Super Bowl 2019: Start time, free live stream, odds, TV channel for Rams vs. Patriots, playoff results
Find all the information you need right here with Super Bowl 53 today
Before today is over, Super Bowl LIII will have a winner. Will it be the New England Patriots, a dynasty led by Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, or will it be the young L.A. Rams, behind wunderkind Sean McVay? The Eagles denied the Pats a title last year, but you knew they weren't going away, and they're back for the 53rd Super Bowl, which you can stream right here on CBSSports.com.
Here's everything you need to know for the 2019 Super Bowl, including who will be be singing the national anthem and who will be performing at halftime, as well as how to watch the big game.
From Gladys Knight's anthem to who will score first to Maroon 5 to the Super Bowl MVP, get everything you need to make the right picks for Sunday in our Ultimate Super Bowl Props guide.
How to Watch Super Bowl LIII
Date: Feb. 3, 2019
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
TV: CBS
Odds: Patriots -2.5
Stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App and CBS All Access
Announcers: Jim Nantz and Tony Romo in the booth, Tracy Wolfson and Evan Washburn on the sidelines
Who will sing the national anthem?
Atlanta-born R&B legend Gladys Knight has been tapped to sing the national anthem. Read more about Knight's selection here.
Who will perform at halftime?
Maroon 5 will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII halftime show in Atlanta. The band has sold more than 53 million albums worldwide and is known for hits such as "This Love", "She Will Be Loved", "Harder to Breathe", "Moves Like Jagger", "One More Night", "Payphone", "Sugar", "Makes Me Wonder", "Maps", and "Animals".
They'll be joined by rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi. You can read more about the halftime-show performers right here.
"America the Beautiful''
The singer of "America the Beautiful" has yet to be announced.
Who wins Patriots vs. Rams? And which side of the spread has all the value, making it a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has returned nearly $4,000 to $100 bettors over the past two seasons!
NFL Playoff Schedule
Conference championship games
Sunday, Jan. 20
Rams 26, Saints 23 (OT)
Patriots 37, Chiefs 31 (OT)
Divisional round
Saturday, Jan. 12
Chiefs 31, Colts 13
Rams 30, Cowboys 22
Sunday, Jan. 13
Patriots 41, Chargers 28
Saints 20, Eagles 14
Wild-card round
Saturday, Jan. 5
Colts 21, Texans 7
Cowboys 24, Seahawks 22
Sunday, Jan. 6
Chargers 23, Ravens 17
Eagles 16, Bears 15
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking every Super Bowl from 52-1
We've been privileged to see some amazing Super Bowls over the last 20 years
-
Here are this year's Super Bowl ads
Check out some of the Super Bowl ads before they air during the game on Sunday
-
List of every Super Bowl result ever
The Eagles added their name to the list of champions a year ago. Who will win today's Super...
-
All-time Super Bowl halftime performers
For the Super Bowl halftime show, here's every artist who has ever taken the stage; check it...
-
When is Super Bowl 2019: Date, TV, more
Here's all the information you need to know as Super Bowl LIII kicks off today
-
Rams know how to fight in Super Bowls
Here's a look at all the Rams' Super Bowl appearances in franchise history -- including their...