2019 NBA Free Agency Tracker: Warriors lose Kevin Durant to Nets, add D'Angelo Russell in sign-and-trade; Butler to Heat

If you thought 2019 NBA free agency was going to ease its way into the summer, you were dead wrong. In one of the most action-packed free-agency days in recent memory, Sunday's start to the madness saw several high profile players change teams in a whirlwind fashion.

Chief among them were Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who will reportedly join the Brooklyn Nets, and Kemba Walker, who will reportedly take Irving's place as the point guard with the Boston Celtics. Then the 76ers agreed to send Jimmy Butler to the Miami Heat in a sign-and-trade deal, but that was eclipsed by another sign-and-trade -- the Warriors acquiring D'Angelo Russell from the Nets in the Durant deal. Are we having fun yet?

And that's not even to mention the biggest free agent of them all, Kawhi Leonard, who is taking his time while the rest of the league is in a hurry to make deals.

With over 200 free agents this summer, keeping track of who's signing where can be a lot to handle, so we're here to help you out with this convenient list. And remember, contracts can't become official until July 6, so all agreements prior to then are verbal and can theoretically be rescinded (it's rare, but it's happened before). Happy free agency season!