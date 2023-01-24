If you see Tom Brady around at any point in the near future, you definitely shouldn't ask him what his plans are for the 2023 NFL season, because he's clearly not in the mood to answer that question right now.

During Monday's episode of Brady's "Let's Go" podcast, the seven-time Super Bowl winner was asked by Jim Gray if he had a timetable for making a decision about his future.

Brady then answered the question like someone who is already tired of answering that question.

"If I knew what I was going to f------ do, I would've already f------ done it, OK," Brady said. "I'm taking it a day at a time."

Gray didn't even ask Brady if he had made a decision about possibly retiring, he just wanted to know if Brady had any sort of timeline for making the decision. Brady seemed slightly agitated, but not necessarily mad about the question.

Of course, Gray wouldn't have been doing his job if he didn't ask the question and Brady seemed aware of that.

"I appreciate you asking. Thank you," Brady told Gray.

The Buccaneers season ended on Jan. 16 with a 31-14 loss to the Cowboys and after that loss, Brady said he was going to take things "one day at a time." It's now been over a week since that interview, which means Brady has had more than seven days to think about his future, but clearly, he's nowhere close to making a decision.

Although Brady still seems to be on the fence about whether he's going to play, one thing does seem to be getting clearer and that's the fact that he's almost certainly not going to be returning to Tampa Bay for a fourth season if he decides to play in 2023.

Several of his teammates reportedly said last week that they don't expect him to return to Tampa Bay and one of his close friends, Julian Edelman, also seems pretty confident that the seven-time Super Bowl winner won't be with the Bucs in 2023.

"If he has another season, it's not going to be in Tampa Bay," Edelman said on the Jan. 17 episode of "Inside the NFL."

If Brady decides to stick out for one more NFL season, the Dolphins, Raiders or Titans could all make some sense as a potential landing spot. Even the Patriots wouldn't be totally crazy. If you want to see a full list of possible Brady landing spots, be sure to click here.