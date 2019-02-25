NHL trade tracker: Jets acquire Kevin Hayes; Gustav Nyquist traded to Sharks

The first half of the NHL season is when teams find out exactly who they are, and the trade deadline is typically the time when they adjust their plans based on that first half. Bad teams sell in order to maximize draft position and acquire futures for expiring assets, while contenders look to improve on their weaknesses for the home stretch.

Below you'll find every major trade agreed to prior to the 2019 NHL trade deadline on Monday, Feb. 25. This trade tracker will be continuously updated as deals are struck.

Watch regional NHL games and prime-time nationally televised games all season long through fuboTV (Try for free).



Canadiens Acquired: F Jordan Weal

Coyotes Acquired: F Michael Chaput







Jets Acquired: F Kevin Hayes

Rangers Acquired: F Brendan Lemieux, 2019 first-round pick and conditional 2019 fourth-round pick



Ducks Acquired: D Patrick Sieloff

Senators Acquired: F Brian Gibbons



Sharks Acquired: F Gustav Nyquist

Red Wings Acquired: 2019 second-round pick and 2020 conditional third-round pick



Sabres Acquired: D Brandon Montour

Ducks Acquired: D Brendan Guhle and first-round draft pick in 2019 or 2020



Kings Acquired: F Spencer Watson

Blackhawks Acquired: F Matheson Iacopelli

Feb. 23

Stars Acquire: F Mats Zuccarello

Rangers Acquire: Conditional 2019 second-round pick, conditional 2020 third-round pick

Feb. 23

Blue Jackets Acquire: C Ryan Dzingel, 2019 seventh-round pick

Senators Acquire: F Anthony Duclair, 2020 second-round pick, 2021 second-round pick

Feb. 23

Stars Acquire: D Ben Lovejoy

Devils Acquire: D Connor Carrick, 2019 third-round pick





Feb. 22

Red Wings Acquire: D Madison Bowey, 2020 second-round pick

Capitals Acquire: D Nick Jensen, 2019 fifth-round pick

Feb. 22

Panthers Acquired: F Vincent Praplan

Sharks Acquired: Future considerations

Feb. 22

Blue Jackets Acquired: C Matt Duchene, D Julius Bergman

Senators Acquired: F Vitaly Abramov, F Jonathan Davidsson, 2019 first-round pick, 2020 conditional first-round pick

February 21

Capitals Acquired: F Carl Hagelin

Kings Acquired: 2019 third-round pick and a conditional 2020 sixth-round pick

February 20

Bruins Acquired: Charlie Coyle

Wild Acquired: Ryan Donato, Conditional 2019 fifth-round pick

February 15

Flyers Acquired: G Cam Talbot

Oilers Acquired: G Anthony Stolarz

February 12

Canucks Acquired: G Marek Mazanec

Rangers Acquired: 2020 seventh-round pick

February 11

Penguins Acquired: D Blake Siebenaler

Blue Jackets Acquired: Conditional 2019 seventh-round pick

February 11

Canadiens Acquired: F Nate Thompson, 2019 fifth-round pick

Kings Acquired: 2019 fourth-round pick

February 9

Flyers Acquired: D David Schlemko and F Byron Froese

Canadiens Acquired: D Christian Folin and F Dale Weise

February 9

Predators Acquired: F Cody McLeod

Rangers Acquired: 2020 seventh-round pick

February 9

Predators Acquired: F Brian Boyle

Devils Acquired: 2019 second-round pick

February 9

Senators Acquired: F Jean-Christophe Beaudin

Avalanche Acquired: F Max McCormick

February 1

Penguins Acquired: F Nick Bjugstad and F Jared McCann

Panthers Acquired: F Derick Brassard, F Riley Sheahan, a second-round pick and two fourth-round picks

January 30

Wild Acquired: D Michael Kapla

Devils Acquired: D Ryan Murphy

January 28

Maple Leafs Acquired: D Jake Muzzin

Kings Acquired: F Carl Grundstrom, D Sean Durzi (rights), 2019 first-round draft pick

January 28

Stars Acquired: D Jamie Oleksiak

Penguins Acquired: 2019 fourth-round pick

January 24

Kings Acquired: 2019 fifth-round pick

Blackhawks Acquired: Rights to F Dominik Kubalik

January 21

Wild Acquired: D Brad Hunt and 2019 sixth-round pick

Golden Knights Acquired: 2019 conditional fifth-round pick

January 17

Flyers Acquired: F Justin Bailey

Sabres A cquired: F Taylor Leier