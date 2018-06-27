2018 NBA Free Agent Tracker: Keeping up with LeBron James, every free agency move and best available players

The 2018 NBA offseason is finally upon us now that the NBA Draft is finished and all the regular-season awards have been handed out. That means that we can finally turn all of our attention to free agency, which is slated to begin July 1. With superstars like Kevin Durant, Paul George, Chris Paul, and the King himself LeBron James on the market, it should make a for a crazy offseason.

Beyond the big names at the top, this is an incredibly deep free-agent class. With most teams struggling to find cap room, the market could get really interesting this summer.

Once free agency starts, keep checking back to see where the top players have signed.