care about the Bills and the end of their postseason drought? Because the longest active postseason drought in American professional sports now belongs to the Seattle Mariners. The Mariners have not qualified for the postseason since Ichiro Suzuki's rookie season in 2001.

Here are the active longest postseason droughts:

The Mariners went 78-84 in 2017 and finished seven games back of a postseason spot. The 2018 projections at FanGraphs peg the Mariners as a true talent 81-81 team, which puts them seven games back of a postseason berth. There are still six weeks of offseason to go, so there's plenty of time to make up ground.

So, uh, congrats Mariners. At least you're No. 1 at something now.