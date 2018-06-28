2018 NBA Free Agent Tracker: Watching LeBron James, every free agency move and best available players

All the info on the top names available this offseason

This should be a wild offseason with free agency approaching and big names such as LeBron James, Paul George, and Kevin Durant all available. Everybody's attention has shifted to where all these star players will end up. Even Chris Paul, coming off a conference finals appearance, could make a surprise and leave Houston. That's how crazy this offseason might get. 

Beyond the big names at the top, this is an incredibly deep free-agent class. With most teams struggling to find cap room, the market could get really interesting this summer. 

Once free agency starts, keep checking back to see where the top players have signed.

  • PO: Player option
  • TO: Team option
  • UFA: Unrestricted free agent
  • RFA: Restricted free agent
2018 NBA Free Agent Tracker
RankPlayer (Age)POSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1 LeBron James (33) F
PO
2 Kevin Durant (29) F
UFA
3 Paul George (28) F
PO
4 Chris Paul (33) G
UFA
5 Clint Capela (24) C
RFA
6 DeMarcus Cousins (27) C
UFA
7 DeAndre Jordan (29) C
PO
8 Aaron Gordon (22) F
RFA
9 Julius Randle (23) F
RFA
10 Marcus Smart (24) G
RFA
11 JJ Redick (34) G
UFA
12 Trevor Ariza (32) F
UFA
13 Derrick Favors (26) F/C
UFA
14 Isaiah Thomas (29) G
UFA
15 Tyreke Evans (28) G
UFA
16 Jabari Parker (23) F
RFA
17 Jusuf Nurkic (23) C
RFA
18 Zach LaVine (23) G
RFA
19 Will Barton (27) G
UFA
20 Fred VanVleet (24) G
RFA
21 Luc Mbah a Moute (31) F
UFA
22 Thaddeus Young (30) F
PO
23 Avery Bradley (27) G
UFA
24 Rajon Rondo (32) G
UFA
25 Wayne Ellington (30) G
UFA
26 Brook Lopez (30) C
UFA
27 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (25) G
UFA
28 Rudy Gay (31) F
PO
29 Rodney Hood (25) F
RFA
30 Enes Kanter (26) C
PO
31 Joe Harris (26) G
UFA
32 Montrezl Harrell (24) F
RFA
33 Dante Exum (22) G
RFA
34 Elfrid Payton (24) G
RFA
35 Greg Monroe (28)

UFA
36 Nerlens Noel (24) C
UFA
37 Kyle Anderson (24) F
RFA
38 Dirk Nowitzki (40) F
TO
39 Ersan Ilyasova (31) F
UFA
40 Aron Baynes (31) C
UFA
41 Michael Beasley (29) F
UFA
42 Dwyane Wade (36) G
UFA
43 Ed Davis (29) F
UFA
44 Jeff Green (31) F
UFA
45 Amir Johnson (31) C
UFA
46 Jerami Grant (24) F
UFA
47 Marco Belinelli (32) G
UFA
48 Shabazz Napier (26) G
RFA
49 Nemanja Bjelica (30) F
RFA
50 Tony Parker (36) G
UFA
51 Kyle O'Quinn (28) C
PO
52 David West (37) F
UFA
53 Lance Stephenson (27) G
TO
54 DeWayne Dedmon (28) C
PO
55 Trevor Booker (30) F
UFA
56 Jamal Crawford (38) G
PO
57 Mario Hezonja (23) F
UFA
58 Zaza Pachulia (34) C
UFA
59 Joe Johnson (36) F
UFA
60 Yogi Ferrell (25) G
RFA
61 Seth Curry (27) G
UFA
62 Brandan Wright (30) C
UFA
63 Doug McDermott (26) F
UFA
64 Vince Carter (41) F
UFA
65 Channing Frye (35) F
UFA
66 Nick Young (33) G
UFA
67 Jahlil Okafor (22) C
UFA
68 Alex Len (25) C
UFA
