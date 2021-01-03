The Carolina Panthers will speak to a multitude of executives for their vacant general manager opening, sources said, after parting with longtime general manager Marty Hurney last month.

Owner David Tepper has been looking to meld a very modern, analytics-based front office for quite some time, and his willingness to spend big and think big make the job attractive to many of the top candidates, to say nothing of the opportunity to work with coach Matt Rhule, who wields considerable power in the organization and has proven to be someone who can turn a program around quickly.

The Panthers are expected to reach out to longtime Patriots executive Nick Caserio this week, as well as Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds, Vikings assistant GM George Paton, and Chiefs director of player personnel Mike Borgonzi. It remains to be seen if Tepper, who was a minority owner with the Steelers before purchasing the Panthers, reaches back to Pittsburgh for any candidates, and if so Steelers vice president of football Omar Khan carries a unique background and skillset.

Former Panthers GM Marty Hurney is a candidate to return to Washington, where he began his career, and reunite with coach Ron Rivera, sources said. Former Panthers exec Ryan Cowden, now with the Titans, and former Lions GM Martin Mayhew, now an exec with the 49ers, are also expected to merit consideration for the WFT's restructured front office.