The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the easiest schedules in the NFL (in terms of strength of schedule), making an improvement from nine wins to double-digit victories a very reasonable task. But there will be some challenges along the way, as Philadelphia doesn't have the most favorable schedule logistically.

Thanks to the Eagles playing in an NFL-high five prime-time games in 2022, they'll play quite a few games on a short week -- and all of them will be on the road. Philadelphia plays four games on a short week: Week 3 at Washington, Week 9 at Houston, Week 11 at Indianapolis, and Week 16 at Dallas (the Cowboys game will be played on a short week due to the majority of the NFL games being played on Christmas Eve, since Christmas falls on a Sunday).

Whether this will truly be a disadvantage for the Eagles is to be determined, as the Commanders and Texans both had losing records in 2021. The Colts finished just 9-8 last season while the Cowboys went 12-5 (and won the NFC East). The combined record of the four teams the Eagles play on a short-week is 32-36 -- a .471 winning percentage (based off last year's records).

Philadelphia plays two "Monday Night Football" games this year, both at home. That explains playing two "short weeks" on the road. The Eagles' "Thursday Night Football" game is also on the road in Houston, four days after a home game against Pittsburgh. The Texans matchup is the only prime-time game on the road for the Eagles.

While Philadelphia has four short weeks playing a road game, it will also have quite a few advantages to the schedule. After the Thursday night game against the Texans, the Eagles have 11 days to prepare for their Monday night game against the Commanders (at home). Another perk of having two Monday night games is the Eagles will have eight days to prepare for their home opener against the Vikings in Week 2 (they play the Lions in Week 1). The Eagles also have eight days to prepare for the Saints in Week 17 (another home game).

The Eagles' bye week is in Week 7, so they have 14 days to prepare for the Steelers at home -- after they play the Cowboys at home. So the Eagles aren't leaving the state of Pennsylvania for three weeks and play just one road game from Weeks 6 through 10 -- a 40-day stretch where the only road game is on a Thursday night.

The Eagles do have a disadvantage in playing four short-week games on the road, but the advantages on their schedule are enough to counter them. They also play nine home games in 2022, compared to eight from last year.