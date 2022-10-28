Drive Chart
LATECH
FIU

Key Players
M. Crosby 33 RB
115 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, ReYd, REC
G. James 3 QB
321 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 3 RuYds
1st Quarter
Touchdown 10:40
L.Lyddy rushed to FIU End Zone for 1 yards. L.Lyddy for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
79
yds
4:20
pos
6
0
Point After TD 10:40
J.Barnes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Field Goal 3:54
J.Barnes 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LT Holder-LT.
8
plays
61
yds
3:48
pos
10
0
Touchdown 0:35
G.James pass complete to LT 34. Catch made by K.Mitchell at LT 34. Gain of 34 yards. K.Mitchell for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
59
yds
3:08
pos
10
6
Point After TD 0:46
C.Gabriel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 13:18
M.Crosby rushed to FIU End Zone for 29 yards. M.Crosby for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
60
yds
2:28
pos
16
7
Point After TD 13:18
J.Barnes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
7
Touchdown 7:10
G.James pass complete to LT 16. Catch made by J.Bracey at LT 16. Gain of 16 yards. J.Bracey for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
33
yds
3:08
pos
17
13
Point After TD 7:19
C.Gabriel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
14
Touchdown 6:37
G.James pass complete to LT 18. Catch made by T.Chambers at LT 18. Gain of 18 yards. T.Chambers for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
29
yds
00:38
pos
17
20
Point After TD 6:41
C.Gabriel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
21
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 4:25
C.Gabriel 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-FIU Holder-FIU.
6
plays
10
yds
1:53
pos
17
24
4th Quarter
Touchdown 13:01
C.Thornton rushed to FIU End Zone for 9 yards. C.Thornton for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
63
yds
6:24
pos
23
24
Point After TD 13:01
J.Barnes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
24
Field Goal 5:32
J.Barnes 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LT Holder-LT.
12
plays
52
yds
5:56
pos
27
24
Field Goal 0:16
C.Gabriel 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-FIU Holder-FIU.
13
plays
79
yds
1:45
pos
27
27
Overtime
Touchdown 0:00
M.Crosby rushed to FIU End Zone for 5 yards. M.Crosby for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
25
yds
00:00
pos
33
27
Point After TD 0:00
J.Barnes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
27
Touchdown 0:00
L.Joseph rushed to LT End Zone for 1 yards. L.Joseph for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
25
yds
00:00
pos
34
33
Point After TD 0:00
C.Gabriel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
34
2nd Overtime
Touchdown 0:00
L.Joseph rushed to LT End Zone for 1 yards. L.Joseph for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
1
yds
00:00
pos
34
40
Two Point Conversion 0:00
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. G.James steps back to pass. Catch made by K.Mitchell at LT 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
plays
yds
pos
34
42
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 24
Rushing 10 6
Passing 10 15
Penalty 4 3
3rd Down Conv 10-19 7-15
4th Down Conv 0-2 0-1
Total Net Yards 440 379
Total Plays 81 74
Avg Gain 5.4 5.1
Net Yards Rushing 184 58
Rush Attempts 41 26
Avg Rush Yards 4.5 2.2
Yards Passing 256 321
Comp. - Att. 28-40 31-48
Yards Per Pass 5.9 6.4
Penalties - Yards 5-45 8-55
Touchdowns 4 5
Rushing TDs 4 2
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 2-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 3-37.0 5-37.0
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234 OT OT2T
Louisiana Tech 2-6 1070107034
FIU 4-4 714337842
Riccardo Silva Stadium Miami, FL
 256 PASS YDS 321
184 RUSH YDS 58
440 TOTAL YDS 379
Louisiana Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Lyddy  18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70% 256 0 0 123.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 54 2 0 201.7
L. Lyddy 28/40 256 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Crosby  33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 115 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
82 456 3
M. Crosby 21 115 2 29
C. Thornton  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 53 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 167 1
C. Thornton 12 53 1 10
L. Lyddy  18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 8 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
L. Lyddy 4 8 1 15
S. Lewis  86 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
S. Lewis 1 5 0 5
G. Garner  25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 90 1
G. Garner 2 5 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
N. Jones  84 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 72 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 1
N. Jones 4 4 72 0 31
S. Harris  6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
12 9 56 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 420 4
S. Harris 12 9 56 0 21
C. Allen  85 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 4 55 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 242 3
C. Allen 9 4 55 0 41
T. Harris  3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 597 7
T. Harris 3 3 49 0 41
K. Maxwell  88 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 90 0
K. Maxwell 4 2 14 0 12
G. Garner  25 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 13 0
G. Garner 1 1 8 0 8
J. Lewis  80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 107 0
J. Lewis 4 2 3 0 7
C. Thornton  22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
C. Thornton 2 2 0 0 0
T. Allen  43 DL
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Allen 1 0 0 0 0
M. Crosby  33 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 8 0
M. Crosby 1 1 -1 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
H. Davis  9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
H. Davis 6-1 0.0 0
M. Brooks  13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Brooks 6-1 0.0 0
K. Fisher  20 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
K. Fisher 5-2 0.0 0
J. Cole  7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Cole 4-1 1.0 0
C. Singleton Jr.  2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Singleton Jr. 3-1 0.0 0
W. Roberts  22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
W. Roberts 3-1 0.0 0
B. Williamson  4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Williamson 3-1 0.0 0
K. Rose  94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Rose 2-0 0.0 0
M. Carabin  44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Carabin 2-2 0.0 0
Z. Nason  96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Nason 1-0 0.0 0
J. Morgan  8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Morgan 1-0 0.0 0
M. Clark  56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Clark 1-0 0.0 0
D. Hall Jr.  5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Hall Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
R. Lyles  95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Lyles 1-0 0.0 0
K. Spears  40 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Spears 0-1 0.0 0
B. Calhoun  17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Calhoun 0-1 0.0 0
M. Mason  18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
M. Mason 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Barnes  35 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 4/4
SEASON FG XP
7/9 23/24
J. Barnes 2/3 36 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
P. Rea  32 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 47.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 0 0
P. Rea 2 47.0 0 49
A. McCready  34 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 17.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
28 0 0
A. McCready 1 17.0 0 17
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Harris  6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 32.0 32 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 65 0
S. Harris 1 32.0 32 0
J. Locke  87 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
J. Locke 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
FIU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. James  3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.6% 321 3 0 141.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.1% 1399 8 6 118.9
G. James 31/48 321 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Joseph  8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 37 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 363 3
L. Joseph 13 37 2 8
E. Wilson Jr.  21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 157 1
E. Wilson Jr. 7 18 0 8
G. James  3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
56 145 2
G. James 6 3 0 6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
R. Fairweather  13 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 6 89 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 97 0
R. Fairweather 7 6 89 0 24
T. Chambers  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
13 7 81 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 405 3
T. Chambers 13 7 81 1 18
J. Bracey  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 6 47 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 206 1
J. Bracey 8 6 47 1 16
K. Mitchell  80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 47 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 246 3
K. Mitchell 6 3 47 1 34
J. Miamen  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 137 0
J. Miamen 3 3 30 0 17
L. Joseph  8 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 105 2
L. Joseph 6 4 27 0 11
D. Patterson  81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 149 0
D. Patterson 2 0 0 0 0
E. Wilson Jr.  21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 72 0
E. Wilson Jr. 2 2 0 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Manuel  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
D. Manuel 7-2 0.0 0
D. Hill  7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Hill 7-2 0.0 0
D. Daniel  24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.5
D. Daniel 7-3 0.5 0
G. Bernadel  48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
G. Bernadel 5-3 0.0 0
J. Guerad  94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
J. Guerad 4-2 1.0 0
A. Cole  6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Cole 4-0 0.0 0
A. Volmar  23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Volmar 3-1 0.0 0
A. Nobles  97 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Nobles 2-1 0.0 0
J. Potts  29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Potts 2-1 0.0 0
T. O'Neal  90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
T. O'Neal 2-2 0.0 0
S. Peterson Jr.  3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
S. Peterson Jr. 1-2 0.0 0
N. Cher-Frere  40 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
N. Cher-Frere 1-1 0.0 0
D. Strickland  99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Strickland 1-1 0.0 0
H. Masses  12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Masses 1-0 0.0 0
J. Perkins  30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Perkins 1-0 0.0 0
K. Davis  44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Davis 1-1 0.0 0
D. Hall  0 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Hall 1-0 0.0 0
J. Passmore  91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Passmore 1-2 0.0 0
W. Prendergast  9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
W. Prendergast 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Gabriel  37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
5/8 12/13
C. Gabriel 2/2 45 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Montiel  25 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 37.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
36 0 0
D. Montiel 5 37.0 1 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Joseph  8 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 19.7 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 50 0
L. Joseph 3 19.7 26 0
E. Wilson Jr.  21 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 33.0 33 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 34 0
E. Wilson Jr. 1 33.0 33 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LATECH 25 4:20 9 75 TD
7:42 LATECH 20 3:48 8 61 FG
0:46 LATECH 25 2:28 7 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:03 LATECH 34 1:36 3 -3 Punt
6:41 LATECH 25 1:39 3 1 Punt
3:35 LATECH 35 3:35 8 53 Blocked FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:11 LATECH 16 2:53 6 22 Downs
4:25 LATECH 32 6:24 12 68 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:27 LATECH 33 5:56 12 52 FG
2:22 LATECH 47 0:21 3 8 Punt
0:16 LATECH 24 0:16 1 -2 Half
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:00 FIU 25 0:00 6 25 TD
2OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:00 FIU 25 0:00 6 11 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:40 FIU 29 2:58 7 27 Punt
3:54 FIU 41 3:08 7 59 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:18 FIU 25 1:15 3 5 Punt
10:27 LATECH 48 3:08 7 48 TD
7:19 FIU 35 0:38 2 29 TD
5:02 FIU 25 1:27 3 2 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FIU 9 5:49 11 44 Punt
6:18 LATECH 38 1:53 6 10 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:01 FIU 25 1:34 3 7 Punt
5:31 FIU 20 3:09 7 34 Downs
2:01 FIU 20 1:45 13 69 FG
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:00 FIU 25 0:00 5 25 TD
2OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:00 LATECH 25 0:00 1 24
0:00 LATECH 2 0:00 1 1 TD

LT
Bulldogs
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 75 yards, 4:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) L.Matias kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to the LT End Zone. Touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 25
(15:00 - 1st) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 30. Catch made by C.Allen at LT 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel at LT 30.
+8 YD
2 & 5 - LATECH 30
(14:26 - 1st) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 31. Catch made by T.Harris at LT 31. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Volmar at LT 38.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 38
(14:15 - 1st) C.Thornton rushed to LT 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Cher-Frere at LT 42.
+7 YD
2 & 6 - LATECH 42
(14:03 - 1st) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 42. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 42. Gain of 7 yards. S.Harris FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by LT-LT at LT 49. Tackled by at LT 49.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 49
(13:24 - 1st) C.Thornton rushed to FIU 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Passmore; J.Potts at FIU 49.
+6 YD
2 & 8 - LATECH 49
(12:51 - 1st) C.Thornton rushed to FIU 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel; D.Hill at FIU 43.
+41 YD
3 & 2 - LATECH 43
(12:17 - 1st) L.Lyddy pass complete to FIU 43. Catch made by T.Harris at FIU 43. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at FIU 2.
No Gain
1 & Goal - LATECH 2
(11:57 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to FIU 1 for yards. Tackled by D.Hill; G.Bernadel at FIU 1. PENALTY on FIU-D.Hall Defensive Offside 1 yards accepted. No Play.
Penalty
1 & Goal - LATECH 1
(11:31 - 1st) PENALTY on LT-B.Rossell False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & Goal - LATECH 6
(11:31 - 1st) S.Lewis rushed to FIU 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Cole at FIU 1.
+1 YD
2 & Goal - LATECH 1
(10:50 - 1st) L.Lyddy rushed to FIU End Zone for 1 yards. L.Lyddy for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(10:40 - 1st) J.Barnes extra point is good.

FIU
Panthers
 - Punt (7 plays, 27 yards, 2:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:40 - 1st) B.Buchanan kicks 62 yards from LT 35 to the FIU 3. L.Joseph returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Calhoun at FIU 29.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 29
(10:34 - 1st) G.James rushed to FIU 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Rose at FIU 30.
+5 YD
2 & 9 - FIU 30
(10:08 - 1st) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Carabin; K.Fisher at FIU 35.
+5 YD
3 & 4 - FIU 35
(9:28 - 1st) G.James pass complete to FIU 35. Catch made by R.Fairweather at FIU 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Cole at FIU 40.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 40
(9:09 - 1st) G.James pass complete to FIU 40. Catch made by T.Chambers at FIU 40. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by M.Brooks at LT 44.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 44
(8:47 - 1st) G.James rushed to LT 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by H.Davis at LT 44.
No Gain
2 & 10 - FIU 44
(8:31 - 1st) L.Joseph rushed to LT 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Clark at LT 44.
No Gain
3 & 10 - FIU 44
(8:08 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for R.Fairweather (B.Williamson).
Punt
4 & 10 - FIU 44
(7:50 - 1st) D.Montiel punts 44 yards to LT End Zone Center-FIU. Touchback.

LT
Bulldogs
 - Field Goal (8 plays, 61 yards, 3:48 poss)

Result Play
+40 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 20
(7:42 - 1st) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 20. Catch made by C.Allen at LT 20. Gain of 40 yards. Tackled by A.Cole at FIU 40.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 40
(7:28 - 1st) L.Lyddy pass complete to FIU 40. Catch made by C.Thornton at FIU 40. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by A.Nobles at FIU 40.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 40
(6:52 - 1st) C.Thornton rushed to FIU 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel at FIU 34.
+10 YD
3 & 4 - LATECH 34
(6:14 - 1st) C.Thornton rushed to FIU 24 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Hall at FIU 24.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 24
(6:02 - 1st) C.Thornton rushed to FIU 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel; A.Nobles at FIU 22.
+3 YD
2 & 8 - LATECH 22
(5:22 - 1st) L.Lyddy pass complete to FIU 22. Catch made by C.Allen at FIU 22. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel; D.Hill at FIU 19.
No Gain
3 & 5 - LATECH 19
(4:43 - 1st) L.Lyddy pass complete to FIU 19. Catch made by T.Harris at FIU 19. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel at FIU 19.
Field Goal
4 & 5 - LATECH 26
(3:59 - 1st) J.Barnes 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LT Holder-LT.

FIU
Panthers
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 59 yards, 3:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:54 - 1st) B.Buchanan kicks 57 yards from LT 35 to the FIU 8. E.Wilson returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Buchanan at FIU 41.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 41
(3:46 - 1st) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Singleton; K.Fisher at FIU 43.
+2 YD
2 & 8 - FIU 43
(3:24 - 1st) G.James pass complete to FIU 43. Catch made by L.Joseph at FIU 43. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher at FIU 45.
+11 YD
3 & 6 - FIU 45
(2:54 - 1st) G.James pass complete to FIU 45. Catch made by K.Mitchell at FIU 45. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Brooks; J.Cole at LT 44.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 44
(2:02 - 1st) G.James pass complete to LT 44. Catch made by J.Miamen at LT 44. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by H.Davis at LT 37.
+1 YD
2 & 3 - FIU 37
(1:39 - 1st) E.Wilson rushed to LT 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Hall; H.Davis at LT 36.
+2 YD
3 & 2 - FIU 36
(1:18 - 1st) E.Wilson rushed to LT 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Carabin at LT 34.
+34 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 34
(0:53 - 1st) G.James pass complete to LT 34. Catch made by K.Mitchell at LT 34. Gain of 34 yards. K.Mitchell for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(0:46 - 1st) C.Gabriel extra point is good.

LT
Bulldogs
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 75 yards, 2:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:46 - 1st) L.Matias kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to the LT End Zone. Touchback.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 25
(0:46 - 1st) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 25. Catch made by C.Allen at LT 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Potts at LT 32.
+6 YD
2 & 3 - LATECH 32
(0:17 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to LT 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Cole at LT 38.
Penalty
1 & 10 - LATECH 38
(14:57 - 2nd) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for S.Lewis (D.Manuel). PENALTY on FIU-D.Hall Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 47
(14:57 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to FIU 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Peterson; D.Daniel at FIU 47.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 47
(14:27 - 2nd) L.Lyddy pass complete to FIU 47. Catch made by K.Maxwell at FIU 47. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Volmar at FIU 35.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 35
(14:06 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to FIU 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Volmar at FIU 29.
No Gain
2 & 4 - LATECH 29
(13:42 - 2nd) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for K.Maxwell (D.Manuel).
+29 YD
3 & 4 - LATECH 29
(13:26 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to FIU End Zone for 29 yards. M.Crosby for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(13:18 - 2nd) J.Barnes extra point is good.

FIU
Panthers
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:18 - 2nd) B.Buchanan kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 25
(13:18 - 2nd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for L.Joseph (J.Burnett).
Sack
2 & 10 - FIU 25
(13:18 - 2nd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James sacked at FIU 19 for -6 yards (J.Cole) G.James FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by FIU-G.James at FIU 19. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
+11 YD
3 & 16 - FIU 19
(12:56 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to FIU 19. Catch made by L.Joseph at FIU 19. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Brooks at FIU 30.
Punt
4 & 5 - FIU 30
(12:17 - 2nd) D.Montiel punts 36 yards to LT 34 Center-FIU. Fair catch by S.Harris.

LT
Bulldogs
 - Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:36 poss)

Result Play
-3 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 34
(12:03 - 2nd) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 34. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 34. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by J.Potts at LT 31.
+7 YD
2 & 13 - LATECH 31
(11:34 - 2nd) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 31. Catch made by J.Lewis at LT 31. Gain of 7 yards. J.Lewis ran out of bounds.
Sack
3 & 6 - LATECH 38
(11:07 - 2nd) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy sacked at LT 31 for -7 yards (J.Guerad)
Punt
4 & 13 - LATECH 31
(10:32 - 2nd) A.McCready punts 17 yards to LT 48 Center-LT. Out of bounds.

FIU
Panthers
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 48 yards, 3:08 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 48
(10:27 - 2nd) E.Wilson rushed to LT 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher at LT 47.
+8 YD
2 & 9 - FIU 47
(9:58 - 2nd) E.Wilson rushed to LT 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Mason; B.Calhoun at LT 39.
+4 YD
3 & 1 - FIU 39
(9:28 - 2nd) E.Wilson rushed to LT 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Hall at LT 35.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 35
(8:58 - 2nd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for T.Chambers.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 35
(8:53 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to LT 35. Catch made by E.Wilson at LT 35. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by M.Brooks at LT 37.
Penalty
3 & 12 - FIU 37
(8:27 - 2nd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for J.Miamen. PENALTY on LT-K.Morrison Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 22
(8:07 - 2nd) G.James rushed to LT 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Williamson; M.Mason at LT 16.
+16 YD
2 & 4 - FIU 16
(7:24 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to LT 16. Catch made by J.Bracey at LT 16. Gain of 16 yards. J.Bracey for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(7:19 - 2nd) C.Gabriel extra point is good.

FIU
Panthers
 - Touchdown (2 plays, 29 yards, 0:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:19 - 2nd) L.Matias kicks onside from FIU 35 to LT 29. RECOVERED by H.Masses. The Replay Official reviewed the loose ball recovery and the play was upheld.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 29
(7:17 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to LT 29. Catch made by J.Bracey at LT 29. Gain of 11 yards. J.Bracey ran out of bounds.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 18
(6:46 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to LT 18. Catch made by T.Chambers at LT 18. Gain of 18 yards. T.Chambers for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(6:41 - 2nd) C.Gabriel extra point is good.

LT
Bulldogs
 - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:41 - 2nd) L.Matias kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to the LT End Zone. Touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 25
(6:41 - 2nd) C.Thornton rushed to LT 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Perkins at LT 26.
No Gain
2 & 9 - LATECH 26
(5:51 - 2nd) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 26. Catch made by C.Thornton at LT 26. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by A.Cole at LT 26.
No Gain
3 & 9 - LATECH 26
(5:20 - 2nd) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for C.Allen.
Punt
4 & 9 - LATECH 26
(5:14 - 2nd) P.Rea punts 49 yards to FIU 25 Center-LT. Out of bounds.

FIU
Panthers
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 25
(5:02 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to FIU 25. Catch made by J.Bracey at FIU 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by M.Brooks at FIU 25.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 25
(4:27 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to FIU 25. Catch made by K.Mitchell at FIU 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Singleton at FIU 27.
No Gain
3 & 8 - FIU 27
(4:04 - 2nd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for T.Chambers (J.Cole).
Punt
4 & 8 - FIU 27
(3:53 - 2nd) D.Montiel punts 38 yards to LT 35 Center-FIU. Fair catch by S.Harris.

LT
Bulldogs
 - Blocked FG (8 plays, 53 yards, 3:35 poss)

Result Play
+21 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 35
(3:35 - 2nd) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 35. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 35. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at FIU 44.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 44
(3:03 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to FIU 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Strickland; T.O'Neal at FIU 42.
No Gain
2 & 8 - LATECH 42
(2:26 - 2nd) C.Thornton rushed to FIU 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Nobles at FIU 42.
+31 YD
3 & 8 - LATECH 42
(1:54 - 2nd) L.Lyddy pass complete to FIU 42. Catch made by N.Jones at FIU 42. Gain of 31 yards. N.Jones FUMBLES forced by D.Hill. Out of bounds.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 11
(1:17 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to FIU 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Cher-Frere; S.Peterson at FIU 7.
-4 YD
2 & Goal - LATECH 7
(0:45 - 2nd) L.Lyddy pass complete to FIU 7. Catch made by J.Lewis at FIU 7. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at FIU 11.
-1 YD
3 & 10 - LATECH 11
(0:23 - 2nd) L.Lyddy pass complete to FIU 11. Catch made by M.Crosby at FIU 11. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by D.Daniel at FIU 12.
4 & 11 - LATECH 19
(0:02 - 2nd) J.Barnes 29 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-LT Holder-LT. A.Nobles blocked the kick. G.Bernadel recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by C.Bruno at FIU 26.

FIU
Panthers
 - Punt (11 plays, 44 yards, 5:49 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) B.Buchanan kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to the FIU End Zone. L.Joseph returns the kickoff. Tackled by LT at FIU 18. PENALTY on FIU-K.Davis Defensive Holding 9 yards accepted.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 9
(14:54 - 3rd) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 17 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Carabin at FIU 17.
+2 YD
2 & 2 - FIU 17
(14:28 - 3rd) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Davis at FIU 19.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 19
(13:47 - 3rd) G.James rushed to FIU 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Singleton at FIU 19.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 19
(13:15 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to FIU 19. Catch made by T.Chambers at FIU 19. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Morgan at FIU 27.
Penalty
3 & 2 - FIU 27
(12:31 - 3rd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for T.Chambers. PENALTY on LT-M.Brooks Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 36
(12:27 - 3rd) E.Wilson rushed to FIU 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by H.Davis at FIU 36.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 36
(11:32 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to FIU 36. Catch made by L.Joseph at FIU 36. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Rose at FIU 43.
+9 YD
3 & 3 - FIU 43
(10:57 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to FIU 43. Catch made by T.Chambers at FIU 43. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by W.Roberts at LT 48.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 48
(10:30 - 3rd) G.James scrambles to LT 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Lyles at LT 46.
+6 YD
2 & 8 - FIU 46
(9:52 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to LT 46. Catch made by J.Bracey at LT 46. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 32. PENALTY on FIU-K.Mitchell Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
No Gain
2 & 10 - FIU 48
(9:26 - 3rd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for D.Patterson.
No Gain
3 & 10 - FIU 48
(9:24 - 3rd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for D.Patterson.
Punt
4 & 10 - FIU 48
(9:20 - 3rd) D.Montiel punts 32 yards to LT 16 Center-FIU. Downed by FIU.

LT
Bulldogs
 - Downs (6 plays, 22 yards, 2:53 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 16
(9:11 - 3rd) M.Crosby rushed to LT 25 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Daniel at LT 25.
+6 YD
2 & 1 - LATECH 25
(8:50 - 3rd) M.Crosby rushed to LT 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Daniel at LT 31.
Penalty
1 & 10 - LATECH 31
(8:18 - 3rd) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 31. Catch made by C.Thornton at LT 31. Gain of yards. Tackled by FIU at LT 33. PENALTY on LT-N.Jones Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 20 - LATECH 21
(7:52 - 3rd) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 21. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 21. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at LT 24.
No Gain
2 & 17 - LATECH 24
(7:15 - 3rd) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for K.Maxwell.
+15 YD
3 & 17 - LATECH 24
(7:08 - 3rd) L.Lyddy rushed to LT 39 for 15 yards. Tackled by J.Guerad at LT 39.
No Gain
4 & 2 - LATECH 39
(6:28 - 3rd) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy sacked at LT 38 for -1 yards (W.Prendergast; D.Daniel)

FIU
Panthers
 - Field Goal (6 plays, 10 yards, 1:53 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 38
(6:18 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to LT 38. Catch made by J.Bracey at LT 38. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 30.
+6 YD
2 & 2 - FIU 30
(5:52 - 3rd) L.Joseph rushed to LT 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 24.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 24
(5:26 - 3rd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for K.Mitchell.
-4 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 24
(5:23 - 3rd) L.Joseph rushed to LT 28 for -4 yards. Tackled by C.Singleton at LT 28.
No Gain
3 & 14 - FIU 28
(4:38 - 3rd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for K.Mitchell.
Field Goal
4 & 14 - FIU 35
(4:30 - 3rd) C.Gabriel 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-FIU Holder-FIU.

LT
Bulldogs
 - Touchdown (12 plays, 68 yards, 6:24 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:25 - 3rd) L.Matias kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to the LT End Zone. S.Harris returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by L.Matias at LT 32.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 32
(4:19 - 3rd) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 32. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 32. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Daniel at LT 37.
+3 YD
2 & 5 - LATECH 37
(3:46 - 3rd) M.Crosby rushed to LT 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel K.Davis at LT 40.
+10 YD
3 & 2 - LATECH 40
(3:08 - 3rd) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 40. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at LT 50.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 50
(2:53 - 3rd) M.Crosby rushed to FIU 35 for 15 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 35.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 35
(2:21 - 3rd) M.Crosby rushed to FIU 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at FIU 33.
+3 YD
2 & 8 - LATECH 33
(1:42 - 3rd) L.Lyddy pass complete to FIU 33. Catch made by N.Jones at FIU 33. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by S.Peterson at FIU 30.
+4 YD
3 & 5 - LATECH 30
(0:56 - 3rd) G.Garner rushed to FIU 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel D.Daniel at FIU 26.
No Gain
4 & 1 - LATECH 26
(0:02 - 3rd) G.Garner rushed to FIU 23 for yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 23. PENALTY on FIU-J.Guerad Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 21
(0:00 - 3rd) L.Lyddy pass complete to FIU 21. Catch made by G.Garner at FIU 21. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Hill A.Volmar at FIU 13.
+1 YD
2 & 2 - LATECH 13
(15:00 - 4th) G.Garner rushed to FIU 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel at FIU 12.
+1 YD
3 & 1 - LATECH 12
(14:19 - 4th) M.Crosby rushed to FIU 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Guerad at FIU 11.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 11
(13:47 - 4th) M.Crosby rushed to FIU 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.O'Neal J.Guerad at FIU 9.
+9 YD
2 & Goal - LATECH 9
(13:07 - 4th) C.Thornton rushed to FIU End Zone for 9 yards. C.Thornton for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(13:01 - 4th) J.Barnes extra point is good.

FIU
Panthers
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:01 - 4th) B.Buchanan kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25
(13:01 - 4th) G.James pass complete to FIU 25. Catch made by T.Chambers at FIU 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Brooks at FIU 30.
+2 YD
2 & 5 - FIU 30
(12:23 - 4th) E.Wilson rushed to FIU 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by W.Roberts at FIU 32.
No Gain
3 & 3 - FIU 32
(11:41 - 4th) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for J.Bracey.
Punt
4 & 3 - FIU 32
(11:33 - 4th) D.Montiel punts 35 yards to LT 33 Center-FIU. Fair catch by S.Harris.

LT
Bulldogs
 - Field Goal (12 plays, 52 yards, 5:56 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 33
(11:27 - 4th) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for S.Harris.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 33
(11:23 - 4th) C.Thornton rushed to LT 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by H.Masses G.Bernadel at LT 38.
Penalty
3 & 5 - LATECH 38
(10:39 - 4th) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy sacked at LT 29 for yards (S.Peterson) PENALTY on FIU-T.O'Neal Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 43
(10:14 - 4th) M.Crosby rushed to LT 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel J.Guerad at LT 43.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 43
(9:34 - 4th) M.Crosby rushed to LT 50 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Daniel at LT 50.
+6 YD
3 & 3 - LATECH 50
(8:55 - 4th) C.Thornton rushed to FIU 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Daniel at FIU 44.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 44
(8:21 - 4th) C.Thornton rushed to FIU 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Strickland at FIU 42.
Penalty
2 & 8 - LATECH 42
(7:43 - 4th) PENALTY on LT-D.White False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 13 - LATECH 47
(7:14 - 4th) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for C.Allen.
+27 YD
3 & 13 - LATECH 47
(7:09 - 4th) L.Lyddy pass complete to FIU 47. Catch made by N.Jones at FIU 47. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 20.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 20
(6:57 - 4th) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for S.Harris.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 20
(6:51 - 4th) M.Crosby rushed to FIU 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.O'Neal at FIU 19.
+4 YD
3 & 9 - LATECH 19
(6:13 - 4th) L.Lyddy pass complete to FIU 19. Catch made by S.Harris at FIU 19. Gain of 4 yards. S.Harris ran out of bounds.
Field Goal
4 & 5 - LATECH 22
(5:38 - 4th) J.Barnes 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LT Holder-LT.

FIU
Panthers
 - Downs (7 plays, 34 yards, 3:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:31 - 4th) B.Buchanan kicks 60 yards from LT 35 to the FIU 5. L.Joseph returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Mason at FIU 20.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 20
(5:26 - 4th) G.James pass complete to FIU 20. Catch made by J.Miamen at FIU 20. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by B.Williamson W.Roberts at FIU 37.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 37
(4:41 - 4th) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by Z.Nason at FIU 41.
+7 YD
2 & 6 - FIU 41
(4:13 - 4th) G.James pass complete to FIU 41. Catch made by L.Joseph at FIU 41. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher at FIU 48.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 48
(3:50 - 4th) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for T.Chambers.
No Gain
2 & 10 - FIU 48
(3:45 - 4th) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 48 for 0 yards. L.Joseph FUMBLES forced by LT. Fumble RECOVERED by FIU-FIU at FIU 47. Tackled by K.Fisher K.Spears at FIU 47.
+6 YD
3 & 11 - FIU 47
(2:56 - 4th) G.James pass complete to FIU 47. Catch made by J.Miamen at FIU 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by W.Roberts at LT 47.
No Gain
4 & 5 - FIU 47
(2:27 - 4th) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for J.Bracey.

LT
Bulldogs
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:21 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 47
(2:22 - 4th) M.Crosby rushed to FIU 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel at FIU 49.
+2 YD
2 & 6 - LATECH 49
(2:18 - 4th) M.Crosby rushed to FIU 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Daniel G.Bernadel at FIU 47.
+2 YD
3 & 4 - LATECH 47
(2:14 - 4th) L.Lyddy pass complete to FIU 47. Catch made by K.Maxwell at FIU 47. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at FIU 45.
Punt
4 & 2 - LATECH 45
(2:09 - 4th) P.Rea punts 45 yards to FIU End Zone Center-LT. Touchback.

FIU
Panthers
 - Field Goal (13 plays, 69 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 20
(2:01 - 4th) G.James pass complete to FIU 20. Catch made by E.Wilson at FIU 20. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Brooks at FIU 22.
+17 YD
2 & 8 - FIU 22
(1:49 - 4th) G.James pass complete to FIU 22. Catch made by T.Chambers at FIU 22. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by LT at FIU 39.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 39
(1:37 - 4th) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for K.Mitchell.
+19 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 39
(1:34 - 4th) G.James pass complete to FIU 39. Catch made by R.Fairweather at FIU 39. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 42.
Penalty
1 & 10 - FIU 42
(1:20 - 4th) PENALTY on FIU-S.Hobdy-Lee False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - FIU 47
(1:20 - 4th) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for L.Joseph.
+22 YD
2 & 15 - FIU 47
(1:16 - 4th) G.James pass complete to LT 47. Catch made by R.Fairweather at LT 47. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by B.Williamson at LT 25.
Penalty
1 & 10 - FIU 25
(1:01 - 4th) PENALTY on FIU-S.Hobdy-Lee False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - FIU 30
(1:01 - 4th) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for T.Chambers.
+8 YD
2 & 15 - FIU 30
(0:53 - 4th) G.James pass complete to LT 30. Catch made by R.Fairweather at LT 30. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by H.Davis at LT 22.
+11 YD
3 & 7 - FIU 22
(0:48 - 4th) G.James pass complete to LT 22. Catch made by R.Fairweather at LT 22. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Cole at LT 11.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 11
(0:33 - 4th) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for T.Chambers.
No Gain
2 & 10 - FIU 11
(0:31 - 4th) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for FIU.
No Gain
3 & 10 - FIU 11
(0:24 - 4th) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for T.Chambers.
Field Goal
4 & 10 - FIU 18
(0:20 - 4th) C.Gabriel 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-FIU Holder-FIU.

LT
Bulldogs
 - End of Half (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:16 - 4th) L.Matias kicks 41 yards from FIU 35 to the LT 24. J.Locke returns the kickoff. J.Locke ran out of bounds.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 24
(0:15 - 4th) L.Lyddy kneels at the LT 22.

LT
Bulldogs
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 25 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 25
(0:00 - 5) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for J.Lewis.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 25
(0:00 - 5) L.Lyddy pass complete to FIU 25. Catch made by S.Harris at FIU 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel J.Passmore at FIU 16.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - LATECH 16
(0:00 - 5) M.Crosby rushed to FIU 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Guerad at FIU 14.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 14
(0:00 - 5) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for C.Allen.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 14
(0:00 - 5) M.Crosby rushed to FIU 5 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at FIU 5.
+5 YD
3 & Goal - LATECH 5
(0:00 - 5) M.Crosby rushed to FIU End Zone for 5 yards. M.Crosby for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(0:00 - 5) J.Barnes extra point is good.

FIU
Panthers
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 25 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25
(0:00 - 5) G.James pass complete to LT 25. Catch made by T.Chambers at LT 25. Gain of 8 yards. T.Chambers ran out of bounds.
+7 YD
2 & 2 - FIU 17
(0:00 - 5) L.Joseph rushed to LT 10 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Cole M.Carabin at LT 10.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 10
(0:00 - 5) G.James pass complete to LT 10. Catch made by J.Bracey at LT 10. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.Williamson at LT 6.
+5 YD
2 & Goal - FIU 6
(0:00 - 5) L.Joseph rushed to LT 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by H.Davis at LT 1.
+1 YD
3 & Goal - FIU 1
(0:00 - 5) L.Joseph rushed to LT End Zone for 1 yards. L.Joseph for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(0:00 - 5) C.Gabriel extra point is good.

FIU
Panthers

Result Play
+24 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25
(0:00 - 6) G.James pass complete to LT 25. Catch made by R.Fairweather at LT 25. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher at LT 1.

FIU
Panthers
 - Touchdown (1 plays, 1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
(0:00 - 6) L.Joseph rushed to LT End Zone for 1 yards. L.Joseph for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
(0:00 - 6) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. G.James steps back to pass. Catch made by K.Mitchell at LT 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.

LT
Bulldogs
 - Downs (6 plays, 11 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 25
(0:00 - 6) L.Lyddy pass complete to FIU 25. Catch made by S.Harris at FIU 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Passmore T.O'Neal at FIU 25.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 25
(0:00 - 6) L.Lyddy pass complete to FIU 25. Catch made by N.Jones at FIU 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel at FIU 14.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 14
(0:00 - 6) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for C.Allen.
No Gain
2 & 10 - LATECH 14
(0:00 - 6) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for J.Lewis.
No Gain
3 & 10 - LATECH 14
(0:00 - 6) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for S.Harris.
No Gain
4 & 10 - LATECH 14
(0:00 - 6) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for C.Allen.
