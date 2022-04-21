If you've been waiting patiently for the NFL schedule to be released, you're not going to have to wait much longer and that's because the official date is now set. The league has announced that the 2022 schedule will be dropping on Thursday, May 12 at 8 p.m. ET, marking the third straight year that the schedule release has come in May.

Before 2020, the NFL schedule was generally released in April, but that date got pushed back two years ago due to the pandemic. The NFL liked the May release date so much that the league has apparently decided to stick with it moving forward.

This year's schedule release will be coming with a few twists and the biggest one is that the NFL will be releasing several games before May 12.

With Amazon taking over "Thursday Night Football" this year, the NFL will be celebrating the company's first game by announcing the two teams in the game on the first night of the NFL Draft. The first "TNF" game on Amazon will be played Sept. 15. International games will be announced early. The NFL will be holding a total of five international games this year and the league plans to announce the participants in those games on Wednesday, May 4, more than a full week before the schedule release (We do know who the home teams will be in each international game and we'll go over that).

Several other games will be announced early. From May 9-12, the NFL will announce the times and dates of several "select" games.

The NFL schedule release has become a major offseason event for the league and this year is no exception. The NFL and CBS Sports will both offer plenty of coverage on the night of the official release.