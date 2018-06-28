2018 NBA Free Agent Tracker: Watching LeBron James, every free agency move and best available players
All the info on the top names available this offseason
This should be a wild offseason with free agency approaching and big names such as LeBron James, Paul George, and Kevin Durant all available. Everybody's attention has shifted to where all these star players will end up. Even Chris Paul, coming off a conference finals appearance, could make a surprise and leave Houston. That's how crazy this offseason might get.
Beyond the big names at the top, this is an incredibly deep free-agent class. With most teams struggling to find cap room, the market could get really interesting this summer.
Once free agency starts, keep checking back to see where the top players have signed.
- PO: Player option
- TO: Team option
- UFA: Unrestricted free agent
- RFA: Restricted free agent
|Rank
|Player (Age)
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
|LeBron James (33)
|F
|PO
|2
|Kevin Durant (29)
|F
|UFA
|3
|Paul George (28)
|F
|PO
|4
|Chris Paul (33)
|G
|UFA
|5
|Clint Capela (24)
|C
|RFA
|6
|DeMarcus Cousins (27)
|C
|UFA
|7
|DeAndre Jordan (29)
|C
|PO
|8
|Aaron Gordon (22)
|F
|RFA
|9
|Julius Randle (23)
|F
|RFA
|10
|Marcus Smart (24)
|G
|RFA
|11
|JJ Redick (34)
|G
|UFA
|12
|Trevor Ariza (32)
|F
|UFA
|13
|Derrick Favors (26)
|F/C
|UFA
|14
|Isaiah Thomas (29)
|G
|UFA
|15
|Tyreke Evans (28)
|G
|UFA
|16
|Jabari Parker (23)
|F
|RFA
|17
|Jusuf Nurkic (23)
|C
|RFA
|18
|Zach LaVine (23)
|G
|RFA
|19
|Will Barton (27)
|G
|UFA
|20
|Fred VanVleet (24)
|G
|RFA
|21
|Luc Mbah a Moute (31)
|F
|UFA
|22
|Thaddeus Young (30)
|F
|PO
|23
|Avery Bradley (27)
|G
|UFA
|24
|Rajon Rondo (32)
|G
|UFA
|25
|Wayne Ellington (30)
|G
|UFA
|26
|Brook Lopez (30)
|C
|UFA
|27
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (25)
|G
|UFA
|28
|Rudy Gay (31)
|F
|PO
|29
|Rodney Hood (25)
|F
|RFA
|30
|Enes Kanter (26)
|C
|PO
|31
|Joe Harris (26)
|G
|UFA
|32
|Montrezl Harrell (24)
|F
|RFA
|33
|Dante Exum (22)
|G
|RFA
|34
|Elfrid Payton (24)
|G
|RFA
|35
|Greg Monroe (28)
|UFA
|36
|Nerlens Noel (24)
|C
|UFA
|37
|Kyle Anderson (24)
|F
|RFA
|38
|Dirk Nowitzki (40)
|F
|TO
|39
|Ersan Ilyasova (31)
|F
|UFA
|40
|Aron Baynes (31)
|C
|UFA
|41
|Michael Beasley (29)
|F
|UFA
|42
|Dwyane Wade (36)
|G
|UFA
|43
|Ed Davis (29)
|F
|UFA
|44
|Jeff Green (31)
|F
|UFA
|45
|Amir Johnson (31)
|C
|UFA
|46
|Jerami Grant (24)
|F
|UFA
|47
|Marco Belinelli (32)
|G
|UFA
|48
|Shabazz Napier (26)
|G
|RFA
|49
|Nemanja Bjelica (30)
|F
|RFA
|50
|Tony Parker (36)
|G
|UFA
|51
|Kyle O'Quinn (28)
|C
|PO
|52
|David West (37)
|F
|UFA
|53
|Lance Stephenson (27)
|G
|TO
|54
|DeWayne Dedmon (28)
|C
|PO
|55
|Trevor Booker (30)
|F
|UFA
|56
|Jamal Crawford (38)
|G
|PO
|57
|Mario Hezonja (23)
|F
|UFA
|58
|Zaza Pachulia (34)
|C
|UFA
|59
|Joe Johnson (36)
|F
|UFA
|60
|Yogi Ferrell (25)
|G
|RFA
|61
|Seth Curry (27)
|G
|UFA
|62
|Brandan Wright (30)
|C
|UFA
|63
|Doug McDermott (26)
|F
|UFA
|64
|Vince Carter (41)
|F
|UFA
|65
|Channing Frye (35)
|F
|UFA
|66
|Nick Young (33)
|G
|UFA
|67
|Jahlil Okafor (22)
|C
|UFA
|68
|Alex Len (25)
|C
|UFA
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Likely teams for top NBA free agents
Taking a look at the best fits for the top free agents, and where they could end up playing...
-
How teams would improve with LeBron
We ran simulations with all of the NBA teams vying for James to see how much they would im...
-
Ranking the best free-agent forwards
There are a bunch of stretch 4s on the market, too
-
Ranking top 50 NBA free agents
Find out who the top prizes are heading into the wild 2018 NBA offseason
-
Rumor: Spurs ready to move on from Kawhi
It seems like the Spurs and their unhappy star will go their separate ways
-
Gordon wants to stay in Orlando
The Magic can offer the 22-year-old Gordon a five-year deal projected to be worth $148 mil...