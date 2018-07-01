NBA Free Agency Tracker 2018: LeBron James still available as Paul George, Chris Paul, others leave market

We're still waiting on LeBron James. But hey, free agency started for real at midnight Eastern time Sunday, and we were handed early contracts for Kevin Durant, Chris Paul and Paul George -- not to mention a few surprises.

Beyond the big names at the top, this is an incredibly deep free-agent class. With most teams struggling to find cap room, the market could get really interesting this summer.

Now that free agency has started, keep checking back to see where the top players have signed.