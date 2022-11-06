After not being able to acquire a receiver before the trade deadline, the Dallas Cowboys are targeting a receiver who remains available on the open market. Odell Beckham Jr., who is in the final stages of his rehab following February's knee injury, is firmly on the Cowboys' radar as Dallas prepares for the second half of the season, according to NFL Media.

The Cowboys reportedly tried to sign Texans receiver Brandin Cooks and Broncos wideout Jerry Jeudy before the deadline. Money ultimately played a factor in neither of those trades materializing. Dallas is looking to add more firepower to an offense that currently features quarterback Dak Prescott, receivers CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, and running backs Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott.

Beckham is hoping to sign a multi-year deal that would allow him to finish his career with the next team he signs with, according to NFL Media's report. The Rams, Bills, 49ers and Giants have also been linked to possibly signing Beckham, a three-time Pro Bowler who started his career with the Giants before having stints with the Browns and Rams.

The 30-year-old wideout remains a coveted asset despite his recent injury as well as the fact that he has not had a 1,000-yard season since 2019. Beckham played a key role in helping the Rams capture last year's Super Bowl. He had five touchdowns in eight regular season before catching two touchdowns in the postseason. Beckham caught an early touchdown in Super Bowl LVI before leaving the game with his knee injury.

Beckham's next team is surely hoping he can have that same impact during the second half of the 2022 season. If he signs with Dallas, Beckham would be tasked with helping the Cowboys make it back to the big game for the first time in 27 years. The Cowboys have been stuck on five Super Bowl wins since defeating the Steelers in Super Bowl XXX.