2018 NBA Free Agent Tracker: Watching LeBron James, every free agency move and best available players

This should be a wild offseason with free agency approaching and big names such as LeBron James, Paul George, and Kevin Durant all available. Everybody's attention has shifted to where all these star players will end up. Even Chris Paul, coming off a conference finals appearance, could make a surprise and leave Houston. That's how crazy this offseason might get.

Beyond the big names at the top, this is an incredibly deep free-agent class. With most teams struggling to find cap room, the market could get really interesting this summer.

Once free agency starts, keep checking back to see where the top players have signed.