Deadlines spur action in the NFL, and that was the case with franchise-tagged tight end Evan Engram and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday: The two sides came together on a three-year, $41.25 million extension with $24 million guaranteed, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones reports, a day before the July 17 deadline for teams to come to long-term contracts with franchise-tagged players. Engram himself seemed to confirm the new deal minutes after the news broke in a tweet, saying "I'm home."

Engram essentially had two additional years tacked on to his $11.35 million franchise-tag figure. The new deal -- three-years, $41.3 million -- puts the tight end's average-per-year at $13.8 million, making him the sixth-highest-paid at his position just behind the Ravens' Mark Andrews ($14 million average-per-year). However, Engram's per-year average jumps to just under $15 million with him being owed $29.9 million over the final two years after the franchise tag figure is paid out in 2023. That number will make him the third-highest-paid tight end, trailing the New York Giants' Darren Waller ($17 million APY) and the San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle ($15 million APY) over the life of those final two years in new money.

Engram become the third of six franchise-tagged players to reach long-term extensions this offseason, joining Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (five years, $260 million) and Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (four years, $90 million). Running backs Tony Pollard (Dallas Cowboys), Josh Jacobs (Las Vegas Raiders), and Saquon Barkley (New York Giants) have until 4 p.m. E.T. on Monday to reach long-term deals with their current teams (here's a look at our predictions).

Engram did not participate in the Jaguars' offseason program after being tagged. The soon-to-be 29-year-old, who's a former first round pick (23rd overall in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Giants) came to Jacksonville on a one-year contract last offseason. He totaled career-highs in catches (73) and receiving yards (766), both the third-highest on the Jaguars behind wide receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones in 2022. His statistical production could dip with Calvin Ridley coming off of his suspension and poised to be one of Jacksonville's top targets, but Engram is guaranteed to be a factor in quarterback Trevor Lawrence's arsenal of pass-catchers for years to come.