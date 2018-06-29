2018 NBA Free Agent Tracker: Watching LeBron James, every free agency move, best available players

LeBron James has the eyes of every NBA fan watching him, as he prepares to make his decision about his next destination. Along with James, top players like Paul George, Chris Paul and Kevin Durant will also choose the next stage of their careers in the coming days. Free agency begins at midnight on Sunday, and we're all in for quite a ride.

Beyond the big names at the top, this is an incredibly deep free-agent class. With most teams struggling to find cap room, the market could get really interesting this summer.

Once free agency starts, keep checking back to see where the top players have signed.