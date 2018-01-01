The Seattle Mariners now own the longest postseason drought in pro American sports
The Mariners have not been to the postseason since Ichiro's rookie season
Thanks to an unthinkable collapse by the Baltimore Ravens, the NFL's Buffalo Bills qualified for the postseason Sunday for the first time since way back in 1999. It has been a very, very long time since Bills fans have experiences playoff football.
So why, then, do you the loyal baseball enthusiast care about the Bills and the end of their postseason drought? Because the longest active postseason drought in American professional sports now belongs to the Seattle Mariners. The Mariners have not qualified for the postseason since Ichiro Suzuki's rookie season in 2001.
Here are the active longest postseason droughts:
- Seattle Mariners, MLB: 16 seasons
- Cleveland Browns, NFL: 15 seasons
- Miami Marlins, MLB: 14 seasons
- Minnesota Timberwolves, NBA: 13 seasons
- Sacramento Kings, NBA: 11 seasons
- San Diego Padres, MLB: 11 seasons
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL: 10 seasons
- Chicago White Sox, MLB: 9 seasons
- Carolina Hurricanes, NHL: 8 seasons
- New York Jets, NFL: 7 seasons
The Mariners went 78-84 in 2017 and finished seven games back of a postseason spot. The 2018 projections at FanGraphs peg the Mariners as a true talent 81-81 team, which puts them seven games back of a postseason berth. There are still six weeks of offseason to go, so there's plenty of time to make up ground.
So, uh, congrats Mariners. At least you're No. 1 at something now.
-
Australian team scores record 32 runs
The Perth Heat had quite a day at the plate Sunday
-
Brewers reportedly interested in Cobb
The free agent right-hander has also been linked to another NL Central team
-
MLB Rumors: Yanks interested in Darvish
The Yankees want more rotation help, and Yu Darvish is still available
-
MLB charitable ventures remain strong
As we close 2017, let's appreciate all that MLB teams and players do to give back
-
O's asked Britton about starting again
Britton is currently working his way back from an Achilles injury
-
McCovey backs Bonds for Hall of Fame
The great McCovey spits some truths, notably on PEDs
Add a Comment