College basketball picks, odds, schedule: Predictions for Kentucky vs. Kansas and more key top 25 games Saturday

We've hit the sweet spot in the college hoops schedule: College football is lying dormant until the fall and the NFL is on a hiatus until the Super Bowl.

That means from early Saturday to the wee hours of the morning on Sunday, you'll have plenty of options from which to satisfy your sports fix. Want to catch Zion Williamson and Duke? The Blue Devils are up at noon ET taking on Georgia Tech. How about third-ranked Virginia and Notre Dame? 1 p.m. on CBS. Kentucky vs. Kansas? 6 p.m. Map out your schedule accordingly.

Before you do, though, be sure to catch picks straight up and against the spread from our experts below for all the big games.

No. 24 Iowa State at No. 20 Ole Miss (-1.5) -- 12 p.m. on ESPN2: While Kansas-Kentucky is the headline, this game has a chance of winding up as the best one on Saturday. You've got a talented Iowa State team facing a hungry Ole Miss club with the guards to run and bump with ISU's backcourt. Has Ole Miss overachieved to this point? Saturday could provide a clearer answer on that. I expect Lindell Wigginton to have one of his best games of the season and for Iowa State to get out with a two- or three-point win. Pick: Iowa State +1.5-- Matt Norlander

No. 3 Virginia (-12) at Notre Dame -- 1 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com and streaming on fuboTV: After Virginia took its first loss of the season last weekend to No. 1 Duke, it bounced back with vengeance -- and Wake Forest was the target. The Cavaliers raced out to a 25-3 lead against the Demon Deacons, and cruised to an easy 23 point win like it had something to prove. It didn't, of course -- UVA is 17-1 and clearly one of the top teams in the sport -- but it certainly made a statement. Next up on the revenge tour is Notre Dame, and the Fighting Irish might be in for a long game. They've won just once in their last six tries, and come into Saturday on a three-game skid in dire need of a bright spot. A win over the Cavaliers would certainly provide that, but Tony Bennett's squad is rock-solid. On both ends of the court. I like Virginia to win and cover handily. Pick: Virginia -12 -- Kyle Boone

West Virginia at No. 1 Tennessee (-16.5) -- 4 p.m. on ESPN: Before the season started, Tennessee-West Virginia looked like it would be a pretty good matchup. However, things have gone sideways for the Mountaineers, and despite a win over Kansas, they are mired in last place in the Big 12. The Vols have gone the other direction, straight to the top of the rankings. Normally, nonconference games at this time of year can be traps, but Tennessee has struggled the last two games. Getting West Virginia at home is the perfect time to right the ship. Pick: Tennessee -16.5-- Jerry Palm

No. 9 Kansas at No. 8 Kentucky (-6) -- 6 p.m. on ESPN: When I sat in Indianapolis on the opening night of the season and watched Kentucky lose 118-84 to Duke, and Kansas beat Michigan State 92-87, I didn't envision picking the Wildcats to beat the Jayhawks in January. But here we are. And now I'm picking the Wildcats to beat the Jayhawks - mostly because Kentucky is on a five-game winning streak and undefeated at Rupp Arena while Kansas has been a little shaky this month. The Jayhawks have been blownout at Iowa State, got pushed late by Baylor at home, barely beat Texas at home, lost at West Virginia, and needed to come from behind inside Allen Fieldhouse earlier this week to avoid being swept by ISU. Big picture, Kansas is still 16-3 and tied with Kansas State atop the Big 12 standings. So things aren't as bad as I might've just made them sound. But the Jayhawks are just 1-3 in road games this season. And my guess is that they're about to fall to 1-4 on the road even if I do believe KU will cover the six points Pick: Kansas +6 -- Gary Parrish

Syracuse at No. 10 Virginia Tech (-7) -- 8 p.m. ESPN: After falling short in big-time tests against Virginia and North Carolina, the Hokies need a get-right win against a quality opponent and this seems to be the perfect opportunity given the matchup. Virginia Tech is the third-best three-point shooting team in the country (42.1 percent) so Syracuse's zone defense shouldn't cause too much stress, provided the shots are falling. Both teams play at a slower pace so be prepared -- what might feel like a one-sided game could stay relatively close on the scoreboard. Still, I'll take the better team at home, Hokies by 10 with the narrow cover. Pick: Virginia Tech -7 -- Chip Patterson