If you've been waiting patiently for the NFL schedule to be released, you're not going to have to wait much longer and that's because the official date is now set.

The league has announced that the 2023 schedule will be released on Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET. There had been reports on Monday that the schedule release might be delayed until next week, but that won't be happening.

This year's schedule release will be coming with a few twists and the biggest one is that the NFL will be releasing several games before May 11.

The 10 teams playing in the five international games will be announced on May 10 on NFL Network and ESPN (We already know that home teams in those games with the Patriots and Chiefs each hosting a game in Germany while the Bills, Titans and Jaguars will each host a game in London).

The NFL will be holding a Black Friday game for the first time ever and the two teams playing in that game will be announced by Amazon on May 10.

CBS and Fox will both be unveiling several select individual games on May 10. The CBS announcement will come on "CBS Mornings" while the Fox announcement will air during "Fox and Friends."

The early announcements will end on May 11 when ABC and NBC both reveal several games that will air on each of those networks. ABC's announcement will be on "Good Morning America" while NBC's announcement will come on "The Today Show."

The 2023 release will mark the fourth straight year that the schedule has come out in May. Before 2020, the NFL schedule was generally released in April, but the date got moved to May during the pandemic. The NFL liked the May release date so much that the league has decided to stick with it.

The later release date gives the league some extra time to figure things out in case there are any major moves made during the offseason and the league definitely needed that extra time this year. In late April alone, we saw Aaron Rodgers get traded, a move that likely had a huge impact on the schedule. With Rodgers in the fold, the Jets will almost certainly be getting a full allotment of prime-time games this season.

As for the schedule itself, here are a few things we already know ahead of Thursday's release:

The NFL schedule release has become a major offseason event for the league and this year is no exception. CBS Sports HQ will have coverage starting at 8 p.m. ET Thursday with Pete Prisco, Bryant McFadden, Danny Kanell, Brady Quinn and Todd Fuhrman all breaking down the schedule.