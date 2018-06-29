2018 NBA Free Agent Tracker: Watching LeBron James, every free agency move, best available players

All the info on the top names available this offseason

LeBron James has the eyes of every NBA fan watching him, as he prepares to make his decision about his next destination. Along with James, top players like Paul George, Chris Paul and Kevin Durant will also choose the next stage of their careers in the coming days. Free agency begins at midnight on Sunday, and we're all in for quite a ride. 

Beyond the big names at the top, this is an incredibly deep free-agent class. With most teams struggling to find cap room, the market could get really interesting this summer. 

Once free agency starts, keep checking back to see where the top players have signed.

  • PO: Player option
  • TO: Team option
  • UFA: Unrestricted free agent
  • RFA: Restricted free agent
2018 NBA Free Agent Tracker
RankPlayer (Age)POSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1 LeBron James (33) F
PO
2 Kevin Durant (29) F
UFA
3 Paul George (28) F
UFA
4 Chris Paul (33) G
UFA
5 Clint Capela (24) C
RFA
6 DeMarcus Cousins (27) C
UFA
7 DeAndre Jordan (29) C
PO
8 Aaron Gordon (22) F
RFA
9 Julius Randle (23) F
RFA
10 Marcus Smart (24) G
RFA
11 JJ Redick (34) G
UFA
12 Trevor Ariza (32) F
UFA
13 Derrick Favors (26) F/C
UFA
14 Isaiah Thomas (29) G
UFA
15 Tyreke Evans (28) G
UFA
16 Jabari Parker (23) F
RFA
17 Jusuf Nurkic (23) C
RFA
18 Zach LaVine (23) G
RFA
19 Will Barton (27) G
UFA
20 Fred VanVleet (24) G
RFA
21 Luc Mbah a Moute (31) F
UFA
22 Avery Bradley (27) G
UFA
23 Rajon Rondo (32) G
UFA
24 Wayne Ellington (30) G
UFA
25 Brook Lopez (30) C
UFA
26 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (25) G
UFA
27 Rudy Gay (31) F
PO
28 Rodney Hood (25) F
RFA
29 Enes Kanter (26) C
PO
30 Joe Harris (26) G
UFA
31 Montrezl Harrell (24) F
RFA
32 Dante Exum (22) G
RFA
33 Elfrid Payton (24) G
RFA
34 Greg Monroe (28)

UFA
35 Nerlens Noel (24) C
UFA
36 Kyle Anderson (24) F
RFA
37 Dirk Nowitzki (40) F
TO
38 Ersan Ilyasova (31) F
UFA
39 Aron Baynes (31) C
UFA
40 Michael Beasley (29) F
UFA
41 Dwyane Wade (36) G
UFA
42 Ed Davis (29) F
UFA
43 Jeff Green (31) F
UFA
44 Amir Johnson (31) C
UFA
45 Jerami Grant (24) F
UFA
46 Marco Belinelli (32) G
UFA
47 Shabazz Napier (26) G
RFA
48 Nemanja Bjelica (30) F
RFA
49 Tony Parker (36) G
UFA
50 Kyle O'Quinn (28) C
PO
51 David West (37) F
UFA
52 Lance Stephenson (27) G
TO
53 DeWayne Dedmon (28) C
PO
54 Trevor Booker (30) F
UFA
55 Jamal Crawford (38) G
PO
56 Mario Hezonja (23) F
UFA
57 Zaza Pachulia (34) C
UFA
58 Joe Johnson (37) F
UFA
59 Yogi Ferrell (25) G
RFA
60 Seth Curry (27) G
UFA
61 Brandan Wright (30) C
UFA
62 Doug McDermott (26) F
UFA
63 Vince Carter (41) F
UFA
64 Channing Frye (35) F
UFA
65 Nick Young (33) G
UFA
66 Jahlil Okafor (22) C
UFA
67 Alex Len (25) C
UFA
