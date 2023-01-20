One of the biggest questions of the NFL offseason revolves around Tom Brady and where he's going to end up in 2023. Brady's contract with the Buccaneers expired at the end of the season, which means when March rolls around, he'll be hitting free agency for just the second time in his 23-year career, but that's only assuming he doesn't retire.

Although no one seems to have any idea where Brady might end up next season, Julian Edelman did offer a prediction on where Brady WON'T be landing. During this week's episode of "Inside the NFL," which airs exclusively on Paramount+, the former Patriots receiver said there's no way Brady is going to return to the place where he's spent the past three years.

"If he has another season, it's not going to be in Tampa Bay," Edelman said.

The former Patriots receiver, who spent 10 seasons with Brady in New England, is good friends with the quarterback, so this is definitely a notable comment. The remark from Edelman came on Tuesday, and less than 48 hours, the Buccaneers cleaned house with their coaching staff. Not only did they fire offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, but they also parted ways with specialists coach Chris Boniol, wide receivers coach Kevin Garver, offensive quality control coach Jeff Kastl, assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust and running backs coach Todd McNair.

The Bucs will also be losing three coaches to retirement with quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen, senior offensive assistant Rick Christophel and outside linebackers coach Bob Sanders all stepping down. With the coaching staff and the team seemingly in rebuild mode, it's hard to see Brady returning next season.

After the Buccaneers' 31-14 playoff loss to the Cowboys, Brady definitely sounded like someone who had played his last down in Tampa Bay.

"I love this organization. It's a great place to be. Thank you, everybody, for welcoming me," Brady said, via NFL.com. "I'm very thankful for the respect and I hope I gave the same back."

That's not exactly a goodbye, but when you start thanking everyone, that could easily be seen as a sign that he doesn't plan on returning.

If Brady doesn't retire, Edelman thinks the QB will sit down and do his homework on what situation would work best for him in 2023.

"Tom's a businessman, Tom's a smart guy," Edelman said. "He's going to do exactly what he did when he left New England. He's going to go to the best situation that helps him win, if he wants to continue his playing career. I don't know."

If Brady decides to stick out for one more NFL season, the Dolphins, Raiders or Titans could all make some sense as a potential landing spot. Even the Patriots wouldn't be totally crazy. But if Edelman's correct, then one spot you can definitely rule out is Tampa Bay.

