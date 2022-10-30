|
|
|STNFRD
|UCLA
Charbonnet scores 3 TDs, No. 12 UCLA routs Stanford 38-13
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) While some may have wondered if UCLA would let last week's loss at Oregon linger, Zach Charbonnet and the rest of the Bruins quickly shelved those concerns.
Charbonnet tied a career high with 198 yards rushing and scored three touchdowns as the 12th-ranked Bruins bounced back with a 38-13 victory over Stanford on Saturday night.
''I thought Zach played outstanding today,'' coach Chip Kelly said. ''He's a three-down back. He can pick up pass protection, he's a weapon coming out of the backfield and obviously we saw what he's like when he runs the football.''
Charbonnet - who leads the Pac-12 in rushing with 964 yards - is the first UCLA back since Tyler Ebell in 2002 to have five straight 100-yard games. Eight of his 21 carries went for at least 10 yards. The junior also had 61 yards receiving on five catches and leads the nation in all-purpose yards per game at 170.9.
The Bruins ran for 324 yards and averaged 7.2 yards per carry as they improved to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in Pac-12 play. It is UCLA's best start since 2005, when it won its first eight games.
UCLA's Dorian Thompson-Robinson had 249 scrimmage yards, including 199 passing, and rushed for a touchdown.
Thompson-Robinson said he could tell that as soon as the Bruins stepped off the plane last Saturday night that they put the Oregon loss behind them.
''That was a really tough plane ride for us to sit down and think about, but as soon as we touched down we were ready to go and get back on the field,'' said Thompson-Robinson, who was 18-of-29 passing. ''Especially for guys like me. I only have like four or five more weeks here as a Bruin, so I'm trying to take advantage of every opportunity I can.''
Stanford (3-5, 1-5) had a two-game winning streak snapped but scored its first touchdown in 11 quarters when Tanner McKee connected with Benjamin Yurosek on fourth-and-goal from the UCLA 2-yard line. It was the Cardinal's first touchdown in 170 minutes, 54 seconds.
''Yeah, we need more than that. . That was just punching the ball in,'' coach David Shaw said of the late TD. ''There's a lot of things that we need to clean up for momentum, and the biggest thing is really protection and connection between our quarterbacks and receivers.''
McKee completed 13 of 29 passes for 115 yards, one week after throwing for 320 yards.
Shaw said it was his team's worst game in a month.
''Our mindset is always play good defense, no matter what. But obviously, if we want to have a good game, we've got to play some complementary football,'' linebacker Ricky Miezan said.
Stanford scored on its opening possession on Joshua Karty's 22-yard field goal before UCLA took the lead with two touchdowns in 20 seconds. Thompson-Robinson capped a 12-play, 75-yard drive with a 3-yard run off right guard to give the Bruins a 7-3 lead with 6:05 remaining in the first quarter.
The Cardinal turned it over on the first play of their ensuing drive when Darius Muasau picked off McKee. Charbonnet then went 23 yards up the middle on the next play to put UCLA up by double digits.
''We emphasized going back to fundamentals, tackling and stopping the run. Keep it simple. Last week we were thinking too much,'' Muasau said.
The Bruins scored on their first four drives. Charbonnet scored from 1 yard out in the second quarter to make it 24-3 at halftime and added a 37-yard TD late in the third quarter.
GOING THE DISTANCE
UCLA extended its lead to 38-6 in the fourth with a six-play, 99-yard drive. Kazmeir Allen went 72 yards for a touchdown, which was the Bruins' first run of more than 70 yards since Demetric Felton Jr. had a 75-yard TD against Oregon State in 2019.
FILLING IN
Defensive coordinator Bill McGovern missed the game due to illness. Analyst Clancy Pendergast, a former college and NFL defensive coordinator, filled in.
THE TAKEAWAY
Stanford: With their top two running backs out for the season due to injuries, the Cardinal went with a backfield by committee and had 118 yards rushing. Caleb Robinson had 25 yards on five carries on the opening drive but finished with 10 carries for 36 yards.
UCLA: The Bruins beat Stanford at the Rose Bowl for the first time since 2006. They have won eight straight home games since last season's loss to Oregon.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
UCLA could find itself back in the Top 10 after a convincing victory. If that happens, it would mark the first time since Oct. 30, 2005, that the Bruins and rival Southern California would both be in the Top 10.
UP NEXT
Stanford: Hosts Washington State next Saturday.
UCLA: Travels to Arizona State next Saturday.
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|26
|Rushing
|9
|16
|Passing
|7
|9
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|5-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|5-5
|Total Net Yards
|270
|523
|Total Plays
|65
|74
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|7.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|145
|324
|Rush Attempts
|34
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|7.2
|Yards Passing
|125
|199
|Comp. - Att.
|15-31
|18-29
|Yards Per Pass
|3.2
|5.4
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|6-50
|Touchdowns
|1
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|5
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|3-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-41.3
|3-46.3
|Return Yards
|3
|13
|Punts - Returns
|1-3
|3-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-5
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|125
|PASS YDS
|199
|
|
|145
|RUSH YDS
|324
|
|
|270
|TOTAL YDS
|523
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. McKee 18 QB
|T. McKee
|13/29
|115
|1
|1
|
A. Patu 11 QB
|A. Patu
|1/1
|6
|0
|0
|
A. Daniels 14 QB
|A. Daniels
|1/1
|4
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Daniels 14 QB
|A. Daniels
|5
|51
|0
|18
|
C. Robinson 21 RB
|C. Robinson
|10
|36
|0
|12
|
B. Barrow 8 RB
|B. Barrow
|8
|33
|0
|15
|
M. Reuben 0 WR
|M. Reuben
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
M. Leigber 32 S
|M. Leigber
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. McKee 18 QB
|T. McKee
|9
|3
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Yurosek 84 TE
|B. Yurosek
|6
|5
|32
|1
|19
|
B. Tremayne 81 WR
|B. Tremayne
|4
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
J. Humphreys 5 WR
|J. Humphreys
|4
|3
|27
|0
|11
|
B. Barrow 8 RB
|B. Barrow
|4
|2
|19
|0
|11
|
C. Hawkins 88 TE
|C. Hawkins
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
E. Higgins 6 WR
|E. Higgins
|5
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Reuben 0 WR
|M. Reuben
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Robinson 21 RB
|C. Robinson
|3
|2
|4
|0
|3
|
S. Taylor 85 FB
|S. Taylor
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. McKee 18 QB
|T. McKee
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Bailey 23 LB
|D. Bailey
|8-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. McGill 2 S
|J. McGill
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kelly 17 CB
|K. Kelly
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Williamson 21 S
|K. Williamson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Phillips 40 DL
|T. Phillips
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Herron 15 LB
|S. Herron
|3-3
|1.0
|0
|
P. Fields 24 S
|P. Fields
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Miezan 45 LB
|R. Miezan
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Toomer 6 CB
|N. Toomer
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sinclair 8 LB
|T. Sinclair
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Damuni 3 LB
|L. Damuni
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|
E. Cooper 44 LB
|E. Cooper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Barrow 8 RB
|B. Barrow
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moi 51 DL
|J. Moi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Turner-Muhammad 4 CB
|S. Turner-Muhammad
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Keneley 92 LB
|L. Keneley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Franklin 94 DL
|A. Franklin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kaul 22 LB
|J. Kaul
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 29 CB
|T. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Karty 43 K
|J. Karty
|2/2
|49
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Sanborn 27 P
|R. Sanborn
|6
|41.3
|3
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Barrow 8 RB
|B. Barrow
|2
|28.5
|40
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Thompson 26 WR
|J. Thompson
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|18/29
|199
|0
|0
|
E. Garbers 4 QB
|E. Garbers
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
|Z. Charbonnet
|21
|198
|3
|37
|
K. Allen 19 WR
|K. Allen
|4
|66
|1
|72
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|13
|50
|1
|20
|
C. Yankoff 7 WR
|C. Yankoff
|4
|11
|0
|5
|
T. Harden 25 RB
|T. Harden
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Jones 22 RB
|K. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Garbers 4 QB
|E. Garbers
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
|Z. Charbonnet
|5
|5
|61
|0
|25
|
J. Bobo 9 WR
|J. Bobo
|6
|3
|40
|0
|17
|
M. Sykes 12 WR
|M. Sykes
|2
|2
|38
|0
|27
|
K. Allen 19 WR
|K. Allen
|5
|3
|24
|0
|9
|
L. Loya 17 WR
|L. Loya
|3
|2
|13
|0
|15
|
M. Ezeike 86 TE
|M. Ezeike
|3
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
K. Brown 0 WR
|K. Brown
|4
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
H. Habermehl 81 TE
|H. Habermehl
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Schwesinger 49 LB
|C. Schwesinger
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bryant-Strother 9 LB
|C. Bryant-Strother
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Blaylock 4 DB
|S. Blaylock
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Muasau 53 LB
|D. Muasau
|3-3
|0.0
|1
|
A. Johnson 36 DB
|A. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Smith III 58 DL
|G. Smith III
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Osling III 7 DB
|M. Osling III
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davies 24 DB
|J. Davies
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Vaughns 21 LB
|J. Vaughns
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
G. Murphy 11 DL
|G. Murphy
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Latu 15 LB
|L. Latu
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
W. Nimmo Jr. 32 DB
|W. Nimmo Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Pitts 47 LB
|S. Pitts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Murphy 12 DL
|G. Murphy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Calvert 33 LB
|B. Calvert
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
C. Jones Jr. 35 LB
|C. Jones Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Toia 93 DL
|J. Toia
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hearn 22 DB
|A. Hearn
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kirkwood 3 DB
|D. Kirkwood
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sykes 99 DL
|J. Sykes
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Magna 94 DL
|D. Magna
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Humphrey 6 DB
|J. Humphrey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Newcombe 31 DB
|I. Newcombe
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Barr-Mira 2 K
|N. Barr-Mira
|1/2
|31
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Barr-Mira 2 K
|N. Barr-Mira
|3
|46.3
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Loya 17 WR
|L. Loya
|3
|2.7
|9
|0
|
N. Barr-Mira 2 K
|N. Barr-Mira
|1
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Lopez kicks 30 yards from UCLA 35 to the STA 35. Out of bounds.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 35(15:00 - 1st) C.Robinson rushed to STA 47 for 12 yards. Tackled by S.Blaylock; M.Osling at STA 47.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 47(14:37 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to STA 47. Catch made by J.Humphreys at STA 47. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Vaughns; D.Muasau at UCLA 43.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 43(14:09 - 1st) C.Robinson rushed to UCLA 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Kirkwood; J.Vaughns at UCLA 39.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - STNFRD 39(13:43 - 1st) T.McKee scrambles to UCLA 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Muasau at UCLA 34.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - STNFRD 34(13:19 - 1st) C.Robinson rushed to UCLA 26 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.Blaylock at UCLA 26.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 26(12:44 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to UCLA 26. Catch made by B.Yurosek at UCLA 26. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Vaughns; B.Calvert at UCLA 20.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - STNFRD 20(12:13 - 1st) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Tremayne.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - STNFRD 20(12:07 - 1st) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Tremayne. PENALTY on UCLA-J.Humphrey Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - STNFRD 5(12:01 - 1st) C.Robinson rushed to UCLA 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Calvert; G.Smith at UCLA 4.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - STNFRD 4(11:28 - 1st) C.Robinson rushed to UCLA 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Smith at UCLA 4.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - STNFRD 4(10:44 - 1st) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for E.Higgins.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - STNFRD 12(10:39 - 1st) J.Karty 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Parsons Holder-R.Sanborn.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:35 - 1st) J.Karty kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to the UCLA End Zone. Touchback.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(10:35 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 39 for 14 yards. Tackled by K.Kelly; L.Damuni at UCLA 39.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 39(10:19 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to STA 50 for 11 yards. Tackled by R.Miezan at STA 50.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 50(9:56 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to STA 39 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Williamson at STA 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 39(9:34 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for K.Allen.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 39(9:30 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to STA 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by P.Fields at STA 35.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - UCLA 35(9:07 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for H.Habermehl.
|+12 YD
4 & 6 - UCLA 35(9:00 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to STA 35. Catch made by J.Bobo at STA 35. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by P.Fields; T.Sinclair at STA 23.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UCLA 23(8:42 - 1st) PENALTY on UCLA-H.Habermehl False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - UCLA 28(8:34 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to STA 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Herron; K.Williamson at STA 24.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - UCLA 24(8:03 - 1st) PENALTY on UCLA-UCLA False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+25 YD
2 & 16 - UCLA 29(7:50 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to STA 29. Catch made by Z.Charbonnet at STA 29. Gain of 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Damuni; T.Williams at STA 4.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - UCLA 4(7:29 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to STA 4. Catch made by L.Loya at STA 4. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by P.Fields at STA 6.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - UCLA 6(6:50 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to STA 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Damuni; K.Kelly at STA 3.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - UCLA 3(6:10 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to STA End Zone for 3 yards. D.Thompson-Robinson for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:05 - 1st) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:05 - 1st) R.Lopez kicks 58 yards from UCLA 35 to the STA 7. B.Barrow returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Jones at STA 24.
|Int
1 & 10 - STNFRD 24(5:59 - 1st) T.McKee pass INTERCEPTED at STA 28. Intercepted by D.Muasau at STA 28. Tackled by B.Barrow at STA 23.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:45 - 1st) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the STA End Zone. Touchback.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(5:45 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to STA 25. Catch made by B.Yurosek at STA 25. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by M.Osling at STA 44.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 44(5:13 - 1st) B.Barrow rushed to STA 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Muasau; G.Murphy at STA 45.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - STNFRD 45(4:36 - 1st) A.Daniels rushed to UCLA 45 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Vaughns at UCLA 45.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - STNFRD 45(3:59 - 1st) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for STA. PENALTY on STA-W.Rouse Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 20 - STNFRD 45(3:50 - 1st) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee sacked at STA 41 for -4 yards (G.Smith)
|+3 YD
2 & 24 - STNFRD 41(3:10 - 1st) B.Barrow rushed to STA 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Vaughns at STA 44.
|No Gain
3 & 21 - STNFRD 44(2:31 - 1st) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for C.Robinson.
|Punt
4 & 21 - STNFRD 44(2:24 - 1st) R.Sanborn punts 51 yards to UCLA 5 Center-B.Parsons. L.Loya returned punt from the UCLA 5. Pushed out of bounds by J.Kaul at UCLA 14.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UCLA 14(2:13 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for K.Allen. PENALTY on STA-K.Kelly Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 24(2:07 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 24. Catch made by J.Bobo at UCLA 24. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by R.Miezan at UCLA 35.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UCLA 35(1:46 - 1st) PENALTY on UCLA-A.Mafi False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 15 - UCLA 30(1:38 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 38 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Kaul; K.Williamson at UCLA 38.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UCLA 38(1:18 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for J.Bobo.
|+11 YD
3 & 7 - UCLA 38(1:11 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 38. Catch made by M.Sykes at UCLA 38. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by N.Toomer at UCLA 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 49(0:52 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for L.Loya.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UCLA 49(0:47 - 1st) K.Jones rushed to UCLA 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Bailey; L.Keneley at UCLA 49.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - UCLA 49(0:12 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to STA 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Bailey at STA 47.
|+20 YD
4 & 6 - UCLA 47(15:00 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to STA 27 for 20 yards. Tackled by S.Herron at STA 27.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 27(14:35 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to STA 14 for 13 yards. Tackled by K.Kelly at STA 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 14(14:16 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for K.Allen.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 14(14:10 - 2nd) T.Harden rushed to STA 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Bailey at STA 10.
|-3 YD
3 & 6 - UCLA 10(13:37 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to STA 10. Catch made by Z.Charbonnet at STA 10. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by D.Bailey at STA 13.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - UCLA 21(12:57 - 2nd) N.Barr-Mira 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Landherr Holder-S.Holland. PENALTY on STA-STA Illegal Substitution 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:57 - 2nd) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the STA End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(12:57 - 2nd) C.Robinson rushed to STA 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Murphy at STA 25.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 25(12:24 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 25. Catch made by B.Barrow at STA 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by G.Murphy; J.Humphrey at STA 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 36(11:41 - 2nd) T.McKee scrambles to STA 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Muasau at STA 39.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - STNFRD 39(11:00 - 2nd) C.Robinson rushed to STA 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Vaughns; D.Magna at STA 44.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - STNFRD 44(10:24 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for E.Higgins.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - STNFRD 44(10:16 - 2nd) PENALTY on STA-L.Rogers False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 7 - STNFRD 39(10:16 - 2nd) R.Sanborn punts 42 yards to UCLA 19 Center-B.Parsons. L.Loya returned punt from the UCLA 19. Tackled by S.Roush; B.Parsons at UCLA 20.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 20(10:00 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to UCLA 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Miezan at UCLA 22.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - UCLA 22(9:26 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 22. Catch made by M.Ezeike at UCLA 22. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Kelly at UCLA 29.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - UCLA 29(8:54 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to UCLA 37 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Sinclair at UCLA 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 37(8:21 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Phillips at UCLA 39.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - UCLA 39(7:52 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to UCLA 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by E.Cooper at UCLA 38.
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - UCLA 38(7:18 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 38. Catch made by K.Allen at UCLA 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Kelly at UCLA 44.
|+5 YD
4 & 3 - UCLA 44(6:38 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to UCLA 49 for 5 yards. D.Thompson-Robinson ran out of bounds.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 49(6:03 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 49. Catch made by L.Loya at UCLA 49. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.McGill at STA 36.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 36(5:38 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to STA 36. Catch made by M.Sykes at STA 36. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by S.Turner-Muhammad at STA 9.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - UCLA 9(4:48 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to STA End Zone for yards. Z.Charbonnet for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. Z.Charbonnet rushed to STA 1 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Williamson at STA 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - UCLA 1(4:29 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to STA End Zone for 1 yards. Z.Charbonnet for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:26 - 2nd) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:26 - 2nd) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the STA End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(4:26 - 2nd) C.Robinson rushed to STA 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by UCLA at STA 27.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - STNFRD 27(3:50 - 2nd) T.McKee scrambles to STA 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Toia at STA 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - STNFRD 28(3:11 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Yurosek.
|Punt
4 & 7 - STNFRD 28(3:04 - 2nd) R.Sanborn punts 38 yards to UCLA 34 Center-B.Parsons. L.Loya returned punt from the UCLA 34. L.Loya FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by STA-J.Katona at UCLA 32. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 32. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - STNFRD 32(2:55 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee sacked at UCLA 34 for -2 yards (B.Calvert)
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - STNFRD 34(2:14 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to UCLA 34. Catch made by C.Robinson at UCLA 34. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by S.Blaylock at UCLA 31.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - STNFRD 31(1:30 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for J.Humphreys.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - STNFRD 39(1:28 - 2nd) J.Karty 49 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Parsons Holder-R.Sanborn.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:23 - 2nd) J.Karty kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to the UCLA End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(1:23 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 25. Catch made by K.Brown at UCLA 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Kelly at UCLA 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 36(1:10 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 36. Catch made by M.Ezeike at UCLA 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Sinclair at UCLA 41.
|+13 YD
2 & 5 - UCLA 41(1:06 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to STA 46 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.McGill at STA 46.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 46(0:56 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to STA 46. Catch made by K.Allen at STA 46. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.McGill at STA 37.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - UCLA 37(0:50 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for M.Ezeike.
|+16 YD
3 & 1 - UCLA 37(0:48 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to STA 21 for 16 yards. Tackled by D.Bailey at STA 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 21(0:40 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for K.Brown.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 21(0:37 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to STA 21. Catch made by J.Bobo at STA 21. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.McGill at STA 4.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - UCLA 4(0:25 - 2nd) PENALTY on UCLA-UCLA False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UCLA 9(0:25 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for J.Bobo.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UCLA 9(0:19 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for K.Brown.
|Sack
3 & Goal - UCLA 9(0:14 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson sacked at STA 23 for -14 yards (S.Herron)
|No Good
4 & 23 - UCLA 31(0:09 - 2nd) N.Barr-Mira 41 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-J.Landherr Holder-S.Holland.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Karty kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to the UCLA End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 25. Catch made by K.Allen at UCLA 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Kelly; R.Miezan at UCLA 34.
|+17 YD
2 & 1 - UCLA 34(14:33 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to STA 49 for 17 yards. Z.Charbonnet FUMBLES forced by D.Bailey. Fumble RECOVERED by UCLA-K.Brown at STA 49. Tackled by STA at STA 49.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 49(14:04 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to STA 49. Catch made by Z.Charbonnet at STA 49. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by R.Miezan; T.Phillips at STA 47.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - UCLA 47(13:32 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to STA 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Phillips at STA 45.
|Sack
3 & 6 - UCLA 45(12:56 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson sacked at UCLA 47 for -8 yards (D.Bailey)
|Punt
4 & 14 - UCLA 47(12:16 - 3rd) N.Barr-Mira punts 41 yards to STA 12 Center-J.Landherr. Fair catch by J.Thompson.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 12(12:08 - 3rd) C.Robinson rushed to STA 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Smith at STA 14.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - STNFRD 14(11:34 - 3rd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Barrow.
|+30 YD
3 & 8 - STNFRD 14(11:29 - 3rd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 14. Catch made by B.Tremayne at STA 14. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by UCLA at STA 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 44(10:56 - 3rd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for S.Taylor.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 44(10:50 - 3rd) C.Robinson rushed to STA 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Sykes; D.Magna at STA 46.
|Sack
3 & 8 - STNFRD 46(10:09 - 3rd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee sacked at STA 43 for -3 yards (L.Latu) T.McKee FUMBLES forced by L.Latu. Fumble RECOVERED by STA-W.Rouse at STA 43. Tackled by UCLA at STA 43.
|Punt
4 & 11 - STNFRD 43(9:33 - 3rd) R.Sanborn punts 48 yards to UCLA 9 Center-B.Parsons. Fair catch by L.Loya.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 9(9:23 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 13 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Moi at UCLA 13.
|+21 YD
2 & 6 - UCLA 13(8:53 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 13. Catch made by Z.Charbonnet at UCLA 13. Gain of 21 yards. Z.Charbonnet ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 34(8:16 - 3rd) C.Yankoff rushed to UCLA 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Keneley at UCLA 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - UCLA 37(7:46 - 3rd) C.Yankoff rushed to UCLA 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Bailey at UCLA 40.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - UCLA 40(7:26 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for J.Bobo.
|Punt
4 & 4 - UCLA 40(7:17 - 3rd) N.Barr-Mira punts 50 yards to STA 10 Center-UCLA. Fair catch by J.Thompson.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 10(7:11 - 3rd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 10. Catch made by E.Higgins at STA 10. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Osling at STA 17.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - STNFRD 17(6:38 - 3rd) A.Daniels rushed to STA 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Murphy at STA 21.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 21(5:57 - 3rd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 21. Catch made by C.Robinson at STA 21. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Muasau at STA 22.
|+14 YD
2 & 9 - STNFRD 22(5:16 - 3rd) M.Reuben rushed to STA 36 for 14 yards. Tackled by M.Osling; D.Muasau at STA 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 36(4:45 - 3rd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for S.Taylor.
|Sack
2 & 10 - STNFRD 36(4:37 - 3rd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee sacked at STA 31 for -5 yards (S.Blaylock)
|+4 YD
3 & 15 - STNFRD 31(4:06 - 3rd) T.McKee scrambles to STA 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Bryant-Strother at STA 35.
|Punt
4 & 11 - STNFRD 35(3:28 - 3rd) R.Sanborn punts 23 yards to UCLA 42 Center-B.Parsons. Downed by STA.
|Result
|Play
|-7 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 42(3:16 - 3rd) K.Allen rushed to UCLA 35 for -7 yards. Tackled by J.McGill at UCLA 35.
|No Gain
2 & 17 - UCLA 35(2:43 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for K.Brown.
|+16 YD
3 & 17 - UCLA 35(2:36 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 35. Catch made by Z.Charbonnet at UCLA 35. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by K.Williamson at STA 49.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - UCLA 49(2:13 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to STA 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Phillips; S.Herron at STA 46.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 46(1:43 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to STA 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Damuni at STA 40.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - UCLA 40(1:11 - 3rd) K.Allen rushed to STA 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.McGill at STA 38.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - UCLA 38(0:36 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to STA 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Toomer at STA 37.
|+37 YD
4 & 1 - UCLA 37(0:09 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to STA End Zone for 37 yards. Z.Charbonnet for 37 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:03 - 3rd) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:03 - 3rd) R.Lopez kicks 63 yards from UCLA 35 to the STA 2. B.Barrow returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Toia at STA 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 42(15:00 - 4th) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for E.Higgins.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 42(14:55 - 4th) B.Barrow rushed to UCLA 43 for 15 yards. Tackled by A.Hearn; J.Sykes at UCLA 43.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 43(14:09 - 4th) B.Barrow rushed to UCLA 47 for -4 yards. Tackled by G.Murphy at UCLA 47.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - STNFRD 47(13:31 - 4th) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Barrow.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - STNFRD 47(13:25 - 4th) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for E.Higgins. PENALTY on STA-D.Nugent Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 14 - STNFRD 47(13:18 - 4th) R.Sanborn punts 46 yards to UCLA 1 Center-B.Parsons. Downed by C.Bowman.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 1(13:09 - 4th) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Phillips at UCLA 3.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - UCLA 3(12:40 - 4th) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.McGill; R.Miezan at UCLA 7.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - UCLA 7(12:09 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to UCLA 14 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Williamson at UCLA 14.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 14(11:40 - 4th) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 21 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Bailey at UCLA 21.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - UCLA 21(11:10 - 4th) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by P.Fields at UCLA 28.
|+72 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 28(10:40 - 4th) K.Allen rushed to STA End Zone for 72 yards. K.Allen for 72 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:29 - 4th) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:29 - 4th) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the STA End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(10:29 - 4th) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for STA.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 25(10:23 - 4th) A.Daniels rushed to STA 43 for 18 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at STA 43.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 43(9:54 - 4th) A.Daniels pass complete to STA 43. Catch made by B.Yurosek at STA 43. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Schwesinger at STA 47.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - STNFRD 47(9:23 - 4th) T.McKee pass complete to STA 47. Catch made by B.Barrow at STA 47. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Bryant-Strother at UCLA 45.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 45(8:40 - 4th) B.Barrow rushed to UCLA 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Bryant-Strother at UCLA 43.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - STNFRD 43(8:02 - 4th) T.McKee pass complete to UCLA 43. Catch made by J.Humphreys at UCLA 43. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by I.Newcombe; C.Schwesinger at UCLA 37.
|+13 YD
3 & 2 - STNFRD 37(7:40 - 4th) B.Barrow rushed to UCLA 24 for 13 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at UCLA 24.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 24(7:22 - 4th) B.Barrow rushed to UCLA 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Davies at UCLA 18.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - STNFRD 18(6:47 - 4th) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Tremayne.
|+11 YD
3 & 4 - STNFRD 18(6:42 - 4th) T.McKee pass complete to UCLA 18. Catch made by J.Humphreys at UCLA 18. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Davies at UCLA 7.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - STNFRD 7(5:57 - 4th) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for STA.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - STNFRD 7(5:51 - 4th) T.McKee pass complete to UCLA 7. Catch made by B.Yurosek at UCLA 7. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by W.Nimmo at UCLA 6.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - STNFRD 6(5:08 - 4th) T.McKee scrambles to UCLA 2 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at UCLA 2.
|+2 YD
4 & Goal - STNFRD 2(4:19 - 4th) T.McKee pass complete to UCLA 2. Catch made by B.Yurosek at UCLA 2. Gain of 2 yards. B.Yurosek for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(4:11 - 4th) J.Karty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:11 - 4th) J.Karty kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to the UCLA End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(4:11 - 4th) C.Yankoff rushed to UCLA 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Herron; A.Franklin at UCLA 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - UCLA 30(3:24 - 4th) C.Yankoff rushed to UCLA 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Herron at UCLA 30.
|Sack
3 & 5 - UCLA 30(2:39 - 4th) E.Garbers steps back to pass. E.Garbers sacked at UCLA 25 for -5 yards (L.Damuni) E.Garbers FUMBLES forced by L.Damuni. Fumble RECOVERED by UCLA-E.Garbers at UCLA 25. Tackled by STA at UCLA 25.
|Punt
4 & 10 - UCLA 25(2:23 - 4th) N.Barr-Mira punts 48 yards to STA 27 Center-J.Landherr. J.Thompson returned punt from the STA 27. Tackled by K.Churchwell at STA 30. PENALTY on STA-STA Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 30(2:19 - 4th) M.Leigber rushed to STA 38 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Schwesinger at STA 38.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - STNFRD 38(1:19 - 4th) A.Patu pass complete to STA 38. Catch made by M.Reuben at STA 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Davies; C.Bryant-Strother at STA 44. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. A.Patu pass complete to STA 38. Catch made by M.Reuben at STA 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Davies; C.Bryant-Strother at STA 44. PENALTY on UCLA-C.Bryant-Strother Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 41(1:00 - 4th) A.Daniels rushed to UCLA 32 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Schwesinger at UCLA 32.
|+10 YD
2 & 1 - STNFRD 32(0:32 - 4th) A.Daniels rushed to UCLA 22 for 10 yards. Tackled by S.Pitts at UCLA 22.
-
UL
USM
24
39
Final ESP2
-
VATECH
24NCST
21
22
Final ESPN
-
14UTAH
WASHST
21
17
Final FS1
-
ECU
BYU
27
24
Final ESP2
-
LATECH
FIU
34
42
Final/2OT CBSSN
-
ARK
AUBURN
41
27
Final SECN
-
BC
UCONN
3
13
Final CBSSN
-
GATECH
FSU
16
41
Final ACCN
-
MIAOH
AKRON
27
9
Final ESP+
-
ND
16CUSE
41
24
Final ABC
-
2OHIOST
13PSU
44
31
Final FOX
-
OKLA
IOWAST
27
13
Final FS1
-
SFLA
HOU
27
42
Final ESP2
-
7TCU
WVU
41
31
Final ESPN
-
TOLEDO
EMICH
27
24
Final ESPU
-
MIAMI
UVA
14
12
Final/4OT
-
CHARLO
RICE
56
23
Final ESP3
-
RUT
MINN
0
31
Final BTN
-
ODU
GAST
17
31
Final ESP+
-
20CINCY
UCF
21
25
Final ESPN
-
FLA
1UGA
20
42
Final CBS
-
17ILL
NEB
26
9
Final ABC
-
NMEXST
UMASS
23
13
Final ESP3
-
NTEXAS
WKY
40
13
Final
-
NWEST
IOWA
13
33
Final ESP2
-
9OKLAST
22KSTATE
0
48
Final FOX
-
8OREG
CAL
42
24
Final FS1
-
ROB
APLST
3
42
Final ESP+
-
SMU
TULSA
45
34
Final ESP+
-
TEMPLE
NAVY
20
27
Final/OT CBSSN
-
10WAKE
LVILLE
21
48
Final ACCN
-
MIZZOU
25SC
23
10
Final SECN
-
SALA
ARKST
31
3
Final ESPU
-
COLOST
BOISE
10
49
Final FS1
-
CSTCAR
MRSHL
24
13
Final NFLN
-
UAB
FAU
17
24
Final CBSSN
-
19UK
3TENN
6
44
Final ESPN
-
10USC
ARIZ
45
37
Final PACN
-
ARIZST
COLO
42
34
Final ESPU
-
BAYLOR
TXTECH
45
17
Final ESP2
-
MICHST
4MICH
7
29
Final ABC
-
15MISS
TXAM
31
28
Final SECN
-
PITT
21UNC
24
42
Final ACCN
-
MTSU
UTEP
24
13
Final ESP+
-
NEVADA
SJST
28
35
Final CBSSN
-
SDGST
FRESNO
28
32
Final FS1
-
STNFRD
12UCLA
13
38
Final ESPN
-
WYO
HAWAII
27
20
Final