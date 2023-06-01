The first day of open media availability for Philadelphia Eagles minicamp was Thursday, with an early look at the depth chart on both sides of the ball. Philadelphia had 7-on-7 drills during the open portion of the media session, along with a few other interesting developments as the defending NFC champions eye the Super Bowl title.

Of course, this is just one practice session of six (all voluntary) with no mandatory minicamp (the Eagles are the only NFL team that doesn't have one). A few quick observations from the hour-long session open to the media:

Secondary looks

Linebacker depth chart

Nakobe Dean and Nicholas Morrow are the starters at linebacker. Morrow revealed after practice Dean has the green dot, so he's calling the defense. Shaun Bradley and Davion Taylor were on the second team at linebacker.

Nolan Smith got some linebacker reps (sort of). The Eagles dropped him into coverage while rotating edge rushers in on 7-on-7s, while having him rush the passer on another play. Smith did play the "JACK" in Kirby Smart's defense at Georgia, dropping back into coverage one a few formations -- so this is nothing the rookie first-round pick can't handle.

Christian Elliss picked off a Marcus Mariota pass intended for Tyree Jackson, a good read on a poor Mariota throw. Elliss rotated with the second team and is someone to watch in training camp.

Punter battle

The Eagles signed Ty Zentner as an undrafted free agent to compete with Arryn Siposs for the punter job. One of two Eagles to wear No. 10 (rookie quarterback Tanner McKee is the other), Siposs' job is far from safe.

In this open session, Siposs clearly had the edge on Zentner. Five punts were recorded for each player and here were the hang-time numbers:



Siposs Zentner Punt 1 4.95 4.76 Punt 2 4.26 4.60 Punt 3 4.45 3.73 Punt 4 4.63 3.64 Punt 5 4.98 4.65 Punt 6 5.11 - Why is the punter battle noticeable? Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was watching each of the punts and observing both players. It's June 1, but Siposs has the edge over his rookie counterpart.

Running back depth chart

The Eagles have two new running backs set to have a significant role in the offense in Rashaad Penny and D'Andre Swift. So who was the player who got the first-team reps in 7-on-7? None of them.

Philadelphia had the veterans who have been with the team the longest take those snaps first, so Boston Scott was getting the first-team reps with Kenneth Gainwell and Trey Sermon following. Don't look too much into it, as Penny and Swift are both expected to be major players in the running game come September.

Who wasn't here?

Jalen Hurts update

Hurts certainly bulked up his upper body this offseason, particularly around the shoulders (he had a sprained AC joint last year). Having a stronger upper body will be vital for Hurts to stay healthy through the grind of a 17-game season and deep playoff run.