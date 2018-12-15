Week 15 NFL injuries: Steelers downgrade James Conner to doubtful, plus every injury to know

It's a big week for Fantasy owners with the semifinals underway, and there's a chance one of the breakout running backs of the 2018 season is back in action.

James Conner suffered a high-ankle sprain a few weeks ago that caused him to miss Week 14, and he seemed like a long shot to be back for this week's massive matchup with the Patriots. But Conner was back at practice on Friday as a limited participant and was given a questionable tag for Week 15. However, things took a turn for the worse on Saturday when the Steelers downgraded the running back to doubtful. If he can't go, the touches at running back will again go to Jaylen Samuels and Stevan Ridley.

In another game between playoff hopefuls, the Colts are in danger of not having their No. 1 receiver for a showdown with the Cowboys, as T.Y. Hilton didn't practice all week due to an ankle injury after catching nine passes for 199 yards in a win over the Texans. However, despite the week of missed practices, the team wasn't ruling him out for game day, slapping him with the questionable designation. If he can't go, the targets at the receiver position would fall upon Ryan Grant, Chester Rogers and Zach Pascal.

Other key players who were ruled questionable to play on Friday include Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, 49ers running back Matt Breida, Bills running backs LeSean McCoy and Chris Ivory, Bears receiver Allen Robinson, Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin. Vikings defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson and Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee.

We'll break down all those injuries below and everything you need to know about before locking in your picks, bets and Fantasy lineups for Week 15. Check back with us throughout the day as we react to all the injury news around the NFL.

Listen to R.J. pick every Week 15 game with Will Brinson and Pete Prisco on the Pick Six Podcast:

Texans (-7) at Jets



Coutee was initially deemed questionable after a week of limited practices, but he didn't make the trip with the team and was downgraded to out on Friday. That leaves Demaryius Thomas and the team's tight end rotation as the secondary options behind DeAndre Hopkins, who was also limited all week as usual but avoided a final injury tag. Crowell was sent to injured reserve on Friday, leaving Elijah McGuire (ankle) as the primary ball-carrier after he was upgraded to a full practice on Thursday and avoided a final injury tag. Johnson showed up on the injury report for the first time Friday as limited, so his status for Saturday is suddenly up in the air.

Browns at Broncos (-2.5)

The Browns are down their top corner for this matchup with Ward sidelined, and with E.J. Gaines already on injured reserve and Philip Gaines no lock to play, they could be down to Terrance Mitchell, T.J. Carrie and Juston Burris at the position. That's not great, though the Broncos have seen their receiving corps depleted throughout the season as well. Those issues could have been a lot worse this week, but Courtland Sutton (quad) was upgraded to a full practice on Thursday and avoided a final tag. The Broncos' defense looks like it'll have Wolfe after he cleared the concussion protocol, and he could take advantage of the injuries on the interior of the Browns O-line.

Dolphins at Vikings (-7.5)

The Dolphins are shorthanded in the secondary with Howard likely out and McDonald potentially joining him, and even though the Vikings offense has looked ugly in recent weeks, you don't want to go into a matchup with Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs with a banged-up unit on the back end. The Vikings have been pretty dinged-up in recent weeks, but they only have a few issues of concern for this game with Morgan, Remmers and Richardson all limited all week in practice. Eric Kendricks (rib) and Trae Waynes (concussion) are both good to go after being limited to start the week.

Raiders at Bengals (-3)

The Raiders could be in trouble on the interior of the offensive line, as Osemele and Jackson haven't practiced all week. With Geno Atkins on the other side, that could be a major issue for the Oakland offense. Burfict remains sidelined for the Cincy defense, which could also be without a few other key players after Johnson and Kirkpatrick were both limited in practice on Friday and earned questionable tags. Jeff Driskel was also on the injury report with a shoulder issue but practiced in full on week and is good to go.

Buccaneers at Ravens (-7.5)

The Bucs remain without Jackson at receiver, so Chris Godwin and Adam Humphries should continue to see added work. Dotson, Pierre-Paul and Allen remained limited on Friday, putting their status for Sunday in doubt. Flacco will back up Lamar Jackson on Sunday if he's active, which is no lock after he drew a questionable tag on Friday. The Ravens could end up shorthanded in the secondary depending on how Humphrey, Young and Jefferson feel on Sunday.

Cowboys at Colts (-3)

Martin is set to miss this game as he battles a knee injury, but Smith has a chance of playing on the O-line after being limited all week. Lee could also play after being limited this week, while Ezekiel Elliott (shoulder) is good to go after missing practice on Wednesday. Hilton didn't practice all week but the team was not ready to rule him out as of Friday. Notably, two Colts offensive linemen popped up on the injury report on Friday as DNPs but both Anthony Costanzo (knee) and Quenton Nelson (back) didn't get final injury designations, nor did Ryan Kelly (knee), who was upgraded to a full practice on Friday.

Lions at Bills (-2)

The Lions are dealing with a ton of injuries, especially on the offensive side. Johnson and Wagner are key players who have already been ruled out, while Decker has been limited all week and isn't a lock to play. But the biggest issue for the Lions is again Stafford, who is questionable with a back issue after being limited all week. He was questionable all last week but played and only managed 101 passing yards on 15 completions. The Bills' running back situation is completely up in the air with both McCoy and Ivory hit with a questionable tag this week. Ivory practiced in full all week, so he figures to be available, while McCoy was limited on Thursday and Friday and seems to be more of a question mark. Of course, the Bills' most dangerous rusher over the last few weeks has been Josh Allen anyway.

Packers at Bears (-5.5)

Bulaga is set to miss this matchup after missing practice all week, which isn't great news against the best defense in the league. Clark and Breeland also missed practiced all week but were given a better chance to play by being ruled questionable. Jimmy Graham (knee, thumb) and Clay Matthews (ankle) were both upgraded to a full practice on Friday and are good to go. Robinson was the only Bears player on the injury report early on the week, and he was upgraded to a full practice on Friday before being hit with a questionable tag. But Nichols and Jackson were both added on Friday, with Nichols limited and Jackson sitting altogether. That hurts especially Jackson's chances of playing on Sunday.

Titans at Giants (-1)

The Titans added Marcus Mariota to the injury report on Friday as limited with an abdomen injury but didn't give him a final injury tag. That leaves just three players with designations, including Orakpo, which will leave Derrick Morgan and rookie Harold Landry as the primary pass-rushers. The Giants will be without their star receiver for a second straight week, though it didn't seem to slow them down in a blowout win at Washington last week. Left tackle Nate Solder popped up on the injury report on Friday as limited with an abdomen issue, but he didn't receive a final injury designation.

Redskins at Jaguars (-7.5)

The Redskins have a bunch of players on injured reserve and still a stacked injury report on Friday, so this is probably the most injury-ravaged team in the league. Thompson showed up on the injury report for the first time on Friday as missing practice, throwing his status into doubt. Doctson was able to practice in full so he figures to be available for this game, while Moses, Nsekhe and Ioannidis were limited to close out the week. Expect to see plenty of Vernon Davis at tight end with Reed out. The Jaguars will be down two tackles after Walker was downgraded to limited on Friday and ruled out, so the Jaguars will keep trying to get by with a patchwork offensive line. Kai Forbath was signed on Friday to assume kicking duties if Lambo can't go.

Cardinals at Falcons (-10)

The Cardinals upgraded Williams to a limited practice on Friday, and he joined Bucannon and Baker as limited to close out the week, making all three questionable. David Johnson showed up as a DNP on Wednesday with a quad issue, but by Friday he was a full participant in practice and avoided a final injury tag. Ito Smith went from limited on Wednesday to a full practice on Thursday but was back to being limited on Friday, putting his status in doubt. Brian Hill would pair with Tevin Coleman at the running back position if Smith can't go. Julio Jones (foot, calf, illness) and Austin Hooper (knee, ankle) only managed one limited practice this week but are good to go.

Seahawks (-3.5) at 49ers

With Penny out, Mike Davis figures to be the complement to Chris Carson and running back in this matchup. The running game will likely be missing Fluker, who suffered a hamstring strain in Week 13, once again. Baldwin returned to limited practice on Thursday, giving him a chance to return to action after missing Monday's win over the Vikings. The 49ers could get Breida back this week after the running back sat for last week's win over the Broncos, as he was ruled questionable after the 49ers' final practice. The availability of Goodwin and Pettis will be key, as their absence would reduce the passing-game targets to primarily George Kittle, with Kendrick Bourne, Richie James and Trent Taylor as complementary options.

Patriots (-2.5) at Steelers

Patriots: None



None Steelers: OT Marcus Gilbert (knee) OUT; RB James Conner (ankle) DOUBTFUL; WR Ryan Switzer (ankle) QUESTIONABLE



The Patriots only had two players on the injury report all week, and both practiced in full each day and were removed from the injury report on Friday, leaving New England with a clean bill of health. Gilbert remains sidelined as he has for much of the season, and Conner is unlikely to play after being downgraded to doubtful on Saturday. Switzer was added to the injury report on Friday with a limited session as well. Ben Roethlisberger (rib) is good to go after full practices on Thursday and Friday.

Eagles at Rams (-12.5)

The Eagles are still shorthanded on defense, though Bennett looks like he'll be able to play after he got in a full practice on Friday. Wentz is set to miss the game, leaving Nick Foles as the team's starter in what figures to be a must-win game for the defending champs. The Rams are fully healthy on their active roster heading into the Sunday night matchup.

Saints (-6) at Panthers

Saints: TBA



TBA Panthers: K Graham Gano (knee) OUT; DT Kawann Short (calf) DOUBTFUL



The Panthers will be down their normal kicker this week, but the only other absence should be Short, who has three sacks on the season while manning the middle of the defensive line. Cam Newton (shoulder) was upgraded to a full participant on Saturday and didn't receive a final injury designation.