Odell Beckham says he has no regrets about signing with Giants after Rams reportedly wanted him

Odell Beckham Jr. said and did all the right things this offseason as he waited for a new contract. That contract came in late August in the form of a five-year extension worth up to $95 million.

But there was a point back in the spring where Beckham's return to the Giants was less certain. In fact, there was speculation that the Rams might try to swing a trade for the 2014 first-round pick, which would've made the league's only undefeated team somehow more explosive. It didn't happen, of course, and Beckham has had a first-row seat to the Giants' slow-motion train wreck that has been the 2018 season.

Earlier this month, Beckham told ESPN's Josina Anderson that he "didn't know" if the Giants had a quarterback issue, and when asked if he was happy in New York, called it "a tough question."

He later said he didn't regret those remarks, in part because it brought the team closer together. Fair enough, but the losing continued and the Giants are 1-6 ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Redskins, who are atop the division with a 4-2 record. Meanwhile, 3,000 miles a way the Rams are nine-point favorites in their matchup against the Packers.

We're bringing up the Rams because Beckham was asked this week if he wished things had ended up differently this offseason and instead of re-signing with New York he was now playing in Los Angeles with Jared Goff, Brandin Cooks and Todd Gurley.

"It's hard to think about that now and it's really irrelevant to think about now because I'm here and I will be here,'' Beckham said Thursday, via the New York Daily News.

So no regrets?

"No. I just wish we had a better record than we have."

The Giants are tied with the 49ers and Cardinals for the league's worst record. But unlike those teams, there is no young franchise quarterback growing into his role in New York. Manning has been the most visible target for critics of this offense and understandably so; the 38-year-old ranks 24th in value per play among all passers, according to Football Outsiders, just ahead of Blake Bortles.

And when the Giants passed on Sam Darnold and Josh Rosen in the 2018 NFL Draft (Darnold went No. 3 to the Jets; Rosen went No. 10 to the Cards) and instead drafted Saquon Barkley with the second-overall pick, they were committing to Manning for another season. The problem now is that the 2019 quarterback class may not have a legitimate first-round talent if Oregon's Justin Herbert decides to return for his senior season. Which means the Giants may have to pursue other, shorter-term solutions to find their next franchise talent.

Whatever happens, Beckham just wants to make the best of a trying situation.

"You just don't quit," he said this week. "I really don't know how to quit. As long as I'm here I'm always going to care. Sometimes the process is ugly but there will be better days. Obviously this is not where we want to be but this is where we're at. We got nine more games to do something about it."

But seriously, can you imagine him on that Rams team?