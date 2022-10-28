Drive Chart
|
|
|LATECH
|FIU
Preview not available
Preview not available
Touchdown 10:40
L.Lyddy rushed to FIU End Zone for 1 yards. L.Lyddy for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
79
yds
4:20
pos
6
0
Field Goal 3:54
J.Barnes 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LT Holder-LT.
8
plays
61
yds
3:48
pos
10
0
Touchdown 0:35
G.James pass complete to LT 34. Catch made by K.Mitchell at LT 34. Gain of 34 yards. K.Mitchell for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
59
yds
3:08
pos
10
6
Touchdown 13:18
M.Crosby rushed to FIU End Zone for 29 yards. M.Crosby for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
60
yds
2:28
pos
16
7
Touchdown 7:10
G.James pass complete to LT 16. Catch made by J.Bracey at LT 16. Gain of 16 yards. J.Bracey for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
33
yds
3:08
pos
17
13
Touchdown 6:37
G.James pass complete to LT 18. Catch made by T.Chambers at LT 18. Gain of 18 yards. T.Chambers for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
29
yds
00:38
pos
17
20
Field Goal 4:25
C.Gabriel 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-FIU Holder-FIU.
6
plays
10
yds
1:53
pos
17
24
Touchdown 13:01
C.Thornton rushed to FIU End Zone for 9 yards. C.Thornton for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
63
yds
6:24
pos
23
24
Field Goal 5:32
J.Barnes 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LT Holder-LT.
12
plays
52
yds
5:56
pos
27
24
Field Goal 0:16
C.Gabriel 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-FIU Holder-FIU.
13
plays
79
yds
1:45
pos
27
27
Touchdown 0:00
M.Crosby rushed to FIU End Zone for 5 yards. M.Crosby for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
25
yds
00:00
pos
33
27
Touchdown 0:00
L.Joseph rushed to LT End Zone for 1 yards. L.Joseph for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
25
yds
00:00
pos
34
33
Touchdown 0:00
L.Joseph rushed to LT End Zone for 1 yards. L.Joseph for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
1
yds
00:00
pos
34
40
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|24
|Rushing
|10
|6
|Passing
|10
|15
|Penalty
|4
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|10-19
|7-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|440
|379
|Total Plays
|81
|74
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|184
|58
|Rush Attempts
|41
|26
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|2.2
|Yards Passing
|256
|321
|Comp. - Att.
|28-40
|31-48
|Yards Per Pass
|5.9
|6.4
|Penalties - Yards
|5-45
|8-55
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|4
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-37.0
|5-37.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|256
|PASS YDS
|321
|
|
|184
|RUSH YDS
|58
|
|
|440
|TOTAL YDS
|379
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Lyddy 18 QB
|L. Lyddy
|28/40
|256
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Crosby 33 RB
|M. Crosby
|21
|115
|2
|29
|
C. Thornton 22 RB
|C. Thornton
|12
|53
|1
|10
|
L. Lyddy 18 QB
|L. Lyddy
|4
|8
|1
|15
|
S. Lewis 86 WR
|S. Lewis
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
G. Garner 25 RB
|G. Garner
|2
|5
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Jones 84 TE
|N. Jones
|4
|4
|72
|0
|31
|
S. Harris 6 WR
|S. Harris
|12
|9
|56
|0
|21
|
C. Allen 85 WR
|C. Allen
|9
|4
|55
|0
|41
|
T. Harris 3 WR
|T. Harris
|3
|3
|49
|0
|41
|
K. Maxwell 88 WR
|K. Maxwell
|4
|2
|14
|0
|12
|
G. Garner 25 RB
|G. Garner
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Lewis 80 WR
|J. Lewis
|4
|2
|3
|0
|7
|
C. Thornton 22 RB
|C. Thornton
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Allen 43 DL
|T. Allen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Crosby 33 RB
|M. Crosby
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
H. Davis 9 LB
|H. Davis
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brooks 13 DB
|M. Brooks
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Fisher 20 DL
|K. Fisher
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cole 7 DB
|J. Cole
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Singleton Jr. 2 DB
|C. Singleton Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Roberts 22 DB
|W. Roberts
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Williamson 4 DB
|B. Williamson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Rose 94 DL
|K. Rose
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Carabin 44 LB
|M. Carabin
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Nason 96 DL
|Z. Nason
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morgan 8 DB
|J. Morgan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clark 56 DL
|M. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hall Jr. 5 DL
|D. Hall Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Lyles 95 DL
|R. Lyles
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Spears 40 DL
|K. Spears
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Calhoun 17 DB
|B. Calhoun
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mason 18 DB
|M. Mason
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Barnes 35 K
|J. Barnes
|2/3
|36
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Rea 32 P
|P. Rea
|2
|47.0
|0
|49
|
A. McCready 34 K
|A. McCready
|1
|17.0
|0
|17
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. James 3 QB
|G. James
|31/48
|321
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Joseph 8 RB
|L. Joseph
|13
|37
|2
|8
|
E. Wilson Jr. 21 RB
|E. Wilson Jr.
|7
|18
|0
|8
|
G. James 3 QB
|G. James
|6
|3
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Fairweather 13 TE
|R. Fairweather
|7
|6
|89
|0
|24
|
T. Chambers 0 WR
|T. Chambers
|13
|7
|81
|1
|18
|
J. Bracey 14 WR
|J. Bracey
|8
|6
|47
|1
|16
|
K. Mitchell 80 WR
|K. Mitchell
|6
|3
|47
|1
|34
|
J. Miamen 88 TE
|J. Miamen
|3
|3
|30
|0
|17
|
L. Joseph 8 RB
|L. Joseph
|6
|4
|27
|0
|11
|
D. Patterson 81 WR
|D. Patterson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Wilson Jr. 21 RB
|E. Wilson Jr.
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Manuel 10 LB
|D. Manuel
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hill 7 DB
|D. Hill
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Daniel 24 DB
|D. Daniel
|7-3
|0.5
|0
|
G. Bernadel 48 LB
|G. Bernadel
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Guerad 94 DL
|J. Guerad
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
A. Cole 6 DB
|A. Cole
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Volmar 23 DB
|A. Volmar
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Nobles 97 LB
|A. Nobles
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Potts 29 DB
|J. Potts
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. O'Neal 90 DL
|T. O'Neal
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Peterson Jr. 3 LB
|S. Peterson Jr.
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Cher-Frere 40 DB
|N. Cher-Frere
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Strickland 99 DL
|D. Strickland
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Masses 12 DB
|H. Masses
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Perkins 30 DB
|J. Perkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Davis 44 LB
|K. Davis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hall 0 DB
|D. Hall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Passmore 91 DL
|J. Passmore
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Prendergast 9 DL
|W. Prendergast
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Gabriel 37 K
|C. Gabriel
|2/2
|45
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Montiel 25 K
|D. Montiel
|5
|37.0
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Joseph 8 RB
|L. Joseph
|3
|19.7
|26
|0
|
E. Wilson Jr. 21 RB
|E. Wilson Jr.
|1
|33.0
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) L.Matias kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to the LT End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(15:00 - 1st) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 30. Catch made by C.Allen at LT 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel at LT 30.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - LATECH 30(14:26 - 1st) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 31. Catch made by T.Harris at LT 31. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Volmar at LT 38.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 38(14:15 - 1st) C.Thornton rushed to LT 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Cher-Frere at LT 42.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - LATECH 42(14:03 - 1st) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 42. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 42. Gain of 7 yards. S.Harris FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by LT-LT at LT 49. Tackled by at LT 49.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 49(13:24 - 1st) C.Thornton rushed to FIU 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Passmore; J.Potts at FIU 49.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - LATECH 49(12:51 - 1st) C.Thornton rushed to FIU 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel; D.Hill at FIU 43.
|+41 YD
3 & 2 - LATECH 43(12:17 - 1st) L.Lyddy pass complete to FIU 43. Catch made by T.Harris at FIU 43. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at FIU 2.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - LATECH 2(11:57 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to FIU 1 for yards. Tackled by D.Hill; G.Bernadel at FIU 1. PENALTY on FIU-D.Hall Defensive Offside 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - LATECH 1(11:31 - 1st) PENALTY on LT-B.Rossell False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - LATECH 6(11:31 - 1st) S.Lewis rushed to FIU 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Cole at FIU 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - LATECH 1(10:50 - 1st) L.Lyddy rushed to FIU End Zone for 1 yards. L.Lyddy for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:40 - 1st) J.Barnes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:40 - 1st) B.Buchanan kicks 62 yards from LT 35 to the FIU 3. L.Joseph returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Calhoun at FIU 29.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 29(10:34 - 1st) G.James rushed to FIU 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Rose at FIU 30.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - FIU 30(10:08 - 1st) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Carabin; K.Fisher at FIU 35.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - FIU 35(9:28 - 1st) G.James pass complete to FIU 35. Catch made by R.Fairweather at FIU 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Cole at FIU 40.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 40(9:09 - 1st) G.James pass complete to FIU 40. Catch made by T.Chambers at FIU 40. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by M.Brooks at LT 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 44(8:47 - 1st) G.James rushed to LT 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by H.Davis at LT 44.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FIU 44(8:31 - 1st) L.Joseph rushed to LT 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Clark at LT 44.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - FIU 44(8:08 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for R.Fairweather (B.Williamson).
|Punt
4 & 10 - FIU 44(7:50 - 1st) D.Montiel punts 44 yards to LT End Zone Center-FIU. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 20(7:42 - 1st) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 20. Catch made by C.Allen at LT 20. Gain of 40 yards. Tackled by A.Cole at FIU 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 40(7:28 - 1st) L.Lyddy pass complete to FIU 40. Catch made by C.Thornton at FIU 40. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by A.Nobles at FIU 40.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 40(6:52 - 1st) C.Thornton rushed to FIU 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel at FIU 34.
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - LATECH 34(6:14 - 1st) C.Thornton rushed to FIU 24 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Hall at FIU 24.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 24(6:02 - 1st) C.Thornton rushed to FIU 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel; A.Nobles at FIU 22.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - LATECH 22(5:22 - 1st) L.Lyddy pass complete to FIU 22. Catch made by C.Allen at FIU 22. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel; D.Hill at FIU 19.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - LATECH 19(4:43 - 1st) L.Lyddy pass complete to FIU 19. Catch made by T.Harris at FIU 19. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel at FIU 19.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - LATECH 26(3:59 - 1st) J.Barnes 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LT Holder-LT.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:54 - 1st) B.Buchanan kicks 57 yards from LT 35 to the FIU 8. E.Wilson returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Buchanan at FIU 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 41(3:46 - 1st) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Singleton; K.Fisher at FIU 43.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - FIU 43(3:24 - 1st) G.James pass complete to FIU 43. Catch made by L.Joseph at FIU 43. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher at FIU 45.
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - FIU 45(2:54 - 1st) G.James pass complete to FIU 45. Catch made by K.Mitchell at FIU 45. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Brooks; J.Cole at LT 44.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 44(2:02 - 1st) G.James pass complete to LT 44. Catch made by J.Miamen at LT 44. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by H.Davis at LT 37.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - FIU 37(1:39 - 1st) E.Wilson rushed to LT 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Hall; H.Davis at LT 36.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - FIU 36(1:18 - 1st) E.Wilson rushed to LT 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Carabin at LT 34.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 34(0:53 - 1st) G.James pass complete to LT 34. Catch made by K.Mitchell at LT 34. Gain of 34 yards. K.Mitchell for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:46 - 1st) C.Gabriel extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:46 - 1st) L.Matias kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to the LT End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(0:46 - 1st) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 25. Catch made by C.Allen at LT 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Potts at LT 32.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - LATECH 32(0:17 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to LT 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Cole at LT 38.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LATECH 38(14:57 - 2nd) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for S.Lewis (D.Manuel). PENALTY on FIU-D.Hall Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 47(14:57 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to FIU 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Peterson; D.Daniel at FIU 47.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 47(14:27 - 2nd) L.Lyddy pass complete to FIU 47. Catch made by K.Maxwell at FIU 47. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Volmar at FIU 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 35(14:06 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to FIU 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Volmar at FIU 29.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - LATECH 29(13:42 - 2nd) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for K.Maxwell (D.Manuel).
|+29 YD
3 & 4 - LATECH 29(13:26 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to FIU End Zone for 29 yards. M.Crosby for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:18 - 2nd) J.Barnes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:18 - 2nd) B.Buchanan kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 25(13:18 - 2nd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for L.Joseph (J.Burnett).
|Sack
2 & 10 - FIU 25(13:18 - 2nd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James sacked at FIU 19 for -6 yards (J.Cole) G.James FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by FIU-G.James at FIU 19. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|+11 YD
3 & 16 - FIU 19(12:56 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to FIU 19. Catch made by L.Joseph at FIU 19. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Brooks at FIU 30.
|Punt
4 & 5 - FIU 30(12:17 - 2nd) D.Montiel punts 36 yards to LT 34 Center-FIU. Fair catch by S.Harris.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 34(12:03 - 2nd) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 34. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 34. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by J.Potts at LT 31.
|+7 YD
2 & 13 - LATECH 31(11:34 - 2nd) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 31. Catch made by J.Lewis at LT 31. Gain of 7 yards. J.Lewis ran out of bounds.
|Sack
3 & 6 - LATECH 38(11:07 - 2nd) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy sacked at LT 31 for -7 yards (J.Guerad)
|Punt
4 & 13 - LATECH 31(10:32 - 2nd) A.McCready punts 17 yards to LT 48 Center-LT. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 48(10:27 - 2nd) E.Wilson rushed to LT 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher at LT 47.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - FIU 47(9:58 - 2nd) E.Wilson rushed to LT 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Mason; B.Calhoun at LT 39.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - FIU 39(9:28 - 2nd) E.Wilson rushed to LT 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Hall at LT 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 35(8:58 - 2nd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for T.Chambers.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 35(8:53 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to LT 35. Catch made by E.Wilson at LT 35. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by M.Brooks at LT 37.
|Penalty
3 & 12 - FIU 37(8:27 - 2nd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for J.Miamen. PENALTY on LT-K.Morrison Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 22(8:07 - 2nd) G.James rushed to LT 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Williamson; M.Mason at LT 16.
|+16 YD
2 & 4 - FIU 16(7:24 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to LT 16. Catch made by J.Bracey at LT 16. Gain of 16 yards. J.Bracey for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:19 - 2nd) C.Gabriel extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:19 - 2nd) L.Matias kicks onside from FIU 35 to LT 29. RECOVERED by H.Masses. The Replay Official reviewed the loose ball recovery and the play was upheld.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 29(7:17 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to LT 29. Catch made by J.Bracey at LT 29. Gain of 11 yards. J.Bracey ran out of bounds.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 18(6:46 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to LT 18. Catch made by T.Chambers at LT 18. Gain of 18 yards. T.Chambers for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:41 - 2nd) C.Gabriel extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:41 - 2nd) L.Matias kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to the LT End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(6:41 - 2nd) C.Thornton rushed to LT 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Perkins at LT 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - LATECH 26(5:51 - 2nd) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 26. Catch made by C.Thornton at LT 26. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by A.Cole at LT 26.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - LATECH 26(5:20 - 2nd) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for C.Allen.
|Punt
4 & 9 - LATECH 26(5:14 - 2nd) P.Rea punts 49 yards to FIU 25 Center-LT. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 25(5:02 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to FIU 25. Catch made by J.Bracey at FIU 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by M.Brooks at FIU 25.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 25(4:27 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to FIU 25. Catch made by K.Mitchell at FIU 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Singleton at FIU 27.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - FIU 27(4:04 - 2nd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for T.Chambers (J.Cole).
|Punt
4 & 8 - FIU 27(3:53 - 2nd) D.Montiel punts 38 yards to LT 35 Center-FIU. Fair catch by S.Harris.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 35(3:35 - 2nd) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 35. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 35. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at FIU 44.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 44(3:03 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to FIU 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Strickland; T.O'Neal at FIU 42.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - LATECH 42(2:26 - 2nd) C.Thornton rushed to FIU 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Nobles at FIU 42.
|+31 YD
3 & 8 - LATECH 42(1:54 - 2nd) L.Lyddy pass complete to FIU 42. Catch made by N.Jones at FIU 42. Gain of 31 yards. N.Jones FUMBLES forced by D.Hill. Out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 11(1:17 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to FIU 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Cher-Frere; S.Peterson at FIU 7.
|-4 YD
2 & Goal - LATECH 7(0:45 - 2nd) L.Lyddy pass complete to FIU 7. Catch made by J.Lewis at FIU 7. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at FIU 11.
|-1 YD
3 & 10 - LATECH 11(0:23 - 2nd) L.Lyddy pass complete to FIU 11. Catch made by M.Crosby at FIU 11. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by D.Daniel at FIU 12.
4 & 11 - LATECH 19(0:02 - 2nd) J.Barnes 29 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-LT Holder-LT. A.Nobles blocked the kick. G.Bernadel recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by C.Bruno at FIU 26.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Buchanan kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to the FIU End Zone. L.Joseph returns the kickoff. Tackled by LT at FIU 18. PENALTY on FIU-K.Davis Defensive Holding 9 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 9(14:54 - 3rd) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 17 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Carabin at FIU 17.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - FIU 17(14:28 - 3rd) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Davis at FIU 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 19(13:47 - 3rd) G.James rushed to FIU 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Singleton at FIU 19.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 19(13:15 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to FIU 19. Catch made by T.Chambers at FIU 19. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Morgan at FIU 27.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - FIU 27(12:31 - 3rd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for T.Chambers. PENALTY on LT-M.Brooks Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 36(12:27 - 3rd) E.Wilson rushed to FIU 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by H.Davis at FIU 36.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 36(11:32 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to FIU 36. Catch made by L.Joseph at FIU 36. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Rose at FIU 43.
|+9 YD
3 & 3 - FIU 43(10:57 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to FIU 43. Catch made by T.Chambers at FIU 43. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by W.Roberts at LT 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 48(10:30 - 3rd) G.James scrambles to LT 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Lyles at LT 46.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - FIU 46(9:52 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to LT 46. Catch made by J.Bracey at LT 46. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 32. PENALTY on FIU-K.Mitchell Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FIU 48(9:26 - 3rd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for D.Patterson.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - FIU 48(9:24 - 3rd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for D.Patterson.
|Punt
4 & 10 - FIU 48(9:20 - 3rd) D.Montiel punts 32 yards to LT 16 Center-FIU. Downed by FIU.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 16(9:11 - 3rd) M.Crosby rushed to LT 25 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Daniel at LT 25.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - LATECH 25(8:50 - 3rd) M.Crosby rushed to LT 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Daniel at LT 31.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LATECH 31(8:18 - 3rd) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 31. Catch made by C.Thornton at LT 31. Gain of yards. Tackled by FIU at LT 33. PENALTY on LT-N.Jones Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 20 - LATECH 21(7:52 - 3rd) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 21. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 21. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at LT 24.
|No Gain
2 & 17 - LATECH 24(7:15 - 3rd) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for K.Maxwell.
|+15 YD
3 & 17 - LATECH 24(7:08 - 3rd) L.Lyddy rushed to LT 39 for 15 yards. Tackled by J.Guerad at LT 39.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - LATECH 39(6:28 - 3rd) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy sacked at LT 38 for -1 yards (W.Prendergast; D.Daniel)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 38(6:18 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to LT 38. Catch made by J.Bracey at LT 38. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 30.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - FIU 30(5:52 - 3rd) L.Joseph rushed to LT 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 24(5:26 - 3rd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for K.Mitchell.
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 24(5:23 - 3rd) L.Joseph rushed to LT 28 for -4 yards. Tackled by C.Singleton at LT 28.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - FIU 28(4:38 - 3rd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for K.Mitchell.
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - FIU 35(4:30 - 3rd) C.Gabriel 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-FIU Holder-FIU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:25 - 3rd) L.Matias kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to the LT End Zone. S.Harris returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by L.Matias at LT 32.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 32(4:19 - 3rd) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 32. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 32. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Daniel at LT 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - LATECH 37(3:46 - 3rd) M.Crosby rushed to LT 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel K.Davis at LT 40.
|+10 YD
3 & 2 - LATECH 40(3:08 - 3rd) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 40. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at LT 50.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 50(2:53 - 3rd) M.Crosby rushed to FIU 35 for 15 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 35(2:21 - 3rd) M.Crosby rushed to FIU 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at FIU 33.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - LATECH 33(1:42 - 3rd) L.Lyddy pass complete to FIU 33. Catch made by N.Jones at FIU 33. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by S.Peterson at FIU 30.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - LATECH 30(0:56 - 3rd) G.Garner rushed to FIU 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel D.Daniel at FIU 26.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - LATECH 26(0:02 - 3rd) G.Garner rushed to FIU 23 for yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 23. PENALTY on FIU-J.Guerad Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 21(0:00 - 3rd) L.Lyddy pass complete to FIU 21. Catch made by G.Garner at FIU 21. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Hill A.Volmar at FIU 13.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - LATECH 13(15:00 - 4th) G.Garner rushed to FIU 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel at FIU 12.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - LATECH 12(14:19 - 4th) M.Crosby rushed to FIU 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Guerad at FIU 11.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 11(13:47 - 4th) M.Crosby rushed to FIU 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.O'Neal J.Guerad at FIU 9.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - LATECH 9(13:07 - 4th) C.Thornton rushed to FIU End Zone for 9 yards. C.Thornton for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:01 - 4th) J.Barnes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:01 - 4th) B.Buchanan kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25(13:01 - 4th) G.James pass complete to FIU 25. Catch made by T.Chambers at FIU 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Brooks at FIU 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - FIU 30(12:23 - 4th) E.Wilson rushed to FIU 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by W.Roberts at FIU 32.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - FIU 32(11:41 - 4th) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for J.Bracey.
|Punt
4 & 3 - FIU 32(11:33 - 4th) D.Montiel punts 35 yards to LT 33 Center-FIU. Fair catch by S.Harris.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 33(11:27 - 4th) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for S.Harris.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 33(11:23 - 4th) C.Thornton rushed to LT 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by H.Masses G.Bernadel at LT 38.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - LATECH 38(10:39 - 4th) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy sacked at LT 29 for yards (S.Peterson) PENALTY on FIU-T.O'Neal Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 43(10:14 - 4th) M.Crosby rushed to LT 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel J.Guerad at LT 43.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 43(9:34 - 4th) M.Crosby rushed to LT 50 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Daniel at LT 50.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - LATECH 50(8:55 - 4th) C.Thornton rushed to FIU 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Daniel at FIU 44.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 44(8:21 - 4th) C.Thornton rushed to FIU 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Strickland at FIU 42.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - LATECH 42(7:43 - 4th) PENALTY on LT-D.White False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - LATECH 47(7:14 - 4th) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for C.Allen.
|+27 YD
3 & 13 - LATECH 47(7:09 - 4th) L.Lyddy pass complete to FIU 47. Catch made by N.Jones at FIU 47. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 20(6:57 - 4th) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for S.Harris.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 20(6:51 - 4th) M.Crosby rushed to FIU 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.O'Neal at FIU 19.
|+4 YD
3 & 9 - LATECH 19(6:13 - 4th) L.Lyddy pass complete to FIU 19. Catch made by S.Harris at FIU 19. Gain of 4 yards. S.Harris ran out of bounds.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - LATECH 22(5:38 - 4th) J.Barnes 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LT Holder-LT.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:31 - 4th) B.Buchanan kicks 60 yards from LT 35 to the FIU 5. L.Joseph returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Mason at FIU 20.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 20(5:26 - 4th) G.James pass complete to FIU 20. Catch made by J.Miamen at FIU 20. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by B.Williamson W.Roberts at FIU 37.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 37(4:41 - 4th) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by Z.Nason at FIU 41.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - FIU 41(4:13 - 4th) G.James pass complete to FIU 41. Catch made by L.Joseph at FIU 41. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher at FIU 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 48(3:50 - 4th) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for T.Chambers.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FIU 48(3:45 - 4th) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 48 for 0 yards. L.Joseph FUMBLES forced by LT. Fumble RECOVERED by FIU-FIU at FIU 47. Tackled by K.Fisher K.Spears at FIU 47.
|+6 YD
3 & 11 - FIU 47(2:56 - 4th) G.James pass complete to FIU 47. Catch made by J.Miamen at FIU 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by W.Roberts at LT 47.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - FIU 47(2:27 - 4th) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for J.Bracey.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 47(2:22 - 4th) M.Crosby rushed to FIU 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel at FIU 49.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - LATECH 49(2:18 - 4th) M.Crosby rushed to FIU 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Daniel G.Bernadel at FIU 47.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - LATECH 47(2:14 - 4th) L.Lyddy pass complete to FIU 47. Catch made by K.Maxwell at FIU 47. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at FIU 45.
|Punt
4 & 2 - LATECH 45(2:09 - 4th) P.Rea punts 45 yards to FIU End Zone Center-LT. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 20(2:01 - 4th) G.James pass complete to FIU 20. Catch made by E.Wilson at FIU 20. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Brooks at FIU 22.
|+17 YD
2 & 8 - FIU 22(1:49 - 4th) G.James pass complete to FIU 22. Catch made by T.Chambers at FIU 22. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by LT at FIU 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 39(1:37 - 4th) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for K.Mitchell.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 39(1:34 - 4th) G.James pass complete to FIU 39. Catch made by R.Fairweather at FIU 39. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 42.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FIU 42(1:20 - 4th) PENALTY on FIU-S.Hobdy-Lee False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - FIU 47(1:20 - 4th) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for L.Joseph.
|+22 YD
2 & 15 - FIU 47(1:16 - 4th) G.James pass complete to LT 47. Catch made by R.Fairweather at LT 47. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by B.Williamson at LT 25.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FIU 25(1:01 - 4th) PENALTY on FIU-S.Hobdy-Lee False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - FIU 30(1:01 - 4th) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for T.Chambers.
|+8 YD
2 & 15 - FIU 30(0:53 - 4th) G.James pass complete to LT 30. Catch made by R.Fairweather at LT 30. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by H.Davis at LT 22.
|+11 YD
3 & 7 - FIU 22(0:48 - 4th) G.James pass complete to LT 22. Catch made by R.Fairweather at LT 22. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Cole at LT 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 11(0:33 - 4th) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for T.Chambers.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FIU 11(0:31 - 4th) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for FIU.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - FIU 11(0:24 - 4th) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for T.Chambers.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - FIU 18(0:20 - 4th) C.Gabriel 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-FIU Holder-FIU.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(0:00 - 5) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for J.Lewis.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 25(0:00 - 5) L.Lyddy pass complete to FIU 25. Catch made by S.Harris at FIU 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel J.Passmore at FIU 16.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - LATECH 16(0:00 - 5) M.Crosby rushed to FIU 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Guerad at FIU 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 14(0:00 - 5) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for C.Allen.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 14(0:00 - 5) M.Crosby rushed to FIU 5 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at FIU 5.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - LATECH 5(0:00 - 5) M.Crosby rushed to FIU End Zone for 5 yards. M.Crosby for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 5) J.Barnes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25(0:00 - 5) G.James pass complete to LT 25. Catch made by T.Chambers at LT 25. Gain of 8 yards. T.Chambers ran out of bounds.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - FIU 17(0:00 - 5) L.Joseph rushed to LT 10 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Cole M.Carabin at LT 10.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 10(0:00 - 5) G.James pass complete to LT 10. Catch made by J.Bracey at LT 10. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.Williamson at LT 6.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - FIU 6(0:00 - 5) L.Joseph rushed to LT 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by H.Davis at LT 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - FIU 1(0:00 - 5) L.Joseph rushed to LT End Zone for 1 yards. L.Joseph for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 5) C.Gabriel extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|(0:00 - 6) L.Joseph rushed to LT End Zone for 1 yards. L.Joseph for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(0:00 - 6) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. G.James steps back to pass. Catch made by K.Mitchell at LT 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(0:00 - 6) L.Lyddy pass complete to FIU 25. Catch made by S.Harris at FIU 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Passmore T.O'Neal at FIU 25.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 25(0:00 - 6) L.Lyddy pass complete to FIU 25. Catch made by N.Jones at FIU 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel at FIU 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 14(0:00 - 6) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for C.Allen.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LATECH 14(0:00 - 6) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for J.Lewis.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - LATECH 14(0:00 - 6) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for S.Harris.
|No Gain
4 & 10 - LATECH 14(0:00 - 6) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for C.Allen.
