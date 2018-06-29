2018 NBA Free Agent Tracker: Watching LeBron James, every free agency move, best available players
All the info on the top names available this offseason
LeBron James has the eyes of every NBA fan watching him, as he prepares to make his decision about his next destination. Along with James, top players like Paul George, Chris Paul and Kevin Durant will also choose the next stage of their careers in the coming days. Free agency begins at midnight on Sunday, and we're all in for quite a ride.
Beyond the big names at the top, this is an incredibly deep free-agent class. With most teams struggling to find cap room, the market could get really interesting this summer.
Once free agency starts, keep checking back to see where the top players have signed.
- PO: Player option
- TO: Team option
- UFA: Unrestricted free agent
- RFA: Restricted free agent
|Rank
|Player (Age)
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
|LeBron James (33)
|F
|PO
|2
|Kevin Durant (29)
|F
|UFA
|3
|Paul George (28)
|F
|UFA
|4
|Chris Paul (33)
|G
|UFA
|5
|Clint Capela (24)
|C
|RFA
|6
|DeMarcus Cousins (27)
|C
|UFA
|7
|DeAndre Jordan (29)
|C
|PO
|8
|Aaron Gordon (22)
|F
|RFA
|9
|Julius Randle (23)
|F
|RFA
|10
|Marcus Smart (24)
|G
|RFA
|11
|JJ Redick (34)
|G
|UFA
|12
|Trevor Ariza (32)
|F
|UFA
|13
|Derrick Favors (26)
|F/C
|UFA
|14
|Isaiah Thomas (29)
|G
|UFA
|15
|Tyreke Evans (28)
|G
|UFA
|16
|Jabari Parker (23)
|F
|RFA
|17
|Jusuf Nurkic (23)
|C
|RFA
|18
|Zach LaVine (23)
|G
|RFA
|19
|Will Barton (27)
|G
|UFA
|20
|Fred VanVleet (24)
|G
|RFA
|21
|Luc Mbah a Moute (31)
|F
|UFA
|22
|Avery Bradley (27)
|G
|UFA
|23
|Rajon Rondo (32)
|G
|UFA
|24
|Wayne Ellington (30)
|G
|UFA
|25
|Brook Lopez (30)
|C
|UFA
|26
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (25)
|G
|UFA
|27
|Rudy Gay (31)
|F
|PO
|28
|Rodney Hood (25)
|F
|RFA
|29
|Enes Kanter (26)
|C
|PO
|30
|Joe Harris (26)
|G
|UFA
|31
|Montrezl Harrell (24)
|F
|RFA
|32
|Dante Exum (22)
|G
|RFA
|33
|Elfrid Payton (24)
|G
|RFA
|34
|Greg Monroe (28)
|UFA
|35
|Nerlens Noel (24)
|C
|UFA
|36
|Kyle Anderson (24)
|F
|RFA
|37
|Dirk Nowitzki (40)
|F
|TO
|38
|Ersan Ilyasova (31)
|F
|UFA
|39
|Aron Baynes (31)
|C
|UFA
|40
|Michael Beasley (29)
|F
|UFA
|41
|Dwyane Wade (36)
|G
|UFA
|42
|Ed Davis (29)
|F
|UFA
|43
|Jeff Green (31)
|F
|UFA
|44
|Amir Johnson (31)
|C
|UFA
|45
|Jerami Grant (24)
|F
|UFA
|46
|Marco Belinelli (32)
|G
|UFA
|47
|Shabazz Napier (26)
|G
|RFA
|48
|Nemanja Bjelica (30)
|F
|RFA
|49
|Tony Parker (36)
|G
|UFA
|50
|Kyle O'Quinn (28)
|C
|PO
|51
|David West (37)
|F
|UFA
|52
|Lance Stephenson (27)
|G
|TO
|53
|DeWayne Dedmon (28)
|C
|PO
|54
|Trevor Booker (30)
|F
|UFA
|55
|Jamal Crawford (38)
|G
|PO
|56
|Mario Hezonja (23)
|F
|UFA
|57
|Zaza Pachulia (34)
|C
|UFA
|58
|Joe Johnson (37)
|F
|UFA
|59
|Yogi Ferrell (25)
|G
|RFA
|60
|Seth Curry (27)
|G
|UFA
|61
|Brandan Wright (30)
|C
|UFA
|62
|Doug McDermott (26)
|F
|UFA
|63
|Vince Carter (41)
|F
|UFA
|64
|Channing Frye (35)
|F
|UFA
|65
|Nick Young (33)
|G
|UFA
|66
|Jahlil Okafor (22)
|C
|UFA
|67
|Alex Len (25)
|C
|UFA
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking top 50 NBA free agents
Find out who the top prizes are heading into the wild 2018 NBA offseason
-
Five RFA's that could lose the summer
The restricted-free-agency market could get tight on money for these players
-
Likely teams for top NBA free agents
Taking a look at the best fits for the top free agents, and where they could end up playing...
-
Latest NBA free agency updates, rumors
Keep checking back for the latest updates on the wild NBA free agency period
-
Report: Spurs not interested in Lonzo
San Antonio reportedly doesn't want Ball, so the Lakers are trying to acquire a pick to sweeten...
-
Report: 76ers working on Kawhi trade
Another team has thrown its hat in the Kawhi Leonard sweepstakes