Patrick Mahomes injury: MRI reportedly confirms dislocated kneecap, but returns a best-case scenario
The reigning league MVP will likely miss several weeks after sustaining the injury during Thursday night's win over the Denver Broncos
Patrick Mahomes did dislocate his kneecap during Thursday night's win over the Denver Broncos, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and James Palmer have reported. That is reportedly what was discovered after the Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback underwent an MRI on Friday. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the MRI turned out to be a "best case scenario" for the Chiefs.
Rapoport added that Mahomes did not suffer "significant additional damage" after sustaining the injury on a quarterback sneak during the first half of Thursday night's game. Rapoport, who earlier in the day reported that Mahomes would likely miss "at least three weeks" with his knee injury, will seek additional opinions on his injury. The current plan, according to Rapoport, is for Mahomes to return this season "after a brief absence."
The injury appeared to be much more significant after Mahomes laid on the ground in obvious pain after successfully executing a quarterback sneak during the first half. Optimism quickly rose, however, after Mahomes was able to walk off the field with assistance from the Chiefs' medical staff. He was also able to exit the field under his own power.
Patrick Mahomes suffered an ugly injury, so what happens now for the Chiefs and the QB? Ryan Wilson, John Breech and Sean Wagner-McGough joined Will Brinson to break everything down. Listen in the player below, and be sure to subscribe here for daily NFL goodness.
The reigning league MVP entered Thursday night's game with a nagging ankle injury that initially surfaced back in Week 1 and was aggravated during Kansas City's Week 5 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. The injury clearly limited his effectiveness during the Chiefs' previous two games, as Mahomes failed to complete 60 percent of his passes in losses to the Colts and Houston Texans.
Kansas City's next three games include home games against the 5-1 Green Bay Packers and the 4-2 Minnesota Vikings before facing the 2-4 Tennessee Titans on the road. The Chiefs will host the Los Angeles Chargers on "Monday Night Football" in Week 11 before heading out for their Week 12 bye.
Matt Moore, a 13-year veteran who has 30 career NFL regular-season starts under his belt, will start under center until Mahomes can return to the field. Moore, who went 2-1 as a starter in 2016 while helping the Miami Dolphins capture a wild-card playoff spot, went 10 of 19 for 117 yards with a touchdown in Thursday night's win.
The Chiefs, at 5-2, currently have a 1 1/2-game lead over the Oakland Raiders for first place in the AFC West.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Top NFL odds, picks, sims: Rams cover
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 7 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
-
Lawrence fires back at Pederson comment
The All-Pro pass rusher is frustrated at the Cowboys three-game losing streak, and Pederson...
-
Peters will play 'a lot' in Ravens debut
Harbaugh figures Peters will play 'a lot' in Ravens debut
-
NFL DFS: Best picks, lineups, strategy
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Cowboys not interested in Antonio Brown
One of the team's Hall of Famers suggested it, but Jerry Jones just put the thought in a casket...
-
Ryan Shazier heads back to school
Shazier, who hasn't played since suffering a severe spinal injury in 2017, is continuing his...
-
Packers come back to beat Lions on MNF
The Packers got off to an awful start, but had the final say in Green Bay
-
Conner, D help Steelers upset Chargers
Hodges didn't need to do much as his teammates gave him plenty of help