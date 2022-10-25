|
|
|ILL
|NEB
Red-hot No. 17 Illinois visits Nebraska in key Big Ten matchup
No. 17 Illinois will try to keep its unexpected spot atop the West Division standings when it visits Nebraska on Saturday for a Big Ten Conference game in Lincoln.
The Fighting Illini (6-1, 3-1) have won five straight, their longest streak since posting seven consecutive victories in 2010-11, which also was the last time they were ranked this high. They come off a bye holding a half-game lead in the West over Purdue, while Nebraska (3-4, 2-2) is one game behind the leader.
Illinois' last game was a 26-14 home win Oct. 15 over Minnesota, in which it held its opponent to 180 yards. The Illini lead the country in scoring defense (8.9) and total defense (221.1) and rank second in rushing defense (77.9) and passing defense (143.3). Their 12 interceptions are tied for second-most in the country.
"They've got a really good scheme, they're well coached and they stick to their guns," Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph said. "They don't do much, but what they do they do very well."
Nebraska is 2-2 since Joseph was elevated to replace Scott Frost after three games, and during his tenure the Cornhuskers won their first road game in almost two years and picked up consecutive league wins for the first time since 2018.
"He's definitely had a huge impact on kind of just what's happened since that transition," Illinois coach Bret Bielema said of Joseph. "I noticed the difference on offense, defense and really, even on special teams, the way they're playing the game."
The 'Huskers also are coming off a bye, having lost 43-37 at Purdue before the off week. Receiver Trey Palmer, a transfer from LSU, had seven catches for a school-record 237 yards with two touchdowns.
For the season, Palmer has 781 receiving yards, only 223 behind the single-season school record with at least five games to go. But he'll likely be matched up against Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who on Monday was named one of 12 semifinalists for the Thorpe Award given to college football's top defensive back.
"Pretty big accomplishment for a guy that I think preseason probably didn't have a lot of preseason hype," Bielema said of Witherspoon, a junior who is second in FBS with 11 passes defended.
Quarterback play will be a big factor in this matchup. While Illinois is tops in the conference in defending the pass, Nebraska is last, meaning Illini senior Tommy DeVito could be in for another big game.
The Syracuse transfer was 25 of 32 for 252 yards and a TD against Minnesota and for the season is completing 70.4 percent of his passes. Nebraska junior Casey Thompson is at 64.1 percent, and his eight interceptions are tied for second-most in the conference, but he threw for 354 yards at Purdue and has topped the 300-yard mark three times in 2022.
The game also will feature the nation's leading rusher in Illinois junior Chase Brown, who has run for 1,059 yards.
Illinois has won the last two meetings against Nebraska, including a 30-22 home victory to open the 2021 season. The Cornhuskers are 6-3 in the series since joining the Big Ten.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|6
|Rushing
|5
|1
|Passing
|6
|5
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-7
|2-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|225
|219
|Total Plays
|36
|29
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|7.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|82
|46
|Rush Attempts
|23
|13
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|3.5
|Yards Passing
|143
|173
|Comp. - Att.
|12-13
|8-16
|Yards Per Pass
|8.3
|10.8
|Penalties - Yards
|3-20
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|3
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-40.5
|2-45.5
|Return Yards
|61
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-24
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-37
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|143
|PASS YDS
|173
|
|
|82
|RUSH YDS
|46
|
|
|225
|TOTAL YDS
|219
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. DeVito 3 QB
|T. DeVito
|12/13
|143
|2
|0
|
I. Williams 1 WR
|I. Williams
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Brown 2 RB
|C. Brown
|15
|80
|1
|21
|
R. Love III 23 RB
|R. Love III
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
J. McCray 0 RB
|J. McCray
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. DeVito 3 QB
|T. DeVito
|4
|3
|0
|6
|
I. Williams 1 WR
|I. Williams
|1
|-12
|0
|-12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Williams 1 WR
|I. Williams
|6
|6
|72
|1
|46
|
T. Reiman 89 TE
|T. Reiman
|2
|2
|39
|0
|20
|
L. Ford 82 TE
|L. Ford
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
C. Brown 2 RB
|C. Brown
|1
|1
|12
|1
|12
|
C. Washington 14 WR
|C. Washington
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
P. Bryant 13 WR
|P. Bryant
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
H. Beatty 80 WR
|H. Beatty
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Martin 21 DB
|J. Martin
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Witherspoon 31 DB
|D. Witherspoon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Coleman 49 LB
|S. Coleman
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brown 30 DB
|S. Brown
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|
I. Darkangelo 38 LB
|I. Darkangelo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Nicholson 10 DB
|T. Nicholson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Newton 4 DL
|J. Newton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bryant 90 LB
|A. Bryant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Randolph Jr. 88 DL
|K. Randolph Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hart Jr. 5 LB
|C. Hart Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Avery 93 DL
|C. Avery
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Barnes 8 LB
|T. Barnes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
F. Pinton 98 K
|F. Pinton
|0/0
|0
|0/1
|0
|
C. Griffin 5 K
|C. Griffin
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Robertson 19 P
|H. Robertson
|4
|40.5
|2
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Williams 1 WR
|I. Williams
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Thompson 11 QB
|C. Thompson
|7/15
|172
|1
|2
|
L. Smothers 8 QB
|L. Smothers
|1/1
|1
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Grant 10 RB
|A. Grant
|6
|34
|0
|22
|
C. Thompson 11 QB
|C. Thompson
|2
|10
|0
|7
|
L. Smothers 8 QB
|L. Smothers
|2
|6
|0
|7
|
J. Yant 0 RB
|J. Yant
|2
|-2
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Vokolek 83 TE
|T. Vokolek
|3
|1
|56
|1
|56
|
A. Brown 4 WR
|A. Brown
|2
|2
|47
|0
|32
|
C. Brewington 82 TE
|C. Brewington
|1
|1
|45
|0
|45
|
A. Grant 10 RB
|A. Grant
|2
|2
|20
|0
|19
|
N. Boerkircher 49 TE
|N. Boerkircher
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Palmer 3 WR
|T. Palmer
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
B. Belt 32 WR
|B. Belt
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Johnson 14 RB
|R. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Reimer 28 LB
|L. Reimer
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
I. Gifford 23 DB
|I. Gifford
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
Q. Newsome 6 DB
|Q. Newsome
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Buford Jr. 1 DB
|M. Buford Jr.
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Robinson 99 DL
|T. Robinson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kolarevic 31 DB
|C. Kolarevic
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Farmer 8 DB
|M. Farmer
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
G. Nelson 44 LB
|G. Nelson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Newsom 52 DL
|M. Newsom
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Butler 10 LB
|J. Butler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Feist 82 DL
|C. Feist
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Hutmacher 72 DL
|N. Hutmacher
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Piper 57 OL
|E. Piper
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tannor 2 LB
|C. Tannor
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brewington 82 TE
|C. Brewington
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Mauga-Clements 5 LB
|E. Mauga-Clements
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bleekrode 38 K
|T. Bleekrode
|1/1
|26
|0/1
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Buschini 95 P
|B. Buschini
|2
|45.5
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 25(0:23 - 2nd) L.Smothers kneels at the NEB 23.
|Kickoff
|(0:23 - 2nd) C.Griffin kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to the NEB End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:23 - 2nd) C.Griffin extra point is good.
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - ILL 12(0:27 - 2nd) T.DeVito pass complete to NEB 12. Catch made by C.Brown at NEB 12. Gain of 12 yards. C.Brown for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 5 - ILL 12(0:29 - 2nd) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for P.Bryant.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 17(0:34 - 2nd) T.DeVito pass complete to NEB 17. Catch made by L.Ford at NEB 17. Gain of 15 yards. PENALTY on ILL-ILL Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - ILL 19(0:42 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to NEB 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Robinson at NEB 17.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - ILL 22(1:17 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to NEB 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Buford; E.Mauga-Clements at NEB 19.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 27(1:50 - 2nd) R.Love rushed to NEB 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Hutmacher; E.Mauga-Clements at NEB 22.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - ILL 35(2:25 - 2nd) T.DeVito pass complete to NEB 35. Catch made by C.Washington at NEB 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by NEB at NEB 27.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 37(2:59 - 2nd) R.Love rushed to NEB 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Nelson; N.Hutmacher at NEB 35.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 42(3:34 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to NEB 37 for 21 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer at NEB 37.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - ILL 37(4:01 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Robinson at ILL 42.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 28(4:31 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 37 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Tannor; C.Kolarevic at ILL 37.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - NEB 32(4:38 - 2nd) B.Buschini punts 40 yards to ILL 28 Center-B.Weas. Fair catch by I.Williams.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - NEB 33(5:06 - 2nd) L.Smothers rushed to NEB 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Randolph at NEB 32.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - NEB 26(5:33 - 2nd) L.Smothers rushed to NEB 33 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Brown at NEB 33.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 25(6:03 - 2nd) L.Smothers pass complete to NEB 25. Catch made by T.Palmer at NEB 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by T.Nicholson at NEB 26.
|Kickoff
|(6:03 - 2nd) C.Griffin kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to the NEB End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:03 - 2nd) C.Griffin extra point is good.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - ILL 1(6:07 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to NEB End Zone for 1 yards. C.Brown for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 11(6:31 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to NEB 1 for 10 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer at NEB 1.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 11 - NEB 29(6:45 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass INTERCEPTED at NEB 48. Intercepted by S.Brown at NEB 48. Tackled by E.Piper; C.Brewington at NEB 11.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - NEB 30(7:24 - 2nd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at NEB 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 30(7:29 - 2nd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for R.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - ILL 23(7:37 - 2nd) H.Robertson punts 47 yards to NEB 30 Center-L.Hansen. Fair catch by T.Palmer.
|Sack
3 & 5 - ILL 30(8:12 - 2nd) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito sacked at ILL 23 for -7 yards (I.Gifford)
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - ILL 24(8:54 - 2nd) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 24. Catch made by I.Williams at ILL 24. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Buford; I.Gifford at ILL 30.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 25(9:38 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer; J.Butler at ILL 24.
|Kickoff
|(9:38 - 2nd) B.Franke kicks 65 yards from NEB 35 to the ILL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(9:38 - 2nd) T.Bleekrode extra point is blocked.
|+56 YD
3 & 3 - NEB 44(9:48 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 44. Catch made by T.Vokolek at NEB 44. Gain of 56 yards. T.Vokolek for 56 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - NEB 37(10:30 - 2nd) C.Thompson rushed to NEB 44 for 7 yards. C.Thompson ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 37(10:59 - 2nd) J.Yant rushed to NEB 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Coleman at NEB 37.
|+32 YD
2 & 12 - NEB 5(11:29 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 5. Catch made by A.Brown at NEB 5. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by J.Martin at NEB 37.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 7(12:02 - 2nd) J.Yant rushed to NEB 5 for -2 yards. Tackled by S.Brown; S.Coleman at NEB 5.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 24 - ILL 39(12:13 - 2nd) H.Robertson punts 32 yards to NEB 7 Center-L.Hansen. Downed by A.Hall.
|Penalty
4 & 19 - ILL 34(12:13 - 2nd) PENALTY on ILL-H.Whitenack False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 7 - ILL 22(12:50 - 2nd) I.Williams steps back to pass. I.Williams sacked at NEB 34 for -12 yards (Q.Newsome)
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 25(13:31 - 2nd) T.DeVito pass complete to NEB 25. Catch made by I.Williams at NEB 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer; C.Tannor at NEB 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 25(14:06 - 2nd) T.DeVito scrambles to NEB 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Nelson at NEB 25.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - ILL 33(14:34 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to NEB 25 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Farmer; M.Newsom at NEB 25.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - ILL 41(15:00 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to NEB 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Farmer; M.Buford at NEB 33.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 42(0:30 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to NEB 41 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Reimer at NEB 41.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - ILL 46(0:57 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 46. Catch made by I.Williams at ILL 46. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by M.Buford at NEB 42.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 44(1:19 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to ILL 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Kolarevic at ILL 46.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 25(1:49 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 25. Catch made by T.Reiman at ILL 25. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by M.Newsom; M.Farmer at ILL 44.
|Kickoff
|(1:49 - 1st) B.Franke kicks 65 yards from NEB 35 to the ILL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - NEB 16(1:53 - 1st) T.Bleekrode 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Weas Holder-B.Buschini.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - NEB 8(2:33 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to ILL 8 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Bryant at ILL 8.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - NEB 16(2:53 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to ILL 8 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Martin at ILL 8.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 16(3:02 - 1st) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for T.Vokolek.
|+45 YD
2 & 10 - NEB 39(3:34 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 39. Catch made by C.Brewington at NEB 39. Gain of 45 yards. Tackled by D.Witherspoon at ILL 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 39(3:40 - 1st) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer.
|+15 YD
3 & 5 - NEB 24(4:12 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 24. Catch made by A.Brown at NEB 24. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by I.Darkangelo at NEB 39.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - NEB 20(4:44 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 20. Catch made by N.Boerkircher at NEB 20. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Hart at NEB 24.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 19(5:04 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to NEB 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Randolph; C.Hart at NEB 20.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - ILL 41(5:11 - 1st) H.Robertson punts 40 yards to NEB 19 Center-L.Hansen. Fair catch by O.Martin.
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - ILL 35(5:48 - 1st) T.DeVito scrambles to ILL 41 for 6 yards. T.DeVito ran out of bounds.
|-3 YD
2 & 6 - ILL 38(6:32 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 38. Catch made by H.Beatty at ILL 38. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by Q.Newsome at ILL 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 34(7:03 - 1st) J.McCray rushed to ILL 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Kolarevic; C.Feist at ILL 38.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - NEB 39(7:21 - 1st) B.Buschini punts 51 yards to ILL 10 Center-B.Weas. I.Williams returned punt from the ILL 10. Tackled by B.Weas; I.Gifford at ILL 34.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - NEB 38(8:00 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 38. Catch made by A.Grant at NEB 38. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Witherspoon at NEB 39.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - NEB 34(8:35 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to NEB 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Newton at NEB 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 34(8:41 - 1st) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for B.Belt.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - ILL 23(8:51 - 1st) H.Robertson punts 43 yards to NEB 34 Center-L.Hansen. Fair catch by T.Palmer.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - ILL 17(9:31 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 17. Catch made by I.Williams at ILL 17. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer at ILL 23.
|+6 YD
2 & 16 - ILL 11(10:16 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to ILL 17 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Farmer at ILL 17.
|-1 YD
1 & 15 - ILL 12(10:51 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 12. Catch made by I.Williams at ILL 12. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by M.Buford at ILL 11.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NEB 17(10:51 - 1st) PENALTY on ILL-A.Pihlstrom False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
3 & 10 - NEB 31(10:57 - 1st) C.Thompson pass INTERCEPTED at ILL 17. Intercepted by J.Martin at ILL 17. J.Martin ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NEB 31(11:02 - 1st) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for T.Vokolek.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 31(11:09 - 1st) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer.
|+22 YD
2 & 7 - NEB 47(11:46 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to ILL 31 for 22 yards. Tackled by S.Brown; T.Nicholson at ILL 31.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 44(12:11 - 1st) C.Thompson rushed to NEB 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Avery; T.Barnes at NEB 47.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 25(12:33 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 25. Catch made by A.Grant at NEB 25. Gain of 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Coleman at NEB 44.
|Kickoff
|(12:33 - 1st) C.Griffin kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to the NEB End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(12:33 - 1st) F.Pinton extra point is no good.
|+46 YD
3 & 5 - ILL 46(12:43 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to NEB 46. Catch made by I.Williams at NEB 46. Gain of 46 yards. I.Williams for 46 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - ILL 50(13:27 - 1st) T.DeVito scrambles to NEB 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by NEB at NEB 46.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 49(14:09 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to ILL 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer; T.Robinson at ILL 50.
|+20 YD
2 & 6 - ILL 29(14:33 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 29. Catch made by T.Reiman at ILL 29. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by I.Gifford at ILL 49.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to ILL 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by I.Gifford at ILL 29.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Franke kicks 65 yards from NEB 35 to the ILL End Zone. Touchback.
-
CHARLO
RICE
49
23
4th 7:25 ESP3
-
RUT
MINN
0
21
4th 10:19 BTN
-
ODU
GAST
14
21
3rd 4:49 ESP+
-
20CINCY
UCF
6
10
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
FLA
1UGA
3
21
2nd 1:02 CBS
-
17ILL
NEB
20
9
2nd 0:00 ABC
-
NMEXST
UMASS
10
13
2nd 0:00 ESP3
-
NTEXAS
WKY
20
13
2nd 0:00
-
NWEST
IOWA
0
20
2nd 0:00 ESP2
-
9OKLAST
22KSTATE
0
35
2nd 0:00 FOX
-
8OREG
CAL
21
10
2nd 0:17 FS1
-
ROB
APLST
3
21
2nd 0:13 ESP+
-
SMU
TULSA
24
7
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
TEMPLE
NAVY
3
13
2nd 0:00 CBSSN
-
10WAKE
LVILLE
14
13
2nd 1:11 ACCN
-
MIZZOU
25SC
17
0
2nd 3:40 SECN
-
SALA
ARKST
14
3
2nd 7:15 ESPU
-
COLOST
BOISE
0
042.5 O/U
-25
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
CSTCAR
MRSHL
0
054 O/U
-3
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
UAB
FAU
0
045.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
19UK
3TENN
0
062.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
10USC
ARIZ
0
074 O/U
+14
Sat 7:00pm PACN
-
ARIZST
COLO
0
048.5 O/U
+13
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
BAYLOR
TXTECH
0
061 O/U
-1.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
MICHST
4MICH
0
055 O/U
-23
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
15MISS
TXAM
0
055 O/U
+3
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
PITT
21UNC
0
065.5 O/U
-3
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
MTSU
UTEP
0
052 O/U
-2.5
Sat 9:00pm ESP+
-
NEVADA
SJST
0
044.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SDGST
FRESNO
0
043.5 O/U
-10
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
STNFRD
12UCLA
0
064.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
WYO
HAWAII
0
050.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 11:59pm
-
UL
USM
24
39
Final ESP2
-
VATECH
24NCST
21
22
Final ESPN
-
14UTAH
WASHST
21
17
Final FS1
-
ECU
BYU
27
24
Final ESP2
-
LATECH
FIU
34
42
Final/2OT CBSSN
-
ARK
AUBURN
41
27
Final SECN
-
BC
UCONN
3
13
Final CBSSN
-
GATECH
FSU
16
41
Final ACCN
-
MIAOH
AKRON
27
9
Final ESP+
-
ND
16CUSE
41
24
Final ABC
-
2OHIOST
13PSU
44
31
Final FOX
-
OKLA
IOWAST
27
13
Final FS1
-
SFLA
HOU
27
42
Final ESP2
-
7TCU
WVU
41
31
Final ESPN
-
TOLEDO
EMICH
27
24
Final ESPU
-
MIAMI
UVA
14
12
Final/4OT