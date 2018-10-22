Monday Night Football odds, line: Giants vs. Falcons picks and predictions from advanced model on 61-41 run

Eli Manning and the New York Giants have lost three straight and are in dire need of a victory. On Monday Night Football to close out Week 7, they face a team that just snapped its own three-game skid, the Atlanta Falcons. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta. In the latest Giants vs. Falcons odds, Atlanta is favored by four, the same as where the line opened, while the Over-Under for total points scored is 52.5, down from an open of 54. The Falcons are -200 on the money line (risk $200 to win $100), while the Giants are +128 (risk $100 to win $128). With two inconsistent teams squaring off, you'll want to check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say before laying your own Giants vs. Falcons picks for Monday Night Football.

The model knows the Falcons have scored at will in four of their last five games, led by veteran QB Matt Ryan, who's thrown for 17 TDs and two INTs this season.

Star WR Julio Jones has been the target of 69 of Ryan's 231 pass attempts, more than double any other wide receiver on the team. He has 708 yards, second-most in the NFL entering Week 7, but no TDs. Those scores are instead going to rookie Calvin Ridley, who has 22 catches for 349 yards and six touchdowns as the No. 3 wideout behind Jones and Mohamed Sanu.

The Falcons' defense ranks 30th in total yards allowed, but the team can make up for it by hawking the ball. It has a turnover differential of plus-4, taking on a Giants squad that's minus-4 on the season.

Just because the Falcons can put up points doesn't mean they'll cover on 'Monday Night Football.'

Monday is a prime spot for Giants quarterback Eli Manning to break out of a funk against a Falcons defense that has allowed nearly 300 yards passing and 37.5 points per game over the past four weeks. Manning has been sacked 20 times, but the Falcons have managed just 10 sacks all season.

Rookie running back Saquon Barkley has proven his worth, rushing for 438 yards on 5.2 yards per carry. He also has 40 receptions and can showcase his speed on the fast track of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

