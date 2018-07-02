2018 NBA Free Agency Tracker: LeBron James joining Lakers; JJ Redick returning to 76ers
All the info on the top names available this offseason
The next decision for LeBron James didn't take long. The superstar's agency announced on Sunday that he'll be joining the Los Angeles Lakers next season on a four-year contract. Which means that now, the James, Kevin Durant, Paul George and Chris Paul dominos have all fallen. There are still plenty of free agents left, and as loaded as this class has been, it's far from top-heavy.
Indeed, beyond those big names at the top, this is an incredibly deep free-agent class. With most teams struggling to find cap room, the market could get really interesting this summer.
Now that free agency has started, keep checking back to see where the top players have signed.
- PO: Player option
- TO: Team option
- UFA: Unrestricted free agent
- RFA: Restricted free agent
|Rank
|Player (Age)
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
|LeBron James (33)
|F
|Agreed to 4-year, $154M deal
|2
|Kevin Durant (29)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to one-and-one deal worth $61.5M
|3
|Paul George (28)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $137M deal
|4
|Chris Paul (33)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $160M deal
|5
|Clint Capela (24)
|C
|RFA
|6
|DeMarcus Cousins (27)
|C
|UFA
|7
|DeAndre Jordan (29)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $24.1M deal
|8
|Aaron Gordon (22)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $84M deal
|9
|Julius Randle (23)
|F
|RFA
|10
|Marcus Smart (24)
|G
|RFA
|11
|JJ Redick (34)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year deal worth $12M-to-13M
|12
|Trevor Ariza (33)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $15M deal
|13
|Derrick Favors (26)
|F/C
|UFA
|14
|Isaiah Thomas (29)
|G
|UFA
|15
|Tyreke Evans (28)
|G
|UFA
|16
|Jabari Parker (23)
|F
|RFA
|17
|Jusuf Nurkic (23)
|C
|RFA
|18
|Zach LaVine (23)
|G
|RFA
|19
|Will Barton (27)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 4-year, $54M deal
|20
|Fred VanVleet (24)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $18M deal
|21
|Luc Mbah a Moute (31)
|F
|UFA
|22
|Avery Bradley (27)
|G
|UFA
|23
|Rajon Rondo (32)
|G
|UFA
|24
|Wayne Ellington (30)
|G
|UFA
|25
|Brook Lopez (30)
|C
|UFA
|26
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (25)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $21M deal
|27
|Rudy Gay (31)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $10M deal
|28
|Rodney Hood (25)
|F
|RFA
|29
|Joe Harris (26)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $16M deal
|30
|Montrezl Harrell (24)
|F
|RFA
|31
|Dante Exum (22)
|G
|RFA
|32
|Elfrid Payton (24)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $2.7M deal
|33
|Greg Monroe (28)
|UFA
|34
|Nerlens Noel (24)
|C
|UFA
|35
|Kyle Anderson (24)
|F
|RFA
|36
|Dirk Nowitzki (40)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $5M deal
|37
|Ersan Ilyasova (31)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $21M deal
|38
|Aron Baynes (31)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $11M deal
|39
|Michael Beasley (29)
|F
|UFA
|40
|Dwyane Wade (36)
|G
|UFA
|41
|Ed Davis (29)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $4.4M deal
|42
|Jeff Green (31)
|F
|UFA
|43
|Amir Johnson (31)
|C
|UFA
|44
|Jerami Grant (24)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $27M deal
|45
|Marco Belinelli (32)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 2-year, $12M deal
|46
|Shabazz Napier (26)
|G
|UFA
|47
|Nemanja Bjelica (30)
|F
|RFA
|48
|Tony Parker (36)
|G
|UFA
|49
|Kyle O'Quinn (28)
|C
|UFA
|50
|David West (37)
|F
|UFA
|51
|Lance Stephenson (27)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $4.4M deal
|52
|Trevor Booker (30)
|F
|UFA
|53
|Jamal Crawford (38)
|G
|UFA
|54
|Mario Hezonja (23)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, $6.5M deal
|55
|Zaza Pachulia (34)
|C
|UFA
|56
|Joe Johnson (37)
|F
|UFA
|57
|Yogi Ferrell (25)
|G
|RFA
|58
|Seth Curry (27)
|G
|UFA
|59
|Brandan Wright (30)
|C
|UFA
|60
|Doug McDermott (26)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to 3-year, $22M deal
|61
|Vince Carter (41)
|F
|UFA
|62
|Channing Frye (35)
|F
|UFA
|63
|Nick Young (33)
|G
|UFA
|64
|Jahlil Okafor (22)
|C
|UFA
|65
|Alex Len (25)
|C
|UFA
|66
|JaVale McGee (30)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to 1-year, minimum deal
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LeBron to Lakers hurts West's young guns
LeBron just vaulted the Lakers into the Western Conference's top tier, and the Rockets are...
-
Bargain alternatives in free agency
Most teams are over the salary cap, but there are plenty of discount versions of high-priced...
-
Ranking the best free-agent forwards
There are a bunch of stretch 4s on the market, too
-
Report: Cavs more open to trade Love
Despite previously insisting they'll retain Love, a rebuild may be in the Cavs' future, after...
-
Warriors have already won free agency
Golden State was all smiles after the opening few hours of free agency Sunday morning
-
Ranking top 50 NBA free agents
Here are the top prizes left in the 2018 NBA offseason