2019 NBA Free Agency Tracker: Warriors lose Kevin Durant to Nets, add D'Angelo Russell in sign-and-trade; Butler to Heat
Free agency officially began on Sunday, and it was one of the busiest transaction days in recent memory
If you thought 2019 NBA free agency was going to ease its way into the summer, you were dead wrong. In one of the most action-packed free-agency days in recent memory, Sunday's start to the madness saw several high profile players change teams in a whirlwind fashion.
Chief among them were Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who will reportedly join the Brooklyn Nets, and Kemba Walker, who will reportedly take Irving's place as the point guard with the Boston Celtics. Then the 76ers agreed to send Jimmy Butler to the Miami Heat in a sign-and-trade deal, but that was eclipsed by another sign-and-trade -- the Warriors acquiring D'Angelo Russell from the Nets in the Durant deal. Are we having fun yet?
And that's not even to mention the biggest free agent of them all, Kawhi Leonard, who is taking his time while the rest of the league is in a hurry to make deals.
With over 200 free agents this summer, keeping track of who's signing where can be a lot to handle, so we're here to help you out with this convenient list. And remember, contracts can't become official until July 6, so all agreements prior to then are verbal and can theoretically be rescinded (it's rare, but it's happened before). Happy free agency season!
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
Kawhi Leonard (28)
|F
|UFA
|2
Kevin Durant (30)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to four-year, $164M deal.
|3
Kyrie Irving (27)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to four-year, $141M deal.
|4
Kemba Walker (29)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to four-year, $141M deal.
|5
Klay Thompson (29)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to four-year, $190M deal.
|6
Kristaps Porzingis (23)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to five-year, $158M deal.
|7
Jimmy Butler (29)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to four-year, $142M deal.
|8
Tobias Harris (26)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to five-year, $180M deal.
|9
Khris Middleton (27)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to five-year, $178M deal.
|10
Nikola Vucevic (28)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to four-year, $100M deal.
|11
D'Angelo Russell (23)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to four-year, $117M deal.
|12
Malcolm Brogdon (26)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to four-year, $85M deal.
|13
JJ Redick (35)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to two-year, $26.5M deal.
|14
DeMarcus Cousins (28)
|C
|UFA
|15
Al Horford (33)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to four-year, $109M deal.
|16
Bojan Bogdanovic (30)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to four-year, $73M deal.
|17
Julius Randle (24)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to three-year, $63M deal.
|18
Brook Lopez (31)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to four-year, $52M deal.
|19
DeAndre Jordan (30)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to four-year, $40M deal.
|20
Harrison Barnes (27)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to four-year, $85M deal.
|21
Marcus Morris (29)
|F
|UFA
|22
Patrick Beverley (30)
|G
|UFA
|23
Nikola Mirotic (28)
|F
|Will reportedly play in Spain next season.
|24
Thaddeus Young (31)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to three-year, $41M deal.
|25
Terry Rozier (25)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to three-year, $58M deal.
|26
Trevor Ariza (34)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to two-year, $25M deal.
|27
Jonas Valanciunas (27)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to three-year, $45M deal.
|28
Ricky Rubio (28)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to three-year, $51M deal.
|29
Kelly Oubre Jr. (23)
|F
|RFA
|30
Jeremy Lamb (27)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to three-year, $31.5M deal.
|31
Terrence Ross (28)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to four-year, $54M deal.
|32
Wesley Matthews (32)
|G
|UFA
|33
Rudy Gay (32)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to two-year, $32M deal.
|34
Danny Green (32)
|G
|UFA
|35
Darren Collison (31)
|G
|Announced retirement from NBA.
|36
Bobby Portis (24)
|F
|Agreed to two-year, $31M offer sheet. Wizards can match.
|37
Derrick Rose (30)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to two-year, $15M deal.
|38
Al-Farouq Aminu (28)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to three-year, $29M deal.
|39
Willie Cauley-Stein (25)
|C
|RFA
|40
Enes Kanter (27)
|C
|UFA
|41
Elfrid Payton (25)
|G
|UFA
|42
Jabari Parker (24)
|F
|UFA
|43
Tomas Satoransky (27)
|G
|RFA
|44
Kevon Looney (23)
|C
|UFA
|45
Rodney Hood (26)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to two-year, $16M deal.
|46
DeWayne Dedmon (29)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to three-year, $40M deal.
|47
Rajon Rondo (33)
|G
|UFA
|48
Robin Lopez (31)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to two-year, $10M deal.
|49
Seth Curry (28)
|G
|UFA
|50
Thomas Bryant (21)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to three-year, $25M deal.
|51
George Hill (33)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to three-year, $29M deal.
|52
Garrett Temple (33)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to two-year, $10M deal.
|53
DeMarre Carroll (32)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to two-year, $13M deal.
|54
Taj Gibson (34)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to two-year, $20M deal.
|55
Ed Davis (30)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to two-year, $10M deal.
|56
Mike Muscala (28)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to deal.
|57
Mike Scott (30)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to two-year, $9.6M deal.
|58
Mario Hezonja (24)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to one-year, minimum deal.
