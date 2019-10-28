Steelers vs. Dolphins odds, line: Monday Night Football picks, best predictions from model on 86-60 run

The Week 8 NFL schedule concludes with an 8:15 p.m. ET Monday Night Football matchup between the Miami Dolphins (0-6) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4). The Dolphins made headlines off the field by dealing running back Kenyan Drake to the Cardinals on Monday. That leaves Mark Walton, a second-year pro out of the University of Miami, as the lead back for the Dolphins. The Steelers, meanwhile, welcome back QB Mason Rudolph, who missed Pittsburgh's last game against the Chargers, but cleared concussion protocol over the bye week. Pittsburgh is listed as a 14-point favorite in the latest Steelers vs. Dolphins odds, down half-a-point from the opening line, while the over-under is up a half-point to 43.5. Before you make any Dolphins vs. Steelers picks, consult the latest NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 8 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 24-17 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 86-60 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. And in Week 7, it nailed the Chiefs (-3) covering with plenty of room to spare against the Broncos and the Ravens (+3) staying within the spread against the Seahawks in a game Baltimore won outright by 14.

The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has analyzed Dolphins vs. Steelers. We can tell you it's leaning over, and it says one side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows the Steelers still have plenty to play for despite their 2-4 mark. They've won two of their last three games and trail only the Ravens (5-2) in the AFC North. With Baltimore set to take on New England next week, Pittsburgh knows it has a chance to make up ground and must take care of business against a struggling Miami squad.

The Steelers have also been getting better production from running back James Conner. After scoring just once in the first three weeks of the season, Conner has found the end zone four times over the last three games. He's been increasingly productive as a receiver, catching all 15 of his targets over the past three weeks for 161 yards and three scores.

But just because Pittsburgh has a disruptive defense doesn't mean it will cover the Steelers vs. Dolphins spread on Monday Night Football.

Fitzpatrick, in his 15th season, provided a spark last week, as the Dolphins finished with a season-high 381 yards. He threw for 282 and a touchdown and ran for another score a week ago against Buffalo. He has thrown for 717 yards and three scores in five games (three starts) this season.

Fitzpatrick has a pair of talented receivers in rookie Preston Williams, who has 25 catches for 314 yards and a touchdown, and DeVante Parker, who's notched 18 receptions for 284 yards and three TDs. Parker, in his fifth season, was the 14th overall pick in 2015, but has struggled with injuries and the team's instability. Mark Walton ran for 66 yards last week and appears to be the primary ball-carrier going forward after the Kenyan Drake trade to Arizona.

So who wins Dolphins vs. Steelers on Monday Night Football? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to find out which side of the Dolphins vs. Steelers spread you should be all over on Monday night, all from the model that has returned over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.