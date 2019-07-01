2019 NBA Free Agency Tracker: Warriors lose Kevin Durant to Nets, add D'Angelo Russell in sign-and-trade; Butler to Heat

Free agency officially began on Sunday, and it was one of the busiest transaction days in recent memory

If you thought 2019 NBA free agency was going to ease its way into the summer, you were dead wrong. In one of the most action-packed free-agency days in recent memory, Sunday's start to the madness saw several high profile players change teams in a whirlwind fashion.

Chief among them were Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who will reportedly join the Brooklyn Nets, and Kemba Walker, who will reportedly take Irving's place as the point guard with the Boston Celtics. Then the 76ers agreed to send Jimmy Butler to the Miami Heat in a sign-and-trade deal, but that was eclipsed by another sign-and-trade -- the Warriors acquiring D'Angelo Russell from the Nets in the Durant deal. Are we having fun yet?

And that's not even to mention the biggest free agent of them all, Kawhi Leonard, who is taking his time while the rest of the league is in a hurry to make deals.

With over 200 free agents this summer, keeping track of who's signing where can be a lot to handle, so we're here to help you out with this convenient list. And remember, contracts can't become official until July 6, so all agreements prior to then are verbal and can theoretically be rescinded (it's rare, but it's happened before). Happy free agency season!

2019's Top 20 NBA Free Agents
RankPlayerPOSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1F
UFA
2FReportedly agreed to four-year, $164M deal.
3GReportedly agreed to four-year, $141M deal.
4GReportedly agreed to four-year, $141M deal.
5GReportedly agreed to four-year, $190M deal.
6FReportedly agreed to five-year, $158M deal.
7GReportedly agreed to four-year, $142M deal.
8FReportedly agreed to five-year, $180M deal.
9FReportedly agreed to five-year, $178M deal.
10CReportedly agreed to four-year, $100M deal.
11GReportedly agreed to four-year, $117M deal.
12GReportedly agreed to four-year, $85M deal.
13GReportedly agreed to two-year, $26.5M deal.
14C
UFA
15CReportedly agreed to four-year, $109M deal.
16FReportedly agreed to four-year, $73M deal.
17FReportedly agreed to three-year, $63M deal.
18CReportedly agreed to four-year, $52M deal.
19CReportedly agreed to four-year, $40M deal.
20FReportedly agreed to four-year, $85M deal.
21F
UFA
22G
UFA
23F
Will reportedly play in Spain next season.
24FReportedly agreed to three-year, $41M deal.
25GReportedly agreed to three-year, $58M deal.
26FReportedly agreed to two-year, $25M deal.
27CReportedly agreed to three-year, $45M deal.
28GReportedly agreed to three-year, $51M deal.
29F
RFA
30GReportedly agreed to three-year, $31.5M deal.
31GReportedly agreed to four-year, $54M deal.
32G
UFA
33FReportedly agreed to two-year, $32M deal.
34G
UFA
35G
Announced retirement from NBA.
36FAgreed to two-year, $31M offer sheet. Wizards can match.
37GReportedly agreed to two-year, $15M deal.
38FReportedly agreed to three-year, $29M deal.
39C
RFA
40C
UFA
41G
UFA
42F
UFA
43G
RFA
44C
UFA
45GReportedly agreed to two-year, $16M deal.
46CReportedly agreed to three-year, $40M deal.
47G
UFA
48CReportedly agreed to two-year, $10M deal.
49G
UFA
50CReportedly agreed to three-year, $25M deal.
51GReportedly agreed to three-year, $29M deal.
52GReportedly agreed to two-year, $10M deal.
53FReportedly agreed to two-year, $13M deal.
54FReportedly agreed to two-year, $20M deal.
55FReportedly agreed to two-year, $10M deal.
56FReportedly agreed to deal.
57FReportedly agreed to two-year, $9.6M deal.
58FReportedly agreed to one-year, minimum deal.
Our Latest Stories