After three seasons in Denver, Phillip Lindsay is headed to Houston. The veteran running back has come to terms on a one-year, deal with the Texans for a reported $3.25 million. Lindsay's agent confirmed the news on Friday night.

A Denver native who played his college football at Colorado, Lindsay earned Pro Bowl honors as a rookie after rushing for 1,037 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 5.4 yards per carry. Lindsay rushed for more than 1,000 yards again in 2019 before rushing for just 502 yards in 11 games last season. Lindsay's dip in production was due to the arrival of Melvin Gordon, who succeeded Lindsay as Denver's leading rusher.

Lindsay leaves Denver with six 100-yard rushing performances to his credit. His lone 100-yard performance in 2020 came in Week 6, when he rushed for 101 yards on 23 carries in Denver's 18-12 win over the Patriots.

Lindsay will join a crowded backfield in Houston that includes Mark Ingram, David Johnson, Dontrell Hilliard and Buddy Howell. A three-time Pro Bowler, Ingram inked a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Texans on March 10. Johnson, who led the Texans with 691 rushing yards last season, agreed to a restructured one-year deal on March 2 that is worth up to $6 million with $4.25 million guaranteed.

Houston is clearly trying to improve their running game for 2021 after being 31st in the league in that department in 2020. The Texans' subpar rushing attack was one of the reasons why Houston went 4-12 last season.

Houston's offseason has included the signings of linebacker Christian Kirksey, cornerback Vernon Hargreaves (a one-year extension), defensive end Shaq Lawson (via a trade with Miami), right tackle Marcus Cannon (via a trade with the Patriots), defensive tackle Maliek Collins, outside linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis, quarterback Tyrod Taylor, tight end Ryan Izzo (via a trade with New England), and quarterback Ryan Finley (via a trade with the Bengals).