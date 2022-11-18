Now that we are 10 weeks through the 2022 NFL regular season, all 32 NFL teams are dealing with injuries. The Buffalo Bills will be without a couple of defensive starters Sunday, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has an illness, but is expected to play vs. Carolina, and Ja'Marr Chase is not yet ready to return to the lineup due to his hip injury.

Below, we will break down the final injury reports for all 26 teams left to play this week. Who's in? Who's out? This is your one-stop shop for everything injury related in the NFL this week.

Cleveland Browns at Buffalo Bills (-8)

Njoku is questionable to play due to an ankle injury. He was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday. Newsome popped up on the injury report Friday, as he was limited in practice with a head injury. He is listed as questionable to play as well.

The Bills will be without a couple defensive starters, as Edmunds and Rousseau have already been ruled out with injuries. Poyer is listed as questionable with an elbow injury, but was a full participant in practice on Friday. Elam is questionable as well due to an ankle injury, but he was a full participant on both Thursday and Friday. In what is good news for Buffalo, star quarterback Josh Allen carries no injury designation into this weekend with his elbow issue. He was a "limited participant" in practice all week.

Carolina Panthers at Baltimore Ravens (-13)

Baker Mayfield returns to the starting lineup for the Panthers this week and Walker won't even suit up, as he has been ruled out with an ankle injury. Carolina will also be without Burris in the secondary due to an illness and concussion, while Ioannidis won't be featured on the defensive front due to a calf injury. Neither player practiced all week. Second-year cornerback Horn is questionable to play due to a foot injury, but he was a full participant in practice on both Thursday and Friday.

Jackson is listed as questionable as he sat out of Friday practice with an illness. Head coach John Harbaugh expects him to play. Andrews is listed as questionable as well, but he was a full participant on Friday after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday. He sounds like he's truly questionable -- as is Edwards -- who was limited all week.

Williams was limited on Friday after being a full participant during the week's first two practices. Several other Commanders, including receiver Curtis Samuel (shin), tight end Logan Thomas (rib) and running back Antonio Gibson (knee) are on track to play after appearing on the injury report.

For the Texans, Green did not appear on the Texans' injury report until Friday, when he missed practice.

Jobe was the only Eagles player that did not practice on Friday. A.J. Brown (ankle), Fletcher Cox (foot), Robert Quinn (back) and wideout DeVonta Smith (knee) were each full participants on Friday after appearing on this week's injury report.

Franklin and Rodgers did not practice the past two days after not appearing on Wednesday's injury report. Smith did not practice on Friday after not appearing on Wednesday's or Thursday's injury reports.

Yeboah did not appear on the Jets' injury report until Friday. Herbig was limited on Friday after not practicing on Wednesday and Thursday. Offensive tackle Duane Brown (shoulder) will play after being limited earlier in the week.

Each of New England's questionable players were limited throughout the week. Defensive end DaMarcus Mitchell (illness), S Kyle Dugger (ankle) and CB Jonathan Jones (illness) will play after missing practice time earlier in the week.

As you can see, the Lions' defensive line is going to lack some depth on Sunday with the absences of Harris and Paschal. Rodriguez was a full participant throughout practice this week. Elliott was limited all week, Ragnow was limited on Friday after not practicing the previous two days, and Reynolds was limited on Thursday but did not practice the rest of the week.

Bellinger is still out with his eye injury, while Neal is doubtful due to his knee issue. The rookie right tackle was a limited participant in practice all week. Wide receivers Golladay and Robinson are questionable to play due to hamstring injuries. Both players were limited participants in practice all week -- although Robinson sat out on Thursday. Lawrence was limited with a back injury on Thursday and Friday, and is listed as questionable to play.

Robinson did not practice all week for the Rams. Wolford was a full participant on Friday after being limited on Thursday and not practicing on Wednesday.

Jordan's incredible streak of 197 games without missing a game due to an injury will come to an end on Sunday. Peat will try to play for the Saints after being limited on Friday after not participating during the week's first two practices.

Jenkins and Muhammad were full participants on Friday after not practicing Wednesday and Thursday. Victor was also a full participant on Friday after being limited on Thursday and not practicing on Wednesday.

For the Falcons, Terrell and Harris will limited all week.

Chase won't return this week due to his hip injury. Tupou and Hill won't play either due to calf and shoulder injuries, respectively. Evans and Flowers are listed as questionable to play after being limited participants in practice all week.

Witherspoon is the only player listed on the Steelers' final injury report, as he is again out with a hamstring injury. He hasn't played since Week 8. In what is incredible news, Minkah Fitzpatrick will return to the lineup, just over a week after undergoing an appendectomy.

Adams was questionable throughout the week. Perryman was a full participant on Friday after being limited Wednesday and Thursday.

Each of the Broncos' questionable players were limited practice participants on Friday. Safety Justin Simmons (knee) will play after being limited earlier in the week.

Elliott was limited throughout the week after missing the Cowboys' last two games. Anger did not appear on the injury report until Friday, Brown was a full participant on Friday after being limited during the week's first two practices, and Lawrence was limited on Friday after not practicing on Wednesday and Thursday.

Smith was a limited participant throughout this week's practices. Offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw (concussion) will play after being a full participant during Friday's practice. Receiver Justin Jefferson (toe) will also play after being limited during Thursday and Friday's practices.

Allen and Williams were both limited on Wednesday and Thursday before being full practice participants on Friday. Chargers coach Brandon Staley said that both players would be game-time decisions.

Lammons and Smith-Schuster are out, but the other four players who appeared on the Chiefs' midweek injury report will face the Chargers. Running back Jerick McKinnon (hamstring/shoulder) and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (knee) where limited all week. Wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling (illness) was a full participant on Friday after being limited on Thursday and not practicing on Wednesday.

